Go behind the scenes of Dogs Inc at Discovery Day

PALMETTO — Dogs Inc welcomes the public to its 66-acre campus at 4210 77th St. E. for Discovery Day on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., an event highlighting the inspiring journeys of life-changing guide and service dogs.

Discovery Day offers visitors an up-close look at the hard work, dedication, love and support involved in raising and training world-class working dogs, which include guide dogs for visually impaired people, service dogs, skilled companion dogs and facility therapy dogs.

Dogs Inc dogs transform lives across the U.S., providing clients with loyal companions, expert training and lifetime support, completely free of charge.

The dogs are top-tier pedigrees, benefiting from decades of research and thousands of hours of training, care and love.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

• Meet the Puppies: Witness the magic of Dogs Inc’s smallest pups as they explore life in Puppy Academy.

• Watch Presentations: Be amazed by guide dog, service dog and scent detection demonstrations.

• Get Involved: Talk to campus volunteers and puppy raisers about what it means to be an integral part of Dogs Inc’s life-changing mission.

• Catch Dogs in Action: Watch the “Olympic athletes of the working dog world” enjoy swim sessions and stay strong at the Canine Fitness Center.

• Enjoy Interactive Experiences: Attend an immersive, multisensory experience, “Beyond the Dark.”

• Grab a Bite and a Gift: Visit the on-campus gift shop for dog-themed merchandise and enjoy offerings from local food trucks.

The family-friendly event will take place regardless of weather conditions. Attendees’ pets are not permitted on the Dogs Inc campus and may not be brought to Discovery Day. Guide dogs and service dogs are welcome on campus but are not permitted to enter buildings that house puppies or dogs-in-training.

The event registration fee is $10, which directly supports Dogs Inc’s mission to raise and train extraordinary dogs that transform lives. To register, visit DogsInc.org/DiscoveryDay.