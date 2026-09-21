Hernando commissioners tentatively approve $927 million budget

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County commissioners on Sept. 10 tentatively approved a $927 million budget for fiscal 2027, a spending plan 6.7% smaller than this year’s.

In a hearing that lasted less than 35 minutes, commissioners voted 5-0 to set a tentative property tax rate of 7.7048 mills, down from the current 7.8275. That is just below the rollback rate of 7.7052, the rate that would bring in the same property tax revenue as this year, not counting new construction. The budget resolution passed 4-1.

According to County Administrator Jeff Rogers’ budget message, the proposal reflects the push to limit government growth and the prospect of a much larger homestead exemption, which could take a big bite out of the county’s property tax revenue.

A mill equals $1 in tax for every $1,000 of taxable property value. With a countywide taxable value of a little more than $19.4 billion, the tentative rate would raise about $149.8 million in property taxes.

The aggregate rate combines five levies: general fund, 5.7969 mills; emergency medical services, 0.8957; transportation trust, 0.7964; stormwater, 0.1121; and health department, 0.1037.

Budget Director Erin Doherty’s presentation put the proposed budget at $926,953,660, down from this year’s adopted budget of $993,180,713.

The plan stood at $864,627,686 when it was first presented July 30. Since then, commissioners cut about $2.68 million and added $17.3 million, and $47.7 million in carry-forward projects, work budgeted in earlier years but not yet finished, was rolled in.

The general fund, the county’s main operating account, totals about $238.7 million, with reserves of a little more than $35 million. Reserves stand at 18.92%, above the county’s recommended level of 18.5%.

Commissioners were scheduled to hold the final budget hearing, where the budget and tax rate are formally adopted, at 5:01 p.m. Sept. 22.

The budget presentation is in the agenda packet for the Sept. 10 budget hearing at hernandocountyfl.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Rogers’ budget message begins on Page 21.

Sheriff’s budget

Sheriff Al Nienhuis was prepared to give a presentation, but Commissioner Steve Champion said he didn’t need to see it, and the other commissioners said they had already seen it. Champion said he supported the sheriff’s budget and thanked Nienhuis for removing the Flock license plate reader cameras.

Nienhuis said the money saved on the camera contract “is the equivalent of about half a deputy.”

The Sheriff’s Office plans to use the savings to add a traffic deputy midway through the fiscal year, along with a few other positions scheduled to start at midyear. Crashes are up, Nienhuis said, and deputies have been busy enforcing the law.

Use of the cameras is on “pause,” the sheriff said, while the agency reviews constitutional questions about the technology and how it can be used to solve crimes.

West Hernando library

The hearing’s only public comment concerned the West Hernando Branch Library. Rogers said air conditioning repairs are scheduled to begin Oct. 1 and should take about two weeks, putting the branch on track to reopen in mid-October.