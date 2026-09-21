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This moonshine still from Parrish is on display at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum.

This moonshine still from Parrish is on display at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum. [ Photo by CINDY LANE/Tampa Bay Beacons ]

Moonshine still, recipe part of historic display at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum

If you want the complete recipe, you’ll have to go see the still for yourself

By CINDY LANE, Tampa Bay Beacons

Yesterday

PARRISH — A moonshine still on display at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum came from Parrish, confiscated from the front porch of Crawford Wayne Lundy in 1984.

The still originally belonged to his grandfather, Granddaddy “Tubb” Lundy, who used it to brew rye moonshine during Prohibition, according to the museum’s provenance on the exhibit (which contains no mention about any connection to the name “Rye Road”).

Crawford Lundy was proud of the still and often polished it to keep it shiny, according to the information at the exhibit. He reportedly kept the still on his porch as a conversation starter and admitted to buying moonshine and pouring it in the still for effect.

Wayne Lundy is pictured in The Bradenton Herald with the still that belonged to his grandfather.
Wayne Lundy is pictured in The Bradenton Herald with the still that belonged to his grandfather. [ Photo courtesy of MANATEE COUNTY AGRICULTURAL MUSEUM ]

Unfortunately, the effect was that he got fined $150 for suspicion of making moonshine.

After the still was confiscated, an agreement was made with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco for the still to come back to Manatee County to be part of the museum’s collection.

Lundy’s recipe for rye moonshine, on display at the museum, lists rye, sugar and yeast as the only ingredients. For the exact measurements — and many more fascinating artifacts — visit the museum at 1015 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.

Author
Author
CINDY LANE, Tampa Bay Beacons
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