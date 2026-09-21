Moonshine still, recipe part of historic display at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum

PARRISH — A moonshine still on display at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum came from Parrish, confiscated from the front porch of Crawford Wayne Lundy in 1984.

The still originally belonged to his grandfather, Granddaddy “Tubb” Lundy, who used it to brew rye moonshine during Prohibition, according to the museum’s provenance on the exhibit (which contains no mention about any connection to the name “Rye Road”).

Crawford Lundy was proud of the still and often polished it to keep it shiny, according to the information at the exhibit. He reportedly kept the still on his porch as a conversation starter and admitted to buying moonshine and pouring it in the still for effect.

Unfortunately, the effect was that he got fined $150 for suspicion of making moonshine.

After the still was confiscated, an agreement was made with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco for the still to come back to Manatee County to be part of the museum’s collection.

Lundy’s recipe for rye moonshine, on display at the museum, lists rye, sugar and yeast as the only ingredients. For the exact measurements — and many more fascinating artifacts — visit the museum at 1015 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.