News Briefs

Chipotle opens Brooksville restaurant

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a restaurant at 1185 S. Broad St. on Sept. 16, one of four new locations the chain is opening across the Tampa Bay area this month.

All four restaurants include a Chipotlane, a drive-thru lane where customers can pick up online and mobile orders without leaving their cars.

The Brooksville restaurant is open 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The restaurants are offering two limited-time menu items: Pollo Asado, grilled chicken seasoned with garlic, Mexican spices and cilantro and finished with citrus and lime; and Chili Lime Chips, tortilla chips seasoned with lime and chili peppers.

Chipotle is hiring about 30 workers at each of the four locations. Benefits include a crew bonus that gives employees a chance to earn an extra month’s pay each year, a debt-free college degree program, an English as a second language program and access to mental health care for employees and their families.

For more information, visit chipotle.com/careers.

Tickets on sale for History Center’s Night at the Museum

TAMPA — Tickets are on sale for the 15th annual A Night at the Museum, a family-friendly Halloween celebration at the Tampa Bay History Center.

The event is 2 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the center, 801 Water St. Activities include trick-or-treating, crafts, games, entertainment and costumed characters throughout the museum.

Entry is timed, with tickets sold in 15-minute intervals from 2 to 5 p.m. The celebration runs until 6:30 p.m., leaving families time to continue their evening along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Brooksville main library to open late Sept. 25

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County’s main library, 238 Howell Ave., will open at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, because of the Hernando High School homecoming parade.

Vetoberfest set for Oct. 3 in Spring Hill

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Veteran Services and Vetfest will host the annual Vetoberfest from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Anderson Snow Park, 1440 Anderson Snow Road.

The event will feature a family fun zone, food trucks, local vendors and live entertainment. Attendees can also connect with local organizations and learn about programs and services for veterans, first responders and their families.

Second Amendment sales tax holiday runs through Dec. 31

LAKELAND — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday is back for a second year, suspending sales tax on firearms, ammunition and a range of hunting, fishing and camping supplies through Dec. 31.

The holiday, officially the 2026 Hunting, Fishing and Camping Sales Tax Holiday, began Sept. 1.

“Since I became governor, we have enacted billions of dollars in tax cuts. This year’s hunting, fishing and camping sales tax holiday — ongoing through Dec. 31 — will provide Floridians with even more tax relief,” DeSantis said. “We are proud to protect Floridians’ Second Amendment rights while helping hunters, anglers and sportsmen keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Eligible items include ammunition; firearms, including pistols, rifles and shotguns; firearm accessories such as holsters, grips, sights, stocks and cleaning kits; bows, crossbows and related accessories; fishing rods, reels, bait and tackle; and camping supplies such as tents, sleeping bags, camping stoves and lanterns.

A full list of eligible items is available at FloridaRevenue.com/HuntFishCamp.

Sheriff’s Office sets next SAFE firearms class for Oct. 23

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis has announced the next SAFE firearms training session, set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

The interactive course is open only to Hernando County residents who hold a current concealed weapon license or a firearms safety certificate. It includes instruction, simulation training and time on the firing range, where each participant fires 100 rounds from a personally owned firearm.

Certified Sheriff’s Office firearms instructors lead the training. The cost is $50.

Register at hernandosheriff.org/safe.aspx.

FWC fish art contest open to K-12 students

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Wildlife Forever are accepting entries for the 2026-27 Florida Fish Art Contest, open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students compete in one of five grade divisions: kindergarten, first through third, fourth through sixth, seventh through ninth, and 10th through 12th.

First-place winners and runners-up will be recognized in both freshwater and saltwater categories in each division.

Entries will be accepted through Feb. 28, 2027. Guidelines and educational resources are available at MyFWC.com/FishArt.