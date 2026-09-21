Home Police Briefs for Sept. 23

Sheriff’s report

The following incidents were reported last week. Marsy’s Law bars law enforcement from releasing information that could identify a crime victim, so some details have been withheld.

Theft ring suspects arrested

District 2: Deputies responding to a theft in progress at a business found suspects tampering with security devices on merchandise. Deputies stopped three suspects at and near the scene, and a K-9 alerted to illegal drugs in a vehicle containing stolen property. A follow-up investigation found the three were part of a retail theft ring operating in multiple jurisdictions. All three were arrested on theft and drug charges.

Burglary suspect caught at scene

District 1: Deputies responded to a burglary in progress after a witness saw a man enter the back of a home and carry out property. Deputies caught the suspect at the scene with stolen tools and equipment. He was arrested on a charge of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Man accused of texting threats

District 1: Deputies investigating an ongoing domestic dispute found that a man had sent text messages threatening to harm a family member. After he admitted in an interview that he sent the messages, deputies arrested him on charges of written threats to kill and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.HT-HOMEPOLICEBRIEFS-09232026