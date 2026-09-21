Public invited to weigh in on New Port Richey skatepark plans

For nearly two decades, Anthony “Biggs” Cataldo has headed to the skatepark at the Recreation and Aquatic Center, joining generations of skateboarders who have spent countless hours honing their skills there.

Yet over the years, wear and tear has deteriorated the park to the point that skaters say they can no longer enjoy it as they once did.

“The current skatepark is nothing compared to what they did have,” Cataldo said. “The metal ramps have been broken and removed from the park. We are down to five obstacles — two of them from an outside source that donated them — in a once 15- to 20-piece park. “Unfortunately, the entire park consisted of prefabricated metal ramps, and once they start to break, it becomes a hazard and much easier to end up in the ER.”

Now, a new skatepark is in the works, and there’s still time to provide input on what it will look like. Through Sept. 23, the city of New Port Richey is seeking public comments through its Skate Park Design Survey.

The current design plans incorporate the use of concrete, which increases the durability of the skatepark against heavy use and the hot Florida sun. The park would also include several hardscape components, as well as a coveted bowl. The various components would allow users of all ages and skill levels to practice their art, City Manager Debbie Manns said.

The project will cost an estimated $900,000, with Penny for Pasco funds largely covering the price, she said.

“The council has felt that they just deserve better than what we’ve been able to provide for a number of years,” she said.

However, over those years, grant funding opportunities have come up short to capitalize on a project of this scope, Manns said.

“We’ve finally been able to put together enough city funds to do it on our own,” she said.

For council member Bertell Butler IV, the renovation has been a long time coming.

“In 2017, the city heard feedback from skateboarders, high schoolers and members of the New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center Youth Advisory Board,” he said. “The consensus then was the park needed renovating, as the equipment was aged and sat loosely on flat, featureless concrete that posed major safety risks.”

The project faced significant delays during the COVID-19 pandemic and the most recent hurricanes, but Butler says it’s now time to move forward.

“This major investment will bring a true skatepark to our community, giving kids more access to family fun, inviting tournaments and competitions to support our local business community, and completing the existing Recreation and Aquatic Center — ultimately turning the entire block into a regional destination for visitors to Florida’s Sports Coast.”

Cataldo says prominent skate brands and professional skateboarders frequently make their way to Tampa Bay, and he expects the new park to quickly become a community hub.

“The amount of youth that will do their first drop in, kick flip or grind will be a memory they will carry for the rest of their lives,” Cataldo said. “It will get kids outside and off the screens, and a skatepark will give a kid who maybe doesn’t have friends an entire community of friends. This new park could possibly breed the next top-tier skater.”

To access the Skate Park Design Survey, go to platformgroup43.com/newportrichey. Manns said community members can also provide feedback at the Recreation and Aquatic Center.