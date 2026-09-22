Around town: Pasco news briefs

Bilirakis, senators to host veterans resource fair

LAND O’ LAKES — U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis will hold his 20th annual Veterans Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Blvd.

U.S. Sens. Rick Scott and Ashley Moody will co-host this year’s event.

The free fair brings community organizations and government agencies together in one place so veterans and their families can connect with benefits and services. Help will be available with claims, education benefits, health care, job placement, housing, social services and more.

“Too often, veterans simply don’t know about all of the resources available to them or where to turn for help,” said Bilirakis, R-Palm Harbor. “That’s exactly why we bring these organizations together under one roof.”

Attendees can speak directly with participating groups, ask questions and get help finding programs that fit their needs.

RSVPs are encouraged. Call 727-232-2921 or email FL12.RSVP@mail.house.gov.

Saint Leo to launch Saturday market

ST. LEO — Saint Leo University will open its campus to shoppers this fall with a new open-air market featuring local growers, makers and small businesses.

The Saint Leo University Market debuts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, on Kirk Hall Lawn, 33701 County Road 52. The first market is part of the university’s Family Weekend.

Admission and parking are free.

The university is partnering with Tampa Bay Markets on the event. Vendors will sell seasonal produce and plants, specialty foods, baked goods, handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. Acoustic musicians and DJs will perform at each market.

“Saint Leo University has always been a place where people come together, and this market gives us a new way to welcome our neighbors to campus,” said Stephen Kubasek, the university’s vice president of advancement.

After October, the market returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 14, Feb. 13, March 13 and April 10.

For more information, visit network.tampabaymarkets.com.

Club member escorts veteran on Honor Flight

LUTZ — A member of the GFWC Lutz-Land O’ Lakes Woman’s Club served as a guardian on Honor Flight Mission 58 on Sept. 15.

Patty Camunas accompanied a veteran on the one-day trip to Washington, where veterans visit the memorials built in their honor.

When the flight returned that night, club members were waiting to welcome Camunas and the veterans home with cheers, flags and hugs.

Lightning, Pasco schools team up to honor coaches

LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Schools and the Tampa Bay Lightning are launching a program to recognize coaches whose influence extends beyond wins and losses.

The “Beyond the Game” initiative will honor district coaches who mentor and support students on and off the field. Students, families, staff and community members can nominate coaches who show leadership, character and a commitment to helping students succeed.

“Coaches have an incredible opportunity to shape the lives of young people, not only as athletes, but as students and individuals,” said Toni Zetzsche, the district’s chief impact officer.

Honorees will be recognized at Pasco County School Board meetings throughout the school year. A Lightning representative will join district and board leaders at each ceremony.

“Great coaches do so much more than teach a sport,” said Elizabeth Frazier, the Lightning’s executive vice president of community development and social impact. “They serve as mentors, role models and leaders who help young people build confidence, resilience and character.”

The district will begin taking nominations this month.

For more information, email district spokeswoman Jessica Meek at jsmeek@pasco.k12.fl.us.

38 new Pasco officers get $5,000 state bonuses

LAND O’ LAKES — Thirty-eight new law enforcement officers in Pasco County are among 1,506 statewide receiving $5,000 recruitment bonuses from the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the latest round of awards, totaling more than $10 million, during a news conference in Land O’ Lakes.

The Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program gives newly hired officers a one-time $5,000 payment after taxes. Since the program began in 2022, nearly 12,500 officers have received bonuses totaling more than $83 million.

“We continue to build on this foundation to keep Florida the most law enforcement-friendly state in the country,” DeSantis said.

The 2026-27 state budget includes $20 million for the bonus program, $19.8 million in raises for sworn state officers and $2.5 million in raises for state firefighters. Last year’s budget raised minimum base pay for state officers to $60,000.

For more information, visit FloridaJobs.org/Recognition-and-Recruitment.

Student achievements

Two Pasco County residents were among the more than 600 students who graduated from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia, this summer.

Lacey Cole of Holiday earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Bailey Hern of Zephyrhills earned a master’s degree in teaching.

Retired K-9 golf tournament sells out, still seeks sponsors

NEW PORT RICHEY — Golfers have filled the field for the ninth annual Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament, but organizers still need sponsors and silent auction donations.

The tournament starts at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 26 at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Way.

Proceeds benefit Pasco’s Retired K-9 Foundation, which pays the medical bills for retired Pasco law enforcement dogs. Without that help, those costs often fall to the handlers and families who adopt the dogs when their working days end.

Organizers are looking for businesses and individuals to buy sponsorships or donate merchandise, gift baskets, experiences, services and gift cards for the silent auction.

To help, contact Thomas M. DeLuca Jr. at 813-767-9541 or pascoretiredk9@gmail.com.

Pasco giving away 1,500 free trees

Pasco County residents can sign up for a chance at a free tree in the county’s fall giveaway.

Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources will hand out up to 1,500 trees from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10. This year, the county is using a lottery system, and residents must register in advance to be eligible.

Registration runs Sept. 21 through Oct. 1 at mypas.co/FreeTreeRegistration. Those selected will be notified by Oct. 2.

Trees will be available at three parks:

• Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey

• Withlacoochee River Park, 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd., Dade City

• Crews Lake Wilderness Park, 16739 Crews Lake Drive, Shady Hills

Choices include dahoon holly, Little Gem magnolia, red cedar and red maple.

The giveaway is meant to grow the county’s tree canopy and encourage residents to plant native species.