Deal could save 29 acres on Boca Ciega Bay

Nearly 30 acres of waterfront land on Boca Ciega Bay could be spared from development under a deal between Pinellas County and a grassroots conservation group.

WK Preservation Group announced Sept. 22 that the owners of 29.14 acres along Duhme Road in unincorporated Pinellas County have agreed to sell the land for preservation. The county is working through the purchase process, and county commissioners could consider the acquisition as early as October.

The land includes coastal upland, waterfront and aquatic habitat. If the county buys it, plans call for restoring parts of the property and opening it to passive use and public access. Details are still being worked out.

Skycrest Properties LLC owns two parcels totaling 28.53 acres on the bay. CKC Properties II LLC owns an adjacent 0.61-acre parcel to the south.

The project, called Duhme Road Reserve, is the group’s second. Residents formed WK Preservation Group in 2020 to save the 14-acre West Klosterman Preserve in Tarpon Springs, which gave the group its initials. The group is taking donations to cover its share of the Duhme Road project and future efforts.

Neighbors can learn more at a town hall from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Seminole Recreation Department, 9100 113th St. N. Group members will present plans and take questions. Paul Cozzie, the county’s parks and conservation resources director, and County Commissioner Brian Scott have been invited.

The property sits along Duhme Road between Boca Ciega Point Boulevard and 48th Avenue North.

For information, visit wkpreserve.com.