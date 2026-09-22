Happenings: A&E news and events

Church presents AGalban exhibition

SEMINOLE — “Sacred Pilgrimage: Gaudí and Galban,” a traveling exhibition featuring the work of Cuban-American artist AGalban, is now on view at St. Justin, Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 10851 Ridge Road, Seminole.

The exhibition continues through Oct. 16, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and the 100th anniversary of the death of renowned Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí.

Inspired by Gaudí’s extraordinary Sagrada Família Basilica in Barcelona, the exhibition explores the connections between art, architecture, faith, nature, and personal spiritual experience. AGalban’s expressive paintings reinterpret elements of Gaudí’s architecture and symbolism, creating a deeply personal body of work that reflects themes of faith, resilience, and transcendence. The exhibition includes brand-new paintings created in recognition of the centennial anniversary of Gaudí’s passing.

“Sacred Pilgrimage: Gaudí and Galban” was co-curated by Tarin Mohajeri and Antonio Permuy and has traveled to cultural and community venues throughout Florida. The exhibition is supported by the Gobioff Foundation, with the AIA Tampa Bay Center for Architecture and Design serving as an educational partner.

The exhibition is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

It is free and open to the public. For more information, visit AGalbanFineArt.com or call 727-642-9040.

Good Folk Fest set

ST. PETERSBURG — Creative Clay’s annual Good Folk Fest will return on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m., bringing live blues, art, and community together for an evening benefiting inclusive arts programming for artists with disabilities. Good Folk Fest will be presented at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg.

Headlining the festival is the Betty Fox Band. Guests can also enjoy dancing, shuffleboard, food trucks, a full bar by Mickey’s Café & Organics, and an art auction featuring original works by Creative Clay member artists.

The auction will include the highly sought-after Iconic Landmarks of Tampa Bay collection, a favorite among collectors and community supporters. Guests can also shop unique merchandise and have their portraits drawn by Creative Clay member artists.

A special VIP Meet & Greet with Betty Fox will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., offering guests an opportunity to meet the acclaimed blues artist before the performance.

“Good Folk Fest is a celebration of the creativity, talent, and community that make Creative Clay special,” said Kim Dohrman, CEO. “Every ticket helps ensure artists with disabilities have opportunities to develop their creative voices and participate fully in the arts.”

Since 1995, Creative Clay has helped people with disabilities pursue more inclusive lives through expressive, educational, and vocational experiences in the arts. Proceeds from Good Folk Fest support that mission and Creative Clay’s ongoing programming.

Tickets are available through the Events tab at creativeclay.org.

Center Stage Youth Theatre fundraiser raises almost $16K

NEW PORT RICHEY — Center Stage Youth Theatre recently hosted a fundraiser. With fall semester classes well underway, the theater administration began to look for ways to raise money to support the extra students enrolled in the program.

“Upon opening registration this semester, we had more students than our class schedule could handle,” said James Faurote, executive director of Center Stage. “We looked at the numbers and our available staff and decided to open an eighth cast of ‘Beetlejuice the Musical, Jr.’ We already had three casts of ‘Beetlejuice’ and four casts of ‘Seussical KIDS,’ but when kids want to participate, we find a way to make it happen.”

The eighth cast filled to capacity in three days, but with an extra cast comes extra cost.

In the past, Center Stage used the Double Good popcorn fundraising platform to bring in money for programming; this year they decided to do the same. The fundraiser was open for a week and had 587 supporters from 37 states and other countries. In total, the fundraiser brought in close to $16,000.

“This will tremendously help our programming costs, not only for the fall semester, but also the spring semester and beyond,” said James Faurote. “We are blown away by the support of our community and are so thankful for their engagement in this initiative.”

You can support Center Stage Youth Theatre by attending one of their eight fall shows presented at both Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center and Generations Christian Church in Trinity. The eighth cast of “Beetlejuice” will be performing at Starkey Ranch on Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Center Stage Youth Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is a part of HappyStars Youth Programs Inc. For more information and to purchase tickets to upcoming shows or classes, visit www.centerstageyouththeatre.org.

DIFF to present Casting a Spell

DUNEDIN — The Dunedin International Film Festival is bringing a movie-and-television twist to the classic spelling bee with Casting a Spell, set for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the HOB Outdoor Theater, 931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin,

Contestants will compete using words inspired by popular films, television shows, books and stories from stage and screen, with separate divisions for kids, teens and adults. The event will also feature movie and TV trivia, costumes, raffles and prizes throughout the afternoon and evening — including a grand prize stay at Dunedin’s iconic Fenway Hotel.

Designed to make the event accessible to the whole community, kids and teens can enter the spelling bee completely free with promo code KIDSNTEENS. Adult registration is $20. Visit https://dunedinfilmfestival.org/ for full details.

Registration begins at 3:30 p.m., with the kids competition starting at 4 p.m. at the HOB Outdoor Theater in Dunedin.

Casting a Spell brings together film, literacy, families and the local arts community for an afternoon of friendly competition and entertainment while raising funds to support the Dunedin International Film Festival and its continued celebration of independent film and the arts.

Community members are welcome to come cheer on the contestants, test their own movie and TV knowledge, participate in raffles and enjoy the festivities.

Comedian Rahn Hortman to perform at Stage West Playhouse

SPRING HILL — Nationally touring comedian Rahn Hortman will perform on Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill.

Laffs2Go brings another night of professional stand-up comedy to Hernando County. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Visit Laffs2Go.com.

Hortman’s comedy has been featured on ABC, Nickelodeon, Dry Bar Comedy, SiriusXM, MAVTV, and TBN. Known for his hilarious storytelling and crowd-pleasing energy, Hortman has performed at comedy clubs and festivals across the country. He was named Creative Loafing’s Best Stand-Up Comedian. His clean, relatable comedy draws from everyday life and has connected with audiences nationwide.

The show will also feature Tommy Bell, a comedian, musician, emcee, and entertainer with more than 30 years of performance experience. Bell combines quick wit, music, crowd interaction, and an engaging stage presence in a versatile live act.

Werk Gallery to host ‘Memento Mori’ exhibition

ST. PETERSBURG — For this year’s annual Halloween season call for art, The Werk Gallery has asked artists from the community to submit artworks inspired by the theme “Memento Mori.” The exhibition will run from Oct. 2 through Nov. 1 at The Werk Gallery, 2210 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

An opening reception will take place on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Originating in ancient Rome as a reminder to the emperor of his own mortality during victory parades, memento mori is Latin for “remember you will die.” Over the centuries the concept was incorporated into art objects that not only reminded viewers and patrons of their mortality but also inspired one towards gratitude for the life they’ve been given. These objects would include visual elements of deathlike skulls alongside elements of life like fruit or flowers to create this contrast and point of reflection. The Werk Gallery is excited to see what our local artists are reflecting upon in a contemporary world full of both beauty and fear.

Gallery hours are Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Visit https://thewerk.gallery/.

MFA announces temporary closure of collection galleries

ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg will temporarily close its collection galleries from Sept. 21 through Nov. 21, for reinstallation as part of the next phase of Art Unbound, a comprehensive institutional strategy designed to establish the MFA as a dynamic cultural hub and vital “third space” for the Tampa Bay region.

The Hazel Hough Wing will remain open with the special exhibition “New African Masquerades: Artistic Innovations and Collaborations.” Beginning in October in the upstairs gallery, the MFA will continue its live conservation series with Luis Seixas as he completes the final phase of restoring the museum’s Tabernacle of Saints Peter and Paul. Music, workshops, community programs, and other experiences will also continue throughout the museum.

“Art Unbound is about opening our doors wider and rethinking how a museum serves its community,” said Klaudio Rodriguez, executive director and CEO of the MFA. “By moving away from traditional barriers, we’re creating a space rooted in curiosity, creativity, and connection. This reinstallation is more than changing what’s on the walls. It’s about ensuring art is an accessible, essential human experience for everyone.”

Building on the legacy of founder Margaret Acheson Stuart, who conceived of the MFA as a world-class “place for the people,” the MFA Collection will shift from a traditional chronological and geographic presentation to a thematic model, bringing works from different cultures and periods into conversation around universal human experiences. Layered interpretation and storytelling will provide opportunities for deeper engagement, while rotating installations will encourage visitors to return and discover something new.

For complete information on upcoming events, mfastpete.org/events-calendar.

VACTB to host Soul Circus Cowboys concert

TAMPA — As the Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay celebrates its 13th anniversary, the organization is taking its mission from the art gallery to the main stage.

VACTB invites the community to a powerful concert event dedicated to expanding mental health programs for military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their families. The concert will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 15, 1:30 to 5:15 p.m., at The Dallas Bull, 3322 U.S. 301, Tampa. Tickets start at $30.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available now at www.vactb.org.

The afternoon will feature a high-energy lineup designed to inspire and entertain, headlined by Billboard-charting Southern rock sensation Randy McNeeley and the Soul Circus Cowboys, alongside the comedic talents of Ginger Kelly. The event will be emceed by veteran radio personality and comedian Pat Largo.

For over a decade, VACTB has served as a beacon of hope, utilizing alternative art therapies to foster mental health and facilitate healing. With a mission deeply rooted in suicide prevention, the organization has achieved significant milestones:

• Providing art therapy to over 3,025 individuals: Each of these individuals has embarked on a unique journey of self-discovery and healing through the therapeutic power of art.

• Preventing seven veteran suicides: This profound impact speaks directly to the critical need for our services and the tangible difference we are making in saving lives.

• Supporting over 29,005 children: By extending our reach to the families of our heroes, we are nurturing resilience and providing crucial support to the next generation.

• Over 350 testimonials confirm the program’s profound impact: Participants report a 90% reduction in suicidal ideation and a 75% increase in emotional well-being, from crisis to a place of lasting hope and resilience.

• Providing six major contracted exhibits: These exhibitions have served as powerful platforms to share the stories and artistic expressions of those we serve with a wider audience, fostering understanding and connection

Studio 1212 Art Gallery announces exhibit

DUNEDIN — An opening reception for “Elements of Art: Space,” a new art exhibit, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25, 1 to 4 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.

Attendees can meet some of the area’s award-winning artists, enjoy a light finger food buffet, wine and other beverages and browse the fine art created for this exhibit. In its 55th year, this charming boutique gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It also offers smaller fine art originals and prints, handmade items such as jewelry, unique wood sculptures, note cards, journal notebooks, and other gift items. View additional art and other gallery events at studio1212.org.

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