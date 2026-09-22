Things to do around Manatee: Sept. 24-30

Our Top 3

At Home Honor Flight Luncheon and Show

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Bradenton Elks Lodge 1511, 2511 75th St. W., Bradenton. This event is for all veterans: women, men, spouses, kids and grandchildren. Honor Flight is said by many veterans to be among the greatest days of their life. However, many veterans are medically or physically unable to go on an Honor Flight. The Bradenton Elks want to bring an Honor Flight to them. An RSVP is requested to Janet Orr at 941-773-0177 or janetaorr@gmail.com

Inaugural VFW Charity Golf Tournament

7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. River Strand Golf and Country Club, 7155 Grand Estuary Trail, Bradenton. VFW Post 10141 is bringing golfers together in support of veterans, military members, and the community. The tournament will follow a four-person scramble format, with registration opening at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Enjoy lunch, awards, and an auction. Entry is $500 per foursome or $125 per individual. https://tinyurl.com/mrykt2ha

Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Sarasota Opera’s Food & Wine Festival is a festive community event featuring a variety of eateries with tasty food samples and wine tastings. VIP enjoy early access and seating at 12:30 p.m. General admission $75 in advance or $85 at the door. VIP $150. www.sarasotaopera.org/2026-27-Signature-Events

THURSDAY

Casual Cornhole

10-11 a.m. Sept. 24. Waterside Place, 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Whether you’re a cornhole pro or a newbie, don’t miss this chance to show off your tossing skills and have a blast with friends. Grab a partner or go solo, we’ve got enough beanbags and boards to keep everyone entertained. Occurs weekly.

Salt Tolerant Plants for Coastal Landscapes

11 a.m.-noon. Sept. 24. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW, Bradenton. Living near the coast brings unique gardening challenges, and this workshop will help you choose plants that can handle salty air and coastal conditions. Learn practical tips for creating a healthy, attractive garden using salt-tolerant varieties that are well suited for Florida’s coastal environment. $7. https://tinyurl.com/49wx6dh5

Thursday Live Music Nights

6-9 p.m. Sept. 24. Remy’s on Main, 8138 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. A full-time local musician since 2008, Joe Thayer brings a dynamic piano performance featuring favorites from across the decades and genres. Enjoy classics from the American Songbook alongside hits from Billy Joel, Elton John, Van Morrison, and more.

“Always A Bridesmaid”

7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-27. The Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. At their senior prom, four friends promised to be in each other’s weddings no matter what. They just didn’t know they’d be playing bridesmaids quite so often. More than 30 years later, these Southern friends for life are still determined to honor that vow. www.theislandplayers.org/current-season-78

2026 Modern Works Festival

7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-27. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. This two-week celebration includes new plays, emerging voices and women in theatre. Audiences are invited into the creative process through staged readings, artist conversations, special events and opportunities to engage directly with playwrights and theatre makers. https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772

FRIDAY

Patched a Drop in Clothing Repair Experience

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25. Art House Boutique, 1806 Manatee Ave. W, Bradenton. Bring that piece you almost threw away. Patch it. Mend it. Rework it. Make it yours. Come hang, get creative, and grab a drink from Sol Sipsters while you’re here.

SATURDAY

Felts Audubon Preserve Conservation Day

8-11 a.m. Sept. 26. Felts Audubon Preserve, 4600 24th Ave. E, Palmetto. Help keep Felts Audubon Preserve an area that both wildlife and the community can enjoy for future generations. https://manateeaudubon.org/events

Karate Zoo

9:30-10 a.m. Sept. 26. Bob Gardner Community Park, 2710 White Eagle Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. This high-energy progression-based program teaches the fundamentals of martial arts in a safe and nurturing environment. With the help of advanced curriculum, children will learn karate skills and values.

Bomber-Con 2026: A Roller Derby Event

5-9 p.m. Sept. 26. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E. Throughout the night, fans can buy in to bring back classic derby rules and shake things up for the skaters. Want to see things get a little rougher? Bring back an old school rule. Want to make the game more unpredictable? You can do that too. The more the fans buy in, the more the game changes. Free admission. www.bradentuckybombers.com

Bradenton Fall Flea

6-10 p.m. Sept. 26. Art House Boutique, 1806 Manatee Ave. W, Bradenton. Free event featuring live music, food truck, local vendors, desserts, vintage and Y2K clothing. Inside Art House will be a hands-on make-and-take class (TBA) and Aura Photography ($50) or with tarot reading ($65) with Stellar State Aura.

SUNDAY

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. Sept. 27. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Start your Sunday off with a little mindfulness and movement. Not only will you get to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings, but you’ll also experience the many benefits yoga has to offer. Occurs weekly.

Mixon Farms Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 27. Mixon Farms, 2525 27th St. E, Bradenton. Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, poultry, art, jewelry, plants, candles, soaps and body care, plus other locally offered goods. The market will also feature coffee, yoga, and music as part of the Sunday lineup. The market runs every Sunday through May 30, 2027.

Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 27. Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Shop local every Sunday with 100-plus local vendors including organic produce, flowers, specialty spices and rubs, honey, fresh bread, baked goods, prepared foods, pet products, jewelry, and more. Spend your Sunday mornings lakeside while enjoying a variety of local musicians, great food, and fun activities for the little ones at The Kids’ Zone.

MONDAY

Mingle Monday

5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Meet new people and spend the evening connecting with women who share a passion for community. Enjoy light bites, adult beverages, and relaxed conversation in a friendly setting. Mingle Monday is held on the fourth Monday of each month.

Women’s Empowerment Yoga

6:30-7:30 a.m. Sept. 28. Embodied Health, 1102 12th St. W, Bradenton. Designed for all experience levels, each session offers a supportive space to reconnect with yourself and begin the week feeling grounded, refreshed, and empowered. First class is free. Advance registration is required, as class sizes are intentionally kept small. Occurs weekly. https://embodied.health/classes

TUESDAY

Ag After Dark: Plant Palooza

5-7 p.m. Sept. 29. Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 1015 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Roll up your sleeves to enjoy hands-on stations about all things plants. Chat with local experts on home vegetable gardening and planting Florida natives. Weave your own palm frond coaster, learn how to make the most of your cooking scraps, and plant an herb garden to start your own kitchen garden at home. Light bites and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. $12-$15. https://tinyurl.com/5646azn9

think + drink: From Nest to Sea

6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. The Bishop’s next think + drink presentation explores the lives of nesting sea turtles and hatchlings, along with the human activity that can put their survival at risk. Learn how Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch monitors and protects local sea turtles and what residents and visitors can do to help. $3-$15. https://tinyurl.com/3wmppr6u

Weekly Country Night

6-9 p.m. Sept. 29. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co, 1910 14th St. W, Bradenton. Spend your Tuesday evening at Weekly Country Night with Buffalo Gals Line Dancing. The evening begins with easy-to-follow line dance lessons led by Christina Reed, followed by plenty of social dancing as the music keeps playing. Lessons are $5.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday Chamber Nights

4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 30. Pesto Bistro and Wine Bar, 8799 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Members of Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, and Manatee Chambers of Commerce receive 10% discount for Wine Down Wednesday specials. Features happy hour pricing all evening and wine specials by the bottle. Occurs weekly.

Sunset Volleyball

6-8 p.m. Sept. 30. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Sunset Volleyball is a series of pickup volleyball games designed for volleyball players who are ready to jump in, play without instruction, and have a great time. Occurs weekly.

Art Club

6-9 p.m. Sept. 30. Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E, Bradenton. Local artists, musicians, and creatives are invited to gather for September’s Art Club. This monthly event creates space for creative exploration, professional development, and meaningful connections within Bradenton’s growing arts community. www.tickpick.com/organizer/o/oscura

Wednesday Movie Night

8-11 p.m. Sept. 30. Adobe Kava, 1302 13th Ave. W, Bradenton. The audience decides what plays. Cast your vote in Adobe Kava’s Instagram Story poll before 8 p.m., and the winning movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Bring your friends, grab your favorite drink, and settle in for an evening of movies and community. Every week offers a different film.

LOOKING AHEAD

Garden Bugs

10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 1. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Get to know the insects in your garden. This class introduces the fundamentals of vegetable entomology, helping you identify common pests and the specific damage they cause. Learn about local beneficial insects, your natural allies, and explore practical integrated pest management strategies to control pests. $5. https://tinyurl.com/2mvb99j4

Improv Nights

6-8 p.m. Oct. 2. Parrish Community Park, 7550 Ft. Hamer Road, Parrish. Come hang out and laugh the night away. Whether you’re taking the stage or cheering from the audience, there’s fun for everyone. Bring a lawn chair, your sense of humor, and enjoy delicious food trucks starting at 6 p.m. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Free family-friendly event open to all.

Music on Main

6-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Join a free concert series and block party for the public. The street is lined with food vendors, beer trucks, and sponsor booths, as well as inflatables and activities for kids. Proceeds from the event will benefit a local nonprofit organization. www.LWRmainstreet.com

One-Act Play Festival

7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-4. Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For each festival, plays are submitted by authors from throughout the United States and then scored by readers engaged by Theatre Odyssey because of their proven ability to discern good work. The produced plays are new, original, and have not been produced in the state of Florida. Matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday offered at 2 p.m. $32. https://tinyurl.com/4ph96wz3

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

Fall Charity Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. 4800 Foxbrook Trail, Parrish. Shop local and support a great cause. Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch. Enjoy vendors, food trucks, raffles and 50/50. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Oct. 4.

Oktoberfest & Craft Market

Noon-8 p.m. Oct. 3. The Club at River Wilderness, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. Browse through a vendor and artisan market until 4 p.m. and enjoy live polka music by the Sunshine Express from 1-5 p.m. Savor the flavors of German beer and cuisine.

Sarasota Paradise vs. Charlotte Independence

7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 3. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Experience game day in an open-air setting. Gather with friends, cheer alongside fellow fans, and support Sarasota’s only professional sports team. sarasotaparadise.us/tickets

Booked & Buried Literary Club

9-11 p.m. Oct. 3. Kava Social Club, 540 13th St. W, Bradenton. Kat’s Booked & Buried Literary Club is a cozy, creative gathering for readers who love diving deep into compelling stories and unforgettable characters. Join fellow book lovers for lively discussions, fresh perspectives, and a welcoming community that celebrates every page turned. https://tinyurl.com/3b96syey

Fall Plant & Garden Festival

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 4. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton. Check out a huge variety of plants for sale from vendors around the region. There will also be talented local artisan booths, delicious food trucks, and live music. Free Admission.

Books on Tap Book Club

7-8 p.m. Oct. 7. Oak & Stone, 1201 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Feel free to park at the Central Library, right next door. This will be an informal and relaxed setup. Come ready to talk about any book you’re reading, ask for recommendations or just enjoy some bookish company. Anyone 21 and older is welcome to join. https://manateelibrary.libcal.com/event/16501602

Seed Saving

10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 8. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W, Palmetto. This class covers basic plant breeding concepts and critical isolation techniques to ensure seed purity. Walk through the specific processes for successfully saving seeds from a variety of common vegetable and fruit crops. Gain the confidence and technical skills to start your own backyard seed bank this season. $5. https://tinyurl.com/bdeepbfx

Senior Lifestyle Expo

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. This free community event is designed to help local seniors live their best life, featuring up to 40 businesses offering valuable resources, services, and solutions for health, wellness, finances, and more. Enjoy a fun-filled day with a free flat screen TV giveaway, raffle prizes, gift card giveaways, and free bingo with prizes. https://tinyurl.com/85auwv9k

Heroes breakfast

8-10 a.m. Oct. 9. ActivAge Sarasota, 3801 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Held each second Friday of the month, ActivAge Sarasota picks an honored Veteran of the Month to be celebrated. Sometimes, there will be a guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend and enjoy a free breakfast. Call 941-269-2273 to RSVP.

Movie in the Park

6 p.m. Oct. 9. Waterside Park, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Grace Community Church will be providing one free burger with chips from Two Guys To Go to the first 130 attendees and one popsicle from Florida Pops to the first 260 attendees. This month’s movie is “Wicked” (part one). Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Concessions available. Inflatables for the kids will be available at 6 p.m.https://tinyurl.com/yc23xect

Chasing the Sun Endurance Run

8-10 a.m. Oct. 10. Robinson Preserve, 1704 99th St. NW, Bradenton. Runners can take on a 4.35-mile loop, half marathon, full marathon, 50K, team relay, or the all-day endurance challenge. The multi-loop format gives runners several ways to tackle the course, with beautiful preserve scenery and snacks helping fuel the miles along the way. From $37. https://tinyurl.com/4n5e527n

Free Fall Shred Day

9-11 a.m. Oct. 10. Lakewood Ranch Branch, 8704 E. State Road 70, Bradenton. Lake Michigan Credit Union is pleased to announce its Fall Shred Day event series, offering Florida residents a free and convenient way to safely dispose of sensitive personal documents. No membership is required to participate. Anyone is welcome to pull up and shred.

“Echoes of My Barrio” Preview Excerpts

11 a.m. Oct. 10. Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. Live Batá Drums by dancer Dairon Batista. “Echoes of My Barrio” began as a work-in-progress shown at the Ringling Museum’s MicroWIP program in May 2026. The finished piece will be performed at Sarasota Contemporary Dance on October 24, with live music. Audiences can enjoy a free preview of excerpts of the finished piece at Selby Library in honor of Hispanic Heritage month.

Fall & Halloween Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10. Waypoint Bar & Grill, 11000 U.S. Highway 41 N., Palmetto. Waypoint Market is kicking off its fifth season with a fall and Halloween-themed market. More than 40 local artists and small businesses will be set up with handmade goods, candles, bath and body products, jewelry, plants, art, crafts, fresh salsa, coffee, pet items, and other finds. Enjoy live music, free kids’ activities, and a free book exchange.

Sarasota Paradise vs. Richmond Kickers

7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 10. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Experience game day in an open-air setting. Gather with friends, cheer alongside fellow fans, and support Sarasota’s first and only professional sports team. sarasotaparadise.us/tickets

Stuff the Bus Food Drive 2026

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 11. Publix, various locations. Help fill the shelves at The Food Bank of Manatee during Stuff the Bus 2026, a countywide food drive supporting local families facing food insecurity. Shoppers can donate food at participating Manatee County Publix stores.

Do you have an event coming up and want to spread the word. Send your announcement to brittanyo@suncoastnews.com.