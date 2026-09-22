Things to do around Pasco: Sept. 24-30

Our Top 3

Riverside Concert Series: Jahfari Reggae Band

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Sims Park, New Port Richey. Jahfari Reggae Band delivers a unique mix of reggae styles, from ska and rocksteady to roots and dancehall. With infectious rhythms and positive vibes, Jahfari keeps the music flowing and the crowd “moving forward.” This performance will take place in the southwest corner of Sims Park, near the Grassin Bridge. Feel free to bring a blanket or chair for seating.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Join a meaningful community event benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association. Whether you’re walking in honor of a loved one, supporting a friend, or joining the fight against Alzheimer’s, every step helps raise awareness and funds for critical care, support, and research. Register https://tinyurl.com/5n8r69b7

The ABL Oktoberfest

1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Save the date for the first ABL Oktoberfest. Specialty Oktoberfest flights with Simon and music by the Jazz Phools. https://tinyurl.com/mbes8k2h

THURSDAY

Senior Game Day

12:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held every Thursday. Come and enjoy all kinds of board and card games. Games are provided and you’re welcome to share one of your own. Everyone is welcome, the center is a very friendly group and willing to teach. 727-844-7703.

The True Story of Blackbeard

5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 24. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Join award-winning author Robert Jacob as he separates fact from fiction and explores the myths, mysteries, and enduring legend of history’s most famous pirate. https://tinyurl.com/vntnccwm

Night of Poe

6 p.m. Sept. 24-26. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. A Night of Poe is a hauntingly immersive evening where Edgar Allan Poe’s most famous tales come alive through immersive theater, live music, theatrical storytelling, and expertly crafted cocktails. Sunday is 2 p.m. only. This event is for adults 21+. $55-$65. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

FRIDAY

Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Morton Plant/NorthBay Hospital, 6600 Madison St., New Port Richey. Meet in Bekesh Classrooms 1 and 2. Join this new community support group for people with Pulmonary Fibrosis. The group will meet on the last Friday of every other month. Contact chericline.cc@gmail.com for more information.

Senior Social

3 p.m. Sept. 25. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Dinner with John T.

5 p.m. Sept. 25. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Every Friday, John will entertain you with songs you know and love, as well as an occasional introduction to a classic song you may not have heard yet.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Sept. 25. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Fourth Friday Bazaar

6-10 p.m. Sept. 25. Downtown New Port Richey’s Railroad Square, Nebraska Avenue between Adams Street and Grand Boulevard. The bazaar will feature artisanal artists, makers, bakers and local businesses selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork and gifts. https://tinyurl.com/4z34jue4

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park

7 p.m. Sept. 25-Nov. 1. 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon returns for horror lovers across the Tampa Bay area. Offering 60 acres of terrifying scares makes Scream-A-Geddon one of the best horror parks in America. Closing hours vary. Tickets start at $35 and increase $6 when purchased at the gate. https://screamageddon.com

Willybuilt Meet

7-9 p.m. Sept. 25. The WingHouse Bar & Grill, 6515 US Highway 19, New Port Richey. Willybuilt Friday weekly car meet, no burnouts, no revving, no crazy loud music. Come out to have fun and enjoy the cars and people who all share the same passion for cars.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Ben Jones

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Ben Jones is a nationally touring comic originally from North Carolina. He’s a larger-than-life performer that uses his infectious likeability, combined with his no-holds barred writing style and high energy delivery for a show that causes crowds to leave raving about how funny and outrageously silly he is. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 26. 180 N Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Fourth Saturday Gathering

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 26. Kohl’s, 3979 Van Dyke Road, Lutz. A monthly gathering at the Kohl’s parking lot. Informal and free, at the Northgate Square Plaza. Shopping, restaurants, Publix and a gas station. Get out of the house and hang out a while with local car enthusiasts. Projects welcome.

PMOS & Women’s Wellness Event

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26. Starkey Market, 3460 Starkey Blvd., Trinity. If you struggle with irregular cycles, acne, unwanted hair growth, weight changes, insulin resistance, difficulty ovulating, or concerns about future fertility, this free community event was created for you. Come and go as your morning allows. Complimentary breakfast & an iced coffee bar will be provided. Free, reserve your spot at https://tinyurl.com/2zj27b99

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Free Food Giveaway

10 a.m. Sept. 26. Mount Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Mount Moriah AME Church hosts a free food giveaway the last Saturday of every month.

Brainstorms NPR: Air Science

11 a.m. Sept. 26. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Learn what the atmosphere is, why air is important, and how we can help to keep air clean. Topics include aerodynamics, wind speed and lift. Attendees will participate in a parachute challenge and build an anemometer. Please register in advance as seating is limited. Recommended for children ages 6-12. https://tinyurl.com/8ddamj69

Margaree’s and Sonny Oden’s Combined Jam

1 p.m. Sept. 26. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. The Jam, which is held each Saturday, includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $4 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. 727-355-2290.

Helping Hands 4 Henley

5-9 p.m. Sept. 26. Order of the Eastern Star of Florida, 5329 Sunset Road, New Port Richey. Enjoy a fun night of dinner, entertainment, raffles and more. Proceeds benefit Henley, a 4-year-old girl in Texas who was severely burned in a bonfire accident. $25. https://tinyurl.com/2p9vj5as

SUNDAY

Auto & Truck Showcase

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 27. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Get ready to rev your engines and your retail therapy because Paseo Drive is turning into a full‑throttle, open‑air playground for car lovers, families, foodies, shoppers, and everyone in between. Stroll among gleaming vintage classics and jaw‑dropping modern builds.

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 27. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Cornhole Tournament

1 p.m. Sept. 27. Beef O’Brady’s Dade City & Dade City Tap House & Spirits, 14136 Seventh St. Tournaments held every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Cash prizes. Registration opens at noon. 352-567-4136.

Docent-Guided Tour

3-5 p.m. Sept. 27. MAPS Museum, 7650 Orchid Lake Road, New Port Richey. Take a tour with museum director Charles Zidar. Check out all of the amazing things the MAPS Museum has to offer. Tickets must be purchased before noon the day of the tour. Online registration only. $15-$20. www.mapsmuseum.org

MONDAY

Walk & Talk Club

10-11 a.m. Sept. 28. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Join the library for a weekly walk discovering different destinations around the city. The walk will begin and end at the New Port Richey Public Library. Meet in the courtyard.

Parkinson’s and Other Neurological Disorders Exercise Program

2 p.m. Sept. 28. Galen Wilson Senior Center, 8600 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey. Every Monday and Wednesday, certified trainer Sarita Machado provides a structured exercise program to work on the physical effects of Parkinson’s. During the same time, caregivers can meet and discuss the questions that come up with others who are experiencing similar situations. $5. For information, call 727-644-4555.

Republican Club of Central Pasco

6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. for refreshments with the meeting to follow. Meets every fourth Monday of the month. 813-817-3011

American Legion Post 108 Monthly Meeting

7 p.m. Sept. 28. Plantation Palms Golf & Country Club, 23253 Plantation Palms Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Interested in finding out how to get involved with the American Legion? Come check out the monthly meeting, held every fourth Monday. Contact Commander Don Hinst for more information, 813-786-4965.

Midnight Release “Threshing Day”

11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Sept. 28. Novel in the Neighborhood, 8507 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey. Join other readers in celebrating the highly anticipated release of Rebecca Yarros’ “Threshing Day.” At midnight, you’ll receive your pre-ordered copy. Pre-order for $24.99 at https://tinyurl.com/4t3r5c86

TUESDAY

Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 29. Outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own. The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. Accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Visit Facebook for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 29. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. Every Tuesday, meetings are held in the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free, and you will find the TOPS members encouraging, inspiring, and motivational. Call TOPS Chapter leader John at 210-865-1870.

GriefShare

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 29-Nov. 10. Family First Church, 12435 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. This 13-week faith-based support group is aimed to help you move through the grief process and offer guidance leading to relief, comfort and peace of mind. Participants are welcome to join at any time during the 13-week period. For more information, contact Pam Sciabica at 352-238-0026.

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Sept. 29. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Suncoast Harmony Chorus

6:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Salishan Gracious Living, 191 Astaire Lane, Spring Hill. Suncoast Harmony Chorus is the place to be if you love singing. Practices are weekly. For more info, contact Cindy at 352-597-4376 or visit www.suncoast-harmony.com

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday Music Jam

Noon-2:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held each Wednesday. Music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Everyone is welcome. Plenty of seats and a big dance floor. 727-389-6000.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is country music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Elise Logan Memorial Park, 15830 Greenglen Lane, Shady Hills. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. First Thursday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. Meet and connect with other grands. 352-521-1254.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: “Big Irish”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-3. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. “Big Irish” Jay Hollingsworth is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Hollingsworth set out to the east coast and honed his craft on the stages of Boston. His “charmingly brutal” style has earned him first place in the March Comedy Madness Competition, The Best of Boston and he was a finalist in the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Moonflower: The Spirit of Santana

8 p.m. Oct. 1. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. The music and rhythms of Carlos Santana come alive as Moonflower recreates the sound, the feel and the show of a Latin rock icon. Joining them are acclaimed international recording artist Alex Lopez and The Xpress to deliver the classic British blues that started a music revolution: Clapton, Cream, Led Zeppelin, Gary Moore, Jeff Beck and more. $30-$40. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

The Market Elaine

5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Come experience a vibrant atmosphere filled with more than 150 vendors, live entertainment and activities for all ages. Held the first Friday of each month.

Cars at the Corner Car Show

6-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1948 Collier Parkway, Lutz. First Friday of every month. The open car show for muscle and specialty cars and trucks also features music, entertainment, and discounted meals for participating drivers. 813-468-0277.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Oct. 2. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer and wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Dying to Dine at The Hacienda Supper Club

7-11 p.m. Oct. 2. The Hacienda Hotel, 5621 Main St., New Port Richey. Step into the glamour and intrigue of the 1940s for an unforgettable evening featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, classy cocktails, exciting surprises — and a murder mystery unfolding all around you. Tickets start at $145. https://tinyurl.com/8bx2bjc9

Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John

8 p.m. Oct. 2. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Fronted by Ben “Almost Elton” Frey and widely regarded as one of the closest matches to Elton’s modern look and voice on the tribute circuit. Frey and his band of seasoned pros recreate the studio versions note for note. The sequined jackets. The oversized glasses. The white grand piano. All of it. $30-$40. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

Pasco Audubon Morning Nature Walk

8 a.m. Oct. 3. J. B. Starkey Wilderness Park Education Center, 10500 Wilderness Road, New Port Richey. Anyone interested in birding or nature in general is welcome to join on field trips. Almost all are free. Registration may be required, check the schedule for details. Dress for the weather and prepare to be outdoors for about 4 hours. www.westpascoaudubon.com/pascoaudubon/schedule.html

Rummage Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. Old Lutz School, 18819 U.S. 41, Lutz. Discover countless treasures at the rummage sale featuring antiques, art/decor, crystal, china, small working appliances, kitchenware, clothing, shoes, children’s toys, clothes and books, tools, and more. Donations are welcome to be dropped off only on Friday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Old Lutz School. gfwclutzlandolakeswomansclub.org

Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3. Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road. Come check out the 10th annual UF/IFAS Extension Pasco County Master Gardener Volunteers’ Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale. This free event includes a large selection of plants for sale, engaging seminars, educational resources and “Florida-Friendly” gardening information.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Great Discoveries Begin with MAPS: Space, The Final Frontier

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Explore the cosmos with MAPS Museum and discover planets and stars, learn about the International Space Station, and missions that shaped the history of space exploration. Each child will receive a free solar system wind chime to take home and paint. This program is intended for children ages 6-12. Tickets are $10. Admission for parents is free with a valid child’s ticket. MapsMuseum.org

Thrive on the Square

11 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Cavalaire Square, 5739 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Enjoy a monthly fall lineup of free community programming designed to introduce residents and visitors to a variety of movement, mindfulness, and self-improvement experiences. Participation is free and no prior experience is required. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and arrive a few minutes early before each session begins.

Clues, Crimes and Conversations: A Mystery & Thriller Author Panel

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Join an exciting, Clue-themed celebration of mystery and thriller fiction featuring an incredible lineup of bestselling and award-winning authors. Registration is required as space is limited. Join Novel in the Neighborhood for a Clue-themed after-party from 6-8 p.m. at 8507 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey. https://eastlake.librarycalendar.com/cluesandcrimes

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Oct. 3. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

“That’s Entertainment!” Variety Show

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Three awesome acts. Two smashing showtimes. One Saturday night. Magic. Stand-up. Ventriloquism. Three headliners, one stage, no filler. This is the variety format the way it was built to work — every act different, every act at the top of their game, nobody overstaying their welcome. $25. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

Veterans First Saturday Car Show and Dinner

4-8 p.m. Oct. 3. Americana 50s Diner, 1730 US-19, Holiday. Any branch of service is welcome, along with any veteran’s organization. Better still, any relative of a veteran is welcome to bring a veteran hero. Meet every first Saturday.

Sunshine Sessions

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 4. Cavalaire Square, 5739 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Sunshine Sessions will feature curated house music and daytime rave vibes by Heather Effie. The event blends wellness culture, movement, and community connection into a vibrant outdoor experience. Guests can enjoy bubble machines, affirmation cards, giveaways, dancing, and wellness-inspired activities in a welcoming environment designed for all ages.

Family Fun Night

4-7 p.m. Oct. 4. Waterfront Park, 8119 Old Post Road, Port Richey. Every first Sunday. Together with Somebody Cares Pasco, Light of the World Tabernacle, and The Oasis Coffee Spot, Good News Christian Fellowship is planning a free family fun night featuring live music/bands, carnival games, a bubble gun, water balloon toss, a prayer tent, free socks and underwear, and appearances from the Port Richey Fire Truck and Police Department and more. Food trucks will also be on site. www.facebook.com/FamilyFunNightPR

Walk & Talk Club

10-11 a.m. Oct. 5. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Join the library for a weekly walk discovering different destinations around the city. The walk will begin and end at the New Port Richey Public Library. Meet in the courtyard.

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. Usually the first Monday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. 352-521-1254.

National Night Out with PCSO

5-7 p.m. Oct. 6. R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W, Oldsmar. Enjoy a family-friendly event featuring PCSO and other law enforcement agency vehicles, boats, and helicopters to explore, along with a fun K-9 demonstration, local vendors, food trucks, and much more.

John Timpanelli and Friends Show

6-8 p.m. Oct. 6. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Join John every first and third Tuesday of the month as he brings on stage some special guests. Enjoy music, food and drinks.

Land O’ Lakes Photography Club

7 p.m. Oct. 6. Zoom. The Land O’ Lakes Photography Club meets the first Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Those with an interest in photography may attend a first meeting by contacting Lillian Cucuzza at LandOLakesPhotoClub@gmail.com for a link to meeting and further information.

Hudson Beach Yacht Club General Meeting

7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson. Visitors are encouraged, boat ownership is not required. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit myhbyc.com or call 727-808-0909, leave your name and phone number to ask for more information.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Colleen Hoover book trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

Cozy Crafters

2-4 p.m. Oct. 8. Pasco Fine Art Center, 4145 Fairford Drive, New Port Richey. Join Nina and Gina at PFAC to make adorable scrap fabric pumpkin decorations, just in time for fall. Cozy Crafters is a low-pressure opportunity to come enjoy the ambiance of the art studio at Pasco Fine Arts Council, spend time with other artsy/crafty types and try your hand at a creative activity.

Coin Club of Pasco County

6 p.m. Oct. 8. Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. Meets every second Thursday of the month. An auction is usually held. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome. Please use the side entrance. For information call Chuck at 727-534-7597. www.PascoCoinClub.com

Absolute Hits Live, Featuring Bo Bice

7 p.m. Oct. 8. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Bo Bice’s run on American Idol in 2005 is still one of the most-watched seasons in the show’s history. Now he joins the world-class musicians of Absolute Hits Live for a whole new level of live concert experience. Featuring the hits of Journey. Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Queen, plus special surprises along the way. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com