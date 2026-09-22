Things to do around Pinellas: Sept. 24-30

Our Top 3

2026 Health Forum + Expo

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. SPC Conference Center, 9200 113th St., Seminole. The Greater Area Seminole Chamber of Commerce will shine a light on bone health and aging with an important discussion on prevention, strength, and long-term wellness. Free.

South of the Equator Wine Tasting

5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Enjoy a guided tasting through six wines from two of South America’s celebrated wine regions. Journey from Chile’s cool, Pacific-fed valleys to the soaring vineyards of Mendoza, Argentina — home of Malbec — all without leaving St. Pete. $20-$25. https://thedali.org/event/wine-tasting-9-24-26

National Day of Ghost Hunting

6-8 p.m. and 8:15-10:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Cordova Inn, 253 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Participants will work with Spirits of St. Petersburg members in small groups, meet at Pages & Perks for a brief paranormal 101, and then tour the hotel’s old section of the hotel. The two most haunted rooms in the hotel are also set aside for group investigation. Space is limited. Ages 14 and older recommended. $30. https://tinyurl.com/8rsc2tdw

THURSDAY

Seminole Historical Museum

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 24. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. The Pioneer Room showcases exhibits highlighting Seminole’s origins and development. Catch up on the train’s presence in Pinellas that gave Floridians the development of a thriving citrus industry and tourist opportunities. Museum is open all Thursdays and Saturdays.

Bird Show

Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 24. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo. Get up close with native Florida raptors and see training sessions live. Meet the park’s feathered friends and learn about the birds of prey program. Held each Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

Crafty Adults

1-2 p.m. Sept. 24 Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Craft is limited to 20 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. Make an eye-catching festive wreath by hot-gluing pinecones or ornaments onto a foam ring.

Meet the Pilgrims

1-2 p.m. Sept. 24. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. You know them as monuments and myths, but in this session, get to know the Pilgrims as people. Understand their family ties, their jobs, their hopes, and their failures. Learn how our Pilgrim ancestors made gut-wrenching decisions while fleeing from England to Holland and finally to the New World where they survived to help found a new nation. www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com

Ladies Night Out Fashion Show

5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 24. Inisbrook Resort, Edinburgh Hall, 36750 US Highway 19 N., Palm Harbor. Enjoy a fashion show and boutique showcase in this evening out. Complimentary food will be served. $25. https://tinyurl.com/5n75brnu

Free Italian Language Classes

6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Students of any age are welcome. You can attend if you’ve never studied Italian, taken Italian in school or know some Italian from traveling there or heard Italian from your grandparents. Three levels offered from beginning, intermediate, and advanced. Classes are offered through May. www.iasosp.org

Matcha Making Class

6-7 p.m. Sept. 24. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. Discover the art, tradition and history of matcha during a unique experience at St. Petersburg Distillery. During the class, guests receive step-by-step instruction on how to prepare it, followed by a mini tour of the distillery and a handcrafted cocktail. Each guest will also receive a custom matcha whisk and tote bag to take home. $40. StPetersburgDistillery.com

Seasonal Medicine Making Series — Fall Equinox

6-8 p.m. Sept. 24. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Many cultures celebrate the equinox as a moment of abundance and change, embracing themes of letting go and readiness for the colder months ahead. Immerse yourself in the season with a selection of herbs, recipes, and enchanting stories, and enjoy the opportunity to create your own personalized herbal blend while participating in a group blending activity. Don’t forget to bring two 8-ounce jars for your creations. TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

Vintage Vibes Dance Night

6-8 p.m. Sept. 24. Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. Join the Hale Center on the fourth Thursday of every month for the new Vintage Vibes Dance Night. Step back in time and celebrate the greatest hits and dance moves from your favorite eras. This month’s theme is Records vs. 8-Tracks. Costumes from your favorite dance decade are encouraged. $5. 727-298-3299.

Beer & The Bible

6:45 p.m. Sept. 24. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. Join a weekly community gathering designed for open-minded discussions on faith and spirituality in a laid-back setting. Beer & the Bible provides a safe, judgment-free place for people of all backgrounds — whether lifelong believers or those simply curious about spirituality. Call Bren Cueni at 727-266-4102 or email cuenibrewing@gmail.com

Tarpon Springs Ghost Tour

8 p.m. Sept. 24-30. West Tarpon Ave. & North Spring Blvd. Join Silent Slayer Ghost Tours as you learn about the haunted history of Tarpon Springs. This historic town may be known for its sponge docks and rich Greek heritage, but after dark, downtown tells a different story entirely. Occurs daily through the end of September. For ages 13 years and up. $35. https://tinyurl.com/yadvvbhr

FRIDAY

Clearwater Offshore Nationals

All day. Sept. 25-27. Sand Key Park, 1060 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater. The largest race boat fleet in event history is headed for the white sand of Clearwater Beach. More than 90 race boats are expected to compete, the deepest field Race World Offshore has ever put on the water there. https://tinyurl.com/6spfu3pn

GriefShare

10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 25. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Find hope and healing after the death of a loved one with these weekly GriefShare sessions. Meet in Building D in the Parish Library. For more information, contact Cindy at 727-785-1601.

Largo Art Association

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Whether you’re an accomplished artist or not, you are welcome to become a member for a very modest fee. There is studio space for drawing, painting, pottery, sculpting, or woodworking with free supplies, coffee and tea. Discuss with others and get feedback, take home books from the library, and display (or sell) your work. Annual fee is $70. Workshops are every fourth Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., covering a myriad of art issues presented by prominent local artists. Free.

Cinderella Story Time

3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave. Join a special story time and ballet performance from the Gulf Coast Dance Theater. Come dressed up if you’d like and enjoy a sample of their performance of “Cinderella”. Geared for ages 3 and up. gulfcoastdancetheater.org

Music in the Park

7-9 p.m. Sept. 25. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Get ready for a five-week fall lineup of Music in the Park. This month’s feature is Trop Rock Junkies. Bring a lawn chair and blanket. Admission is free, parking is $3.

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 26-27. 180 N Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26. Dunedin History Museum (parking lot), 349 Main St. Each Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26. St. Pete First United Methodist Church, 212 Third St. N. The weekly market features farm-fresh produce, artisanal food products and a wide range of arts and crafts. Different artists are invited to perform each week. The market will close through the month of September and return in October. https://saturdaymorningmarket.com/events

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Free Food Giveaway

10 a.m. Sept 26. Mount Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Mount Moriah AME Church hosts a free food giveaway the last Saturday of every month.

Treasure Your Health Day

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26. Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N, St. Petersburg. Check in on your health and connect with local resources. There will be free health screenings, CPR demonstrations, recipe tastings, mini cardio drumming classes and a women’s health resource fair, along with additional activities. Attendees will have a chance to win several giveaways, including a free entry to the Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon and $25 Publix gift card.

Saturday Sunset Market

4-8 p.m. Sept. 26. Dolphin Village, 4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Weekly Saturday market featuring local vendors, great food, and perfect sunsets.

Largo Evening Market

5-9 p.m. Sept. 26. Ulmer Park, 301 W. Bay Drive, Largo. On the fourth Saturday of each month, wander through different tents adorned with artisanal goods, from handmade jewelry to organic produce, all while enjoying the music from local musicians. There will be food trucks onsite for purchase.

Salsa and Bachata at the District

6-11 p.m. Sept. 26. The District, 520 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Salsa and Bachata at the district is a high-energy, free Latin street dance party on the last Saturday of the month in downtown Clearwater. Whether you’re an experienced dancer or just looking for a fun night out, everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available from nearby restaurants and bars. https://tinyurl.com/mu8jktyd

RITUAL: A Full Moon Journey of Body, Breath, & Sound

7-9 p.m. Sept. 26. Body Electric Yoga Company, 3015 Seventh St. N., St. Petersburg. Begin by gently awakening the physical body with grounded, accessible movement through yoga postures, explore intentional breathwork, and practice vocalization exercises. The session will conclude with an immersive guided sound meditation. $25. www.thebodyelectricyoga.com

SUNDAY

Kenwood Sunday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 27. St. Petersburg High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Each Sunday, check out more than 75 vendors who offer produce, multicultural foods, innovative arts, hand-made crafts, sustainable, eco-friendly products and wellness services. Plus, enjoy live local music each week. Free.

Corey Avenue Sunday Fresh Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 27. Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. The market features about 100 vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, clothing, jewelry, art, home décor, gifts, souvenirs and more. Free parking is available at the library, City Hall and regular street parking.

Market on Main

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 27. Gazebo at John Wilson Park, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. Join friends in the community for open-air shopping each Sunday.

Social Sundays

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 27. Bottom of the Bin, 9444 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Artists and crafters are invited to work on projects in a shared environment. All types of projects are welcome but refrain from bringing anything overly messy. Free materials such as scrap paper, cardstock, and stickers will be provided. Secondhand art and craft supplies can be purchased before or during the event. Bring your own snacks and drinks, just no alcohol or anything messy. Free. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/4pn6yy5m

Free Sunday Dinners

1 p.m. Sept. 27. Seminole United Methodist Church, 5400 Seminole Blvd. Enjoy a free Sunday Dinner on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month year-round. Entrees vary, provided by Metropolitan Ministries, and the church members prepare fresh salads and homemade desserts. Live jazz/’50s-60s music too. No need to call ahead; all in the community are welcome and there is always plenty.

Newcomers’ Bridge Game

2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Clearwater Duplicate Bridge Club, 2551 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater. This friendly, supervised game offers gentle support, encouragement, and a comfortable opportunity to practice your bridge skills. A 15-minute mini-lesson begins at 2 p.m., followed by play from approximately 2:15–4:30 p.m. ACBL Masterpoints are awarded. The cost is just $5. 207-590-6531.

MONDAY

Monthly Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas Meeting

Noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Clearwater East Library, 2465 Drew St. Meets every fourth Monday. This meeting will highlight how representatives help solve community problems. Meet Lindsay Polega-Quigley (Candidate for State Rep. Dist. 60) who has seen Florida’s insurance system from inside the courtroom and Michelle Hollidge who has spent years working with local government on storm response, flood mitigation and the services Amendment 3 could put at risk. Snacks are available, bring water or a drink with you. Social time starts at 11:30 a.m. lizdahan.dwcup@gmail.com

Clearwater Duplicate Bridge Club

12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Sept. 28. Regions Bank Building, 2nd Floor, 2551 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater. Join a friendly club with “face-to-face.” Bring a partner or request a partner to play in pairs. Team games available on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. and second and fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Limited Master Points games available Thursday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday regular games with open pairs starting at 12:30 p.m. Entry fees are collected per player to play bridge game. Annual membership fee is $20. Additional fee for special games and for non-members. 727-726-0796. Clearwaterbridgeclub@outlook.com

GFWC Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club

6 p.m. Sept. 28. Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St., Seminole. The club welcomes all individuals over the age of 18 to join a group of like-minded ladies in supporting the local community through volunteerism. Meets every fourth Monday of each month. pinellasseminolewc@gmail.com

Booked for the Night

6-7 p.m. Sept. 28. Seminole Community Library at St. Petersburg College, 9200 113th St. N. Seminole. Booked for the Night serves as a new evening forum where community members, particularly working-age adults, can connect, discuss literature, and build relationships. This month’s read is “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker.

TUESDAY

West Florida Y Runners Club

5 a.m. Sept. 29. Northside Christian, 7777 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Coached track workouts meet weekly. An all-paces welcome, 5-mile run meets at 5 a.m. in Dunedin at 2646 Bayshore Blvd. in front of the gym on Thursdays. Runners also meet on Sundays at 6 a.m. for a 13-mile loop, at the Clearwater City parking lot, 112 S. Osceola Ave. People run a variety of distances, up to 13 miles, and at a variety of paces.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29. Gulfport’s Waterfront District, Beach Boulevard below 29th Ave. S. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, and local art and home goods. Local vendors line the street.

Using U.S. Land Records in Genealogy

1-2 p.m. Sept. 29. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Land records are an important part of your genealogical toolkit. This presentation will provide an overview of common terms and concepts, explore how land records can help your research, and assist you in locating these valuable resources. The presentations will also share examples showing how to go from finding a deed to finding the land described in it on the modern landscape. www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com

Ukulele Strum Group

2-4 p.m. Sept. 29. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Every Tuesday afternoon, bring your ukulele and join the Hum n’ Strum group. Songs will be projected on a large screen to follow along. This group is designed for beginners with basic chord knowledge. All are welcome.

Candidate Forum

5:15-7:15 p.m. Sept. 29. Belleair Beach Community Center, 444 Causeway Blvd. Sand Key Civic Association will host a candidate forum featuring Representative Kim Berfield and her opponent Bryan Beckman to discuss their plans for the upcoming legislative session. Also hear from Dawn Peters and Curtis Campogni, the two Pinellas County School Board candidates. Q&A will follow. Free appetizers and a cash bar. Register for a seat and submit questions for the speakers to SandKeyEvents@gmail.com

All-Ages Game Night

6-7 p.m. Sept. 29. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Join an evening of fun, laughter, and friendly competition. Explore a variety of classic board games and modern favorites for players of all ages. Whether you’re a seasoned strategist, a casual player, or trying a game for the first time, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. No registration required.

Beauty for Ashes

6-7 p.m. Sept. 29. Beacon of Hope Ministry, 2058 Weaver Park Drive, Clearwater. Beacon of Hope is now offering a new all-inclusive support group for families of those suffering in addiction. Meets weekly. For more information, contact Cindy Logan at cindy52logan@yahoo.com or 727-667-6096.

Depression Bipolar Support Group

7 p.m. Sept. 29. Allendale Church 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. Nonsecular, free, snacks and water provided. For individuals diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety or other mood disorders. Peer-to-Peer style with a circle of chairs, volunteer facilitators give structure to the meeting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Also meets Thursdays at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-410-1569 or visit dbstampabay.org for more info.

Flag Retirement Ceremony

7 p.m. Sept. 29. Roy S. Troutman Scout Hut, 1000 11th St., Palm Harbor. Join Palm Harbor Troop 26 in respectfully retiring worn, torn and faded American flags in a dignified ceremony. This tradition honors the sacrifices of our veterans and celebrates 250 years of the United States of America. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lawn chairs.

WEDNESDAY

Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 30. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, parish office (Building D), 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Providing support and care for a loved one can seem like an overwhelming job, but you are not alone. St. Alfred’s can offer you support, understanding, learning and the hope you need to carry on with this difficult responsibility. Meetings are held every Wednesday. Call 727-785-1601 or email ar@stalfreds.net

Immigration Crisis Information Session

7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Dan and Mary Miller Auditorium, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sarah Towle is the author of “Crossing the Line: Finding America in the Borderlands.” She is coming to Florida to address the Florida Immigrant Coalition’s annual congress in Orlando. At Eckerd, she will share her expertise through a presentation about the current immigration crisis and respond to audience questions. For more information, contact Robbyn Hopewell at hopewerm@eckerd.edu

LOOKING AHEAD

Welcome Newcomer Club

11:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Belleair Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane. The club is welcoming to all women, whether new to the area, newly retired or simply seeking to socialize and join in the many activities offered by the club. Luncheons are held the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, call Diane at 301-693-0219 or visit www.welcomenewcomerclub.com

Film Screening: El ángel exterminador

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Enjoy a special screening and discussion of El ángel exterminador (The Exterminating Angel, 1962), Luis Buñuel’s acclaimed surrealist masterpiece. The film will be introduced by Dr. Olivia Cosentino of the Department of Humanities, Arts and Film at the University of South Florida, followed by an audience Q&A. $5. https://thedali.org/event/film-screening-10-01-26

CKO Collective Cocktail Class

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. Guests can step behind the bar for an interactive mixology experience featuring St. Petersburg Distillery’s handcrafted spirits. Learn professional bartending techniques while shaking, stirring, muddling and mixing two cocktails from scratch using fresh ingredients. Includes a mini distillery tour and a preview of upcoming projects. The evening concludes with a visit to a reserved VIP section of 31 South, the distillery’s new speakeasy. $75. StPetersburgDistillery.com

Sake Block Festival

6-11 p.m. Oct. 1. Morean Center for Clay Event Space, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Celebrate World Sake Day by tasting 10 curated craft sakes with Noah Sain, Florida’s one-and-only certified sake sommelier. $80. Optional workshops offer a hands-on introduction to Japanese culture through private sake 101 tasting, raku pottery firing, and gyotaku fish printing. MoreanArtsCenter.org/Sake

2026 City & County Candidate Forum

6:30 p.m. Oct.1. Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. Save the date for the 2026 City & County Candidate Forum, presented by the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters. The forum will feature candidates for the Dunedin City Commission and Pinellas County Commission. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Dunedin Library Celebration

Oct. 2. Dunedin Library, 223 Douglas Ave. The library is celebrating 30 years in its current building. Come and join in the celebration to view the history of the building and enjoy some birthday treats.

Largo Vibe Fest

Oct. 2-4. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. This free event reimagines the magic of the arts through an immersive, culturally rich, and highly interactive experience for all. Headlining the event is Squonk! Joy Machine with performances over the course of the weekend. Festival highlights include live music, an arts market featuring regional artists, a youth entrepreneur market showcasing young creators, local food trucks, and interactive art experiences.LargoArts.com/Vibe

1st Friday Lunchtime Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 2. Downtown Clearwater, 400 Cleveland St. Turn your lunch break into a mini adventure at the 1st Friday Lunchtime Market in Downtown Clearwater. Bringing together local vendors, fun raffles, and downtown dining deals to energize your midday routine. www.myclearwaterCRA.com/lunchmarket

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 2. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Top Gun: Maverick”. Rated PG-13.

First Friday Gulfport Night Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Beach Boulevard S. Recently rebranded as the Gulfport Night Market, come and experience vibrant local offerings from local makers, artisans, and small business vendors to engage the community and visitors as they shop, stroll, and sip in beautiful downtown Gulfport. Now every first Friday and third Saturday of the month.

Gazebo Gatherings

6 p.m. Oct. 2. John Wilson Park and Gazebo, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. The first Friday of each month will feature something special, bringing friends and neighbors together in the heart of town. October’s event will feature a Halloween costume swap. Free to attend. https://tinyurl.com/2k2hyd5y

Guided Medicinal Walk

6-8 p.m. Oct. 2. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Visit a beautiful half-acre medicinal garden for an immersive, hands-on class where you’ll learn to identify and utilize medicinal plants that may be growing right in your own neighborhood. After the class, you’ll have the chance to purchase a variety of organic plants that have been cultivated in the garden. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

Line Dance Social

6-8 p.m. Oct. 2. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Come enjoy your favorite hits and line dance the night away. No instruction will be given. All levels welcome. 727-518-3131.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Oct. 2. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer & wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Movies in the Park

6:45 p.m. Oct. 2. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars in Largo Central Park. This week’s feature is “Toy Story 5.” The event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Tents and alcohol won’t be permitted. For questions, call 727-587-6740 Ext. 5014 or email specialevents@largo.com

Music in the Park

7-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Get ready for a five-week fall lineup of Music in the Park. This month’s feature is Mad with Power. Bring a lawn chair and blanket. Admission is free, parking is $3.

Largo Live

7-11 p.m. Oct. 2-Dec. 18. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy live music at the new stage at Horizon West Bay. This weekly event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. For questions call 727-587-6749 Ext. 5009 or email specialevents@largo.com

Dunedin Showcase Theater: Death By Golf

7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-4. Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road. When an escaped convict, an anxious bride, a scheming new husband and a suspicious attorney all convene at Grandpa’s house — it doesn’t take long for Grandpa to realize he has to reschedule his golf game. Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. only. $20. Purchase tickets at the Dunedin Community Center or by calling 727-812-4530.

Trash Pirates Monthly Beach Cleanup

8-10 a.m. Oct. 3. John’s Pass Village, 12945 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. Join the Trash Pirates on the first Saturday each month for their organized beach cleanup. www.facebook.com/madeirabeachtrashpirates

Family Fun Fishing

8-11 a.m. Oct. 3. Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave., Largo. Free for children up to 14 years of age. The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole will provide the bait and fishing poles, but youngsters are welcome to bring their own gear if they wish. Prizes are awarded for the first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish caught and the first, second and third largest fish caught. 727-873-7852.

Women’s Wellness Event

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. Innisbrook Resort, Stirling Ballroom, 36750 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor. Experience a variety of fitness and wellness classes, hear from an inspiring motivational speaker, meet local wellness brands and businesses, explore products and services, and connect with other women in a fun and welcoming atmosphere. Free admission, registration required. https://tinyurl.com/349yfc7a

Free Yoga in the Park with Jamie Morgan

9-10 a.m. Oct. 3. Crescent Lake Park, 1320 5th St. N., St. Petersburg. The BE partners with St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department and the city of St. Pete to provide this free, all-levels class outdoors. An eclectic rotation of BE Teachers lead the way, providing modifications and plenty of humor. This class is offered on the first Saturday of each month.

Praisin’ Pooches

10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach. All are invited to a free outdoor dog blessing for the canines of our community. Bring your family, children, and friends for a special morning of fellowship and love. Please note, this blessing is for dogs only. Animals must remain on a leash at all times. The church will be collecting canned and dry pet food to support local animal shelters.

Pooch Pool Party

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N. A day for the dogs to play, swim and have fun at the pool. Dogs under 30 pounds can enter from 10 a.m.-noon and dogs over 30 pounds can enter from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 per dog, humans are free. Dog treats and toys will be available on the pool deck. https://tinyurl.com/5cuuv2mk

Largo Historical Society Museum Open House

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. Historic Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive, Largo. Enjoy displays of historic items and artifacts that showcase Largo’s history. Families are welcome, but please, no dogs inside the building. Held on the first Saturday of each month.

Train Weekend

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3-4. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. The Largo Central Railroad hits the rails the first full weekend of every month (except on weekends with a large event). Enjoy the miniature train ride through Largo Central Park. The ride is available for anyone ages 1 and up (except for pregnant mothers). Free but donations are appreciated.

Fall Plant Sale

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3. Clearwater Community Gardens, 1277 Grove St., Clearwater. This is a family-friendly day filled with plants, gardening talk, planting tips and more. Both beginner and experienced gardeners will find something for their garden. There will be a wide selection of vegetable starts, culinary herbs, flowering plants, houseplants, and more. For questions, email events@clearwatercg.org

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Clues, Crimes and Conversations: A Mystery & Thriller Author Panel

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Join an exciting, Clue-themed celebration of mystery and thriller fiction featuring an incredible lineup of bestselling and award-winning authors. Registration is required as space is limited. Join Novel in the Neighborhood for a Clue-themed after-party from 6-8 p.m. at 8507 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey. https://eastlake.librarycalendar.com/cluesandcrimes

Mezzo Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3. 1133 Baum Ave. N, Downtown St. Pete. Mezzo Market is a curated outdoor small business market featuring small & local business vendors selling vintage goods, handmade wares, artwork, boutique clothing, plants, jewelry, food & drinks, and more. https://mezzomarket.co

Fall Y’all Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3. Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Activities include “Lil Miss and Sir” pumpkin contests, an epic corn maze, food trucks with fall treats, stilt walker, local vendors showcasing unique crafts and goodies. Children will enjoy the kids’ zone that is free to bounce the day away plus contests and more fun. There will be pumpkins available to purchase. https://tinyurl.com/2v284wwm

Rock The Harbor: First Saturday Live Music & Market

Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 3. Crabby Bill’s Palm Harbor, 1114 Florida Ave., Palm Harbor. Come spend the day in Crabby Bill’s backyard with live music, full outdoor market, raffles and giveaways. Every first Saturday of the month.

Southwest Sports Memorabilia & Collectibles Show

1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo. Browse vendor booths featuring sports memorabilia, trading cards, Pokémon and TCG collectibles, comics, toys, coins, autographed items, vintage collectibles, and much more.

New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends

2 p.m. Oct. 3. West Clubhouse of the Imperial Palms Apartments, 101 Imperial Palms Drive, Largo. Join the New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends for its monthly get together. For more information about the club membership, call Terry at 727-641-8854.

Green Bay Tailgate on the Gulf

4-7 p.m. Oct. 3. TradeWinds Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. Green Bay fans can kick off game weekend with a beachfront tailgate featuring a Green Bay-themed buffet, live music by The Difference and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Packers legends LeRoy Butler and Tyrone Williams, hosted by NFL veteran Merril Hoge.

Dunedin Drive & Shine Car Show

7-11 a.m. Oct. 4. Dunedin History Museum Parking Lot, 349 Main St. It’s a celebration of incredible cars, community and local history. This event is free and open to the public, making it a great outing for families, friends and auto enthusiasts alike.

Little Surrealist Tour

10:15-10:45 a.m. Oct. 4. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. On the first Sunday of each month, the Dalí Museum welcomes families with kids ages 4-11 years old to join a tour of its permanent collection. A Gallery Admission ticket is required to access the galleries.

Casting a Spell

3:30 p.m. Oct. 4. HOB Outdoor Theater, 931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. Contestants will compete using words inspired by popular films, television shows, books and stories from stage and screen, with separate divisions for kids, teens and adults. The event will also feature movie and TV trivia, costumes, raffles and prizes. Children and teens can enter the spelling bee free with promo code KIDSNTEENS. Adult registration is $20. https://dunedinfilmfestival.org

Beachside Book Club

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 6. Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach. Meetings will be the first Tuesday of each month. Books will be the group’s choice in all genres. This month’s discussion is on “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker. This is a sweeping crime novel, written by an expert serial killer novelist, with a love story to end all love stories. The club will plan to go somewhere nearby for lunch afterwards.

The Witches of 1692

1-2 p.m. Oct. 6. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. The women of the new colonies didn’t just have to survive the normal hardships of every pioneer, they had to face being accused of witchcraft. Often their accusers were young girls and sometimes family members, but they were always judged by male religious leaders. In this eye-opening presentation, get an understanding of the Salem Witch trails and the history of how these persecutions evolved and are still happening today. https://tinyurl.com/yc5uwkvc

Florida Orchestra Guild of St. Petersburg

2-4 p.m. Oct. 6. St. Petersburg Yacht Club, 11 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. The public is invited to spend an elegant afternoon benefiting the Florida Orchestra. $75 each or $800 for a table of eight. Reservations, sponsorships, and donations can be made on FOGSP.org

National Night Out with PCSO

5-7 p.m. Oct. 6. R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W., Oldsmar. Enjoy a family-friendly event featuring PCSO and other law enforcement agency vehicles, boats, and helicopters to explore, along with a fun K-9 demonstration, local vendors, food trucks, and much more.

Property Tax Town Hall

6 p.m. Oct. 6. Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. Event participants will be able to submit written questions in person.

Pinellas Opera League Luncheon

11 a.m. Oct. 7. Mease Life, 700 Mease Plaza, Dunedin. POL meets every first Wednesday of the month, October through June. $35 first-time attendees, $40 members, $45 nonmembers. Call or email your reservations to Ursula Wignall at 727-796-7260 or rwignall@tampabay.rr.com

Health on the Horizon

Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 7. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Prioritize your health at Health on the Horizon, a free monthly wellness series held on the first Wednesday of each month. Enjoy expert-led presentations from HCA Largo on a variety of health topics, with select events also featuring fitness classes and other wellness activities.

Bay Sailors

5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Mugs Sports Bar & Grill, 13563 Icot Blvd., Clearwater. Meets on the first Wednesday of the month throughout the year. Bay Sailors welcomes anyone to its membership who is interested in sailing, is single (defined as one who has no legal impediments to marriage), over 21 years of age, and who is physically able to maneuver in tight quarters. Although helpful, no prior sailing experience is required. BaySailors.org

Sunset Yoga at the Pier

7-8 p.m. Oct. 7. St. Pete Pier at Family Park, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Pete. Kristina Rich will lead a class that is grounding and fun, with lots of modifications offered to accommodate everybody. Practice as the sun sets over downtown St. Pete. Bring your mat and dress for comfort. Donations are appreciated but not required. Check the schedule on The Body Electric website or in The Body Electric app if you are unsure about weather cancellations, dates, or class time.

13th Annual Charity Lemonade Stand

4-6 p.m. Oct. 8. The Thorn Collection, 598 Indian Rocks Road N., Belleair Bluffs. Over the years, this community-driven event has raised more than $362,000 for pediatric cancer, bringing neighbors, local businesses, friends and families together for an afternoon centered on generosity, hope and making a difference. All of the proceeds benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. www.thorncollectionlemonadestand.com

Makers & Shakers Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 8. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S. Every second Thursday of the month, this lively night market will feature more than 40 local artisans, makers, and small businesses. As a bonus, enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and signature cocktails and mocktails, and distillery tours.www.tampabaymarkets.com

Celebrating 30 Years of Partnership

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. City Hall, 737 Louden Ave. Join us for a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the City of Dunedin and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. For a schedule of activities, visit https://tinyurl.com/2fbc84ky

Ales & Tales Book Club

6-7 p.m. Oct. 8. Stilt House Brewery, 625 Alt. 19, Palm Harbor. Palm Harbor Library staff conduct an evening book club at Stilt House Brewery. This month, join a discussion of “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury. Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk. This book club is intended for adults only.

Poetry at The Dalí

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. This month, The Dalí welcomes poets Carolina Hospital and Virgil Suárez for a special reading in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Additionally, a livestream link will be available for the public to watch online. https://thedali.org/event/poetry-at-the-dali-10-8-26

Florida West Coast Orchid Society

6:45 p.m. Oct. 8. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. Guest speaker Mark Margolis will discuss ‘The PET Method of Growing Your Orchids” He will be bringing plants to sell. A beginner class at 6 p.m. will highlight membership orientation and discuss what the society is all about and can offer you. For more information, email parnold3@tampabay.rr.com

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 9. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Apollo 13.” Rated PG.