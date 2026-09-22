Things to do around Tampa & Wesley Chapel: Sept. 24-30

Our Top 3

Tampa Bay Boat Show

10 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25-27. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Tampa. The largest boating event in the Tampa Bay area showcases area boat dealers and manufacturers, from yachts to cruisers, kayaks to standup paddleboards, along with multiple vendors for the latest in boating and fishing supplies and accessories. Admission opens 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission, parking $10 online or $12 at the gate. https://tinyurl.com/zj6e56u6

Oktoberfest 2026

3-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Historic Downtown Plant City, 110 S. Collins St. Get ready for an evening packed with delicious food, biergartens, live music, local vendors, games, and plenty of festive fun. Whether you’re coming for the food, the entertainment, or just the Oktoberfest atmosphere. https://tinyurl.com/2h9p8hd2

Auto & Truck Showcase

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Get ready to rev your engines and your retail therapy because Paseo Drive is turning into a full‑throttle, open‑air playground for car lovers, families, foodies, shoppers, and everyone in between. Stroll among gleaming vintage classics and jaw‑dropping modern builds.

THURSDAY

Carrollwood Strummers

Noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24. The Studio, Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The New Horizons Ukulele Group meets weekly. All skill levels are welcome. Look for the green building behind the main building. Access parking from Casey Road. candyotte@aol.com

Line Dancing Lessons

7-9 p.m. Sept. 24. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Grab your boots and join Keel and Curley Winery every Thursday for free line dancing lessons on the Patio at Keel Farms. Come early and enjoy a delicious dinner from our farm-fresh menu before heading outside to dance the night away under the stars.

“As We Like It”

8 p.m. Sept. 24-27, Oct. 1-4. Lab Theater Project, 812 E. Henderson Ave., Tampa. In the forests of Nazi-occupied Poland, a young Jewish woman shields herself from unbearable reality by staging “As You Like It” for her family in hiding. $28. https://tinyurl.com/2k5u62uu

FRIDAY

Fall Festival

Sept. 25-Oct. 25. Raprager Family Farms, 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa. The Fall Festival is back at Raprager Family Farms each weekend through October. The festival features everything from pumpkin patches and hayrides to a petting zoo, kids’ activities, fall food and treats, mechanical bull, crafts, local vendors and after 6 p.m. a haunted farm adventure. Tickets start at $19, additional activity purchases optional. https://rapragerfarm.com/fall-festival

Howl-O-Scream

Select nights. Sept. 25-Oct. 31. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa. Step into Tampa Bay’s most terrifying Halloween event, where fear takes over every corner of the park. Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream transforms the entire park into a nightmarish realm of horror from haunted houses and scare zones to live shows and thrill rides consumed by darkness. https://tinyurl.com/4hu5ahma

Senior Social

3 p.m. Sept. 25. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Fair Oaks Block Party

5-7 p.m. Sept. 25. Fair Oaks Community Center, 3400 E. Louisiana Ave., Tampa. Join the city for a sneak peek at new interactive artwork going up at the Fair Oaks Community Center. The event will include hands-on activities, light refreshments, and a chance to meet the talented artist behind it all, Ry McCullough.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Sept. 25. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Rock the Cosmos: Laser Light Show

6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Sept. 25. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Step inside America’s second-largest planetarium and experience vivid laser visuals, dynamic music, and dazzling special effects. Before the lasers hit the dome, enjoy a live star show, taking you on a journey into the night sky. This evening’s shows feature the music of Elton John (6:30 p.m.) and Queen (8:15 p.m.). All laser shows contain a sequence of flashing lights. $10-$13. https://mosi.org/event/laser-light-shows

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park

7 p.m. Sept. 25-Nov. 1. 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon returns for horror lovers across the Bay Area. Offering 60 acres of terrifying scares makes Scream-A-Geddon one of the best horror parks in America. Closing hours vary. Tickets start at $35 and increase $6 when purchased at the gate. https://screamageddon.com

Tampa Metropolitan Improv

7-9 p.m. Sept. 25. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Come for a riotously good time, and perhaps even play along with short-form improv games using suggestions from the audience. No two TMI shows are alike, with a PG-13 rating to the function that most family members can enjoy. Free for members, non-members $5.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Ben Jones

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Ben Jones is a nationally touring comic originally from North Carolina. He’s a larger-than-life performer that uses his infectious likeability, combined with his no-holds barred writing style and high energy delivery for a show that causes crowds to leave raving about how funny and outrageously silly he is. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

New Tampa Jazz Nights: Chuck Owen & The Jazz Surge

8-9 p.m. Sept. 25-26. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Chuck Owen & The Jazz Surge — the seven‑time Grammy‑nominated big band hailed by New York Music Daily as “one of the best large jazz ensembles in the country” — celebrates its 30th anniversary. $10-$50. https://tinyurl.com/43yy62dk

“The Wizard of Oz”

8 p.m. Sept. 25-27, Oct. 2-3. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score you know and love and the story you cherish from the original MGM film. Select days at 2 p.m. $29-$32. https://carrollwoodplayers.org

SATURDAY

Jacob’s Touch Charity Golf Tournament

7:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Westchase Golf Club, 11602 Westchase Golf Drive, Tampa. Jacob’s Touch Foundation provide programs, resources, advocacy, and meaningful opportunities for autistic and neurodiverse individuals and their families throughout our community. https://tinyurl.com/mw36m7ue

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

8 a.m. Sept. 26. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Join a meaningful community event benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association. Whether you’re walking in honor of a loved one, supporting a friend, or joining the fight against Alzheimer’s, every step helps raise awareness and funds for critical care, support, and research. Register https://tinyurl.com/5n8r69b7

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 26-27. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Free Fall Shred Day

9-11 a.m. Sept. 26. New Tampa Branch, 17635 Bruce B Downs Blvd., Tampa. Lake Michigan Credit Union is pleased to announce its Fall Shred Day event series, offering Florida residents a free and convenient way to safely dispose of sensitive personal documents. No membership is required to participate. Anyone is welcome to pull up and shred.

Rides & Coffee

9-11 a.m. Sept. 26. Detail Garage Tampa, 5721 E Fowler Ave., Temple Terrace. Every month on the last Saturday. Hosted by Detail Garage Tampa, the auto detailing supplies superstore which offers Chemical Guys Products. Coffee, doughnuts, sales, raffles, music, giveaways, cool cars, and cool people. 813-914-0222.

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area. Find great produce at great prices, gourmet foods & sauces, fresh baked breads, prepared foods, herbs & plants, pet treats, honey, fine cigars, unique gifts, photography, artwork, jewelry, woodworking, bath & body products, candles & so much more.

Sunshine Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 26. Midtown Tampa, 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa. This vibrant community market offers an exciting variety of fresh produce, artisan goods, delicious foods, and unique finds from an incredible array of local makers. Live music kicks off at 10 a.m. sharp on the green, bringing even more energy to this dog-friendly and family-friendly popular market. Every fourth Saturday of the month.

ASL Chat & Community Meetup

1-2 p.m. Sept. 26. New River Branch, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Join New River Branch volunteer Luna for a fun gathering for the deaf, hard of hearing, CODA and signing community members. This ASL social will offer the public an opportunity to practice ASL, play games, talk about resources and make new friends. All ages and signing levels are welcome.

Family Creative Corner

2-3 p.m. Sept. 26. Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Parkway. Join the library every Saturday for a family activity. This program is for all ages. Children under 14 must be accompanied by a caregiver age 18 or older. The Saturday programs each month will be as follows: First Saturday: puzzle party; Second Saturday: Color Me Calm; Third Saturday: building with Legos 4; Fourth Saturday: game day.

Carrollwood Jukebox Big Band

7:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Carrollwood Jukebox is a live big band playing some of the most popular hip-swiveling, jump jiving, swing dancing, Latin loving, waltz and cha-cha stepping, contemporary tunes of the 20th century. $13-$20. https://tinyurl.com/29bhbtux

SUNDAY

Sunshine Sunday

8-10 a.m. Sept. 27. Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. Sunshine Sunday is a special monthly event on the last Sunday of the month for children with special needs and their caregivers. Come explore the museum with lights and sounds turned down and sensory-adapted tools, special programs, and community resources at your fingertips. $5 for nonmembers, free for members.

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 27. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

The ABL Oktoberfest

1-6 p.m. Sept. 27. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Save the date for the first ABL Oktoberfest. Specialty Oktoberfest flights with Simon and music by the Jazz Phools. https://tinyurl.com/mbes8k2h

The Carrollwood Winds

3 p.m. Sept. 27. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Winds, the Center’s concert band in residence under the direction of Ann Adair, will perform a program titled “Cinematic Celebration” for friends, family, and the community. $12-$15. https://tinyurl.com/bdehv4b3

MONDAY

Donation Based Community Yoga

6-7:15 p.m. Sept. 28. Lotus Pond Center for Yoga and Health, 6201 Lynn Road, Tampa. Learn yoga techniques that help reduce stress. Donations appreciated but not required to attend. Classes offered each Monday.

Republican Club of Central Pasco

6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. for refreshments with the meeting to follow. Meets every fourth Monday of the month. 813-817-3011.

American Legion Post 108 Monthly Meeting

7 p.m. Sept. 28. Plantation Palms Golf & Country Club, 23253 Plantation Palms Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Interested in finding out how to get involved with the American Legion? Come check out the monthly meeting, held every fourth Monday. Contact Commander Don Hinst for more information, 813-786-4965.

TUESDAY

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

11 a.m. Sept. 29. Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. Join the city of Tampa in honoring Hispanic culture through dance, music, and more.

Family History for Teens

4:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa. Learn ways to research your family history. Recommended for teens. Registration recommended. https://tinyurl.com/4d8ua28a

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Sept. 29. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Big Band Jam

7 p.m. Sept. 29. Concordia Village Tampa, 4100 E. Fletcher Ave. Come out and enjoy music performed by a 17-piece big band every Tuesday in the senior ballroom. Free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness Walk

10:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 30. Citrus Park Town Center Mall, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa. Free and fun Senior Fitness Walk every Wednesday morning. Meet at the mall entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods. 813-494-6376.

Al-Anon Family Groups (Families and Friends of Alcoholics)

7-8 p.m. Sept. 30. Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Road, Temple Terrace. Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group meets each Wednesday.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is country music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

Movie on the Lawn: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Armature Works South Lawn, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for this free outdoor screening. VIP seating available with ticket purchase, VIP doors open at 7 p.m. Come early to grab a snack at one of the food trucks or inside the Heights Public Market. Outside food, beverage, and coolers are prohibited. Seating is first come, first serve and early arrival is suggested. VIP $10-$20. https://tinyurl.com/49mbyz42

LOOKING AHEAD

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Elise Logan Memorial Park, 15830 Greenglen Lane, Shady Hills. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. First Thursday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. Meet and connect with other grands. 352-521-1254.

Sunset Market

6-10 p.m. Oct. 1. Midtown Tampa, 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa. End your day with live music, cocktails and over 40 local vendors including artists, jewelry, and makers from the Bay Area. The Sunset Market occurs on the first Thursday of each month.

Free Downtown Concert: Rock The Park

6:30-9:45 p.m. Oct. 1. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. For 15 years, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has produced a free monthly music series showcasing musical talents of all genres. The concert will also have local food trucks to purchase from. www.facebook.com/RockThePark

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: “Big Irish”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-3. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. “Big Irish” Jay Hollingsworth is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Hollingsworth set out to the east coast and honed his craft on the stages of Boston. His “charmingly brutal” style has earned him first place in the March Comedy Madness Competition, The Best of Boston and he was a finalist in the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Scaradise: Florida’s Horror Convention

1 p.m. Oct. 2-4. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Tampa. Scaradise features celebrity guest appearances, autograph signings, photo opportunities, vendors, artists, collectibles, horror-themed merchandise, and more. Saturday and Sunday admission opens at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $35. Children under 10 are free. Parking is $10 online or $12 at the gate. https://tinyurl.com/7s46uya4

Sangria Night

5-10 p.m. Oct. 2. Keel Farms, 5202 W. Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. The first Friday of each month, enjoy an evening filled with Latin music, dancing, and handcrafted sangria flights. First come, first serve with free parking and free admission. www.keelfarms.com

The Market Elaine

5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Come experience a vibrant atmosphere filled with more than 150 vendors, live entertainment and activities for all ages. Held the first Friday of each month.

WOW’s Food Truck Rallies

5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 2. West Park Village, Montague St., Westchase. These events are a great way to take a break from the kitchen and mingle with neighbors while enjoying a variety of food options from local vendors. As always, Rockatar will be on hand to DJ the event with a fun mix of music. The next Food Truck Rallies will be Dec. 4. www.westchasewow.com/wows-food-truck-rallies

Cars at the Corner Car Show

6-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1948 Collier Parkway, Lutz. First Friday of every month. The open car show for muscle and specialty cars and trucks also features music, entertainment, and discounted meals for participating drivers. 813-468-0277.

Jazz with Jim

7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Jazz with Jim is the Center’s longest-running concert series. Hosted by Jim Burge (saxophone/flute/clarinet), Ron Delp (keyboard), Jeff Henson (drums), and Todd Jeferies (bass) — together, they are The Jazz Directions. Each concert is unique as The Jazz Directions share stories and some of their favorite musical selections appropriate for the evening’s theme. $13-$20. https://tinyurl.com/45zey446

Tampa City Ballet Presents: La Séptima

7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-3. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Through contemporary dance, live music, and cinematic storytelling, Tampa’s past comes to life on stage in an original production. Inspired by the books, archives, and personal diaries of the people who built our city, La Séptima is a powerful celebration of Tampa’s history, resilience, and enduring spirit. $40-$70. https://tinyurl.com/3c69d28s

Native Plant Walk at Lettuce Lake

9-11 a.m. Oct. 3. Lettuce Lake Park, 6920 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa. Come discover the beauty of native plants on a guided walk with a representative of the Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. The two-hour walk will start behind the Joel E. Jackson Nature Center in the Native Plant Garden. Walks are free but there is a $2 entrance fee.

Free Fall Shred Day

9-11 a.m. Oct. 3. South Tampa Branch, 408 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa. Lake Michigan Credit Union is pleased to announce its Fall Shred Day event series, offering Florida residents a free and convenient way to safely dispose of sensitive personal documents. No membership is required to participate. Anyone is welcome to pull up and shred.

6th Annual Tampa Challenge

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. MacFarlane Park, Pavilion 401 and 402, 1700 N. MacDill Ave., Tampa. Join pdLIFE for a one-mile walking course featuring fun, engaging mental and physical challenges designed specifically for people with Parkinson’s disease. Test your strength, coordination, endurance, and mental agility while celebrating movement, community, and the power of possibility. Enjoy lunch, awards, and a celebration. To register, contact parkinsonlifecorporation@gmail.com

Rummage Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. Old Lutz School, 18819 U.S. 41, Lutz. Discover countless treasures at the rummage sale featuring antiques, art/decor, crystal, china, small working appliances, kitchenware, clothing, shoes, children’s toys, clothes and books, tools, and more. Donations are welcome to be dropped off only on Friday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Old Lutz School. gfwclutzlandolakeswomansclub.org

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area. Find great produce at great prices, gourmet foods & sauces, fresh baked breads, prepared foods, herbs & plants, pet treats, honey, fine cigars, unique gifts, photography, artwork, jewelry, woodworking, bath & body products, candles & so much more.

Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3. Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road. Come check out the 10th annual UF/IFAS Extension Pasco County Master Gardener Volunteers’ Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale. This free event includes a large selection of plants for sale, engaging seminars, educational resources and “Florida-friendly” gardening information.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Harvest Days

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3-4. Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Celebrate fall on the farm every Saturday and Sunday in October through the 31st. Free admission, $10 parking.

Museums On Us Weekend

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3-4. Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. The Museums on Us program offers Bank of America and Merrill Lynch debit and credit cardholders free admission to over 225 museums and cultural institutions across the United States on the first full weekend of every month.

Great Discoveries Begin with MAPS: Space, The Final Frontier

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Explore the cosmos with MAPS Museum and discover planets & stars, learn about the International Space Station, and missions that shaped the history of space exploration. Each child will receive a free solar system wind chime to take home and paint. This program is intended for children ages 6-12. Tickets are $10. Admission for parents is free with a valid child’s ticket. MapsMuseum.org

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Oct. 3. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Faith & Blue

2-4 p.m. Oct. 3. Water Works Park, 1701 Doyle Carlton Drive, Tampa. Join the Tampa Police Department for an afternoon of music, fun, and connection. Faith & Blue is a free event bringing law enforcement, residents, and faith-based organizations together to build safer, stronger communities. https://tinyurl.com/ycybk879

Night Sip + Shop

5-9 p.m. Oct. 3. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Enjoy a day on the farm while browsing a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade goods, art and crafts, baked items, and boutique products. Grab a drink while you shop; wine, cider, and craft beer are available. Farm-fresh food will also be available in the Tasting Room. Held the first Saturday of each month.

Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4. Hyde Park Village, 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa. Fresh Market is a monthly farmers market every first Sunday of the month featuring over 80 local vendors including produce, handcrafted goods, plants and more. While you shop and stroll, enjoy live music. This event is pet friendly.

Board Game Night

1-11 p.m. Oct. 4. The Tampa Bay Bridge Center, 114 W. 109th Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Gaming Guild invites the public out for weekly game nights on the first and third Sundays of the month, as well as every Wednesday and Friday evening from 5:30-11 p.m. Trial memberships give you access to regular gaming sessions up to 30 days free. tampagamingguild.org

National Night Out with PCSO

5-7 p.m. Oct. 6. R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W., Oldsmar. Enjoy a family-friendly event featuring PCSO and other law enforcement agency vehicles, boats, and helicopters to explore, along with a fun K-9 demonstration, local vendors, food trucks, and much more.

Land O’ Lakes Photography Club

7 p.m. Oct. 6. Zoom. The Land O’ Lakes Photography Club meets the first Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Those with an interest in photography may attend a first meeting by contacting Lillian Cucuzza at LandOLakesPhotoClub@gmail.com for a link to meeting and further information. www.landolakesphotographyclub.com

Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 7. Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 241-263 E Madison St., Tampa. Featuring tasty treats from a variety of local vendors, the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta occurs the first Wednesday of every month.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Colleen Hoover book trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

Downtown’s Backyard Market

Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 8. Tampa City Center’s Esplanade (Poe Plaza), 200 N. Franklin St., Tampa. This monthly market invites you to get down to earth as local businesses and vendors bring fresh produce and food to the heart of downtown. From petals to pastries, this is your chance to discover an abundance of local flavors in the city center. Every second Thursday of the month.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Kevin Farley

7 p.m. Oct. 9-10. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Farley got his start studying at the famous Second City in Chicago. Soon after he starred in films such as Black Sheep (with his brother Chris) and The Waterboy (with Adam Sandler), and leading roles in An American Carol and White Knight. You can currently find Farley lending his voice to “F is for Family” on Netflix, on his podcast “Kevin Farley on the Road” and performing stand-up comedy. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Oktoberfest Tampa

Oct. 9-11. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. Play in the Outrageous Bavarian Games for prizes and bragging rights, enjoy live music and authentic Bavarian food.‌ https://oktoberfesttampa.square.site

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 9. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Rally Point

6 p.m. Oct. 9. Woodland Farms, 9318 Bahia Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every second Friday, Woodland Farms hosts a veteran outreach program, Rally Point. Veterans of every branch and era are welcome to join this Fireside Chat.

Behind the Bottle

6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. In a new partnership with Tampa Bay Mixology, this series offers a hands-on, expert-led mixology experience to MetroLagoons’ locations. Behind the Bottle will take place through February with each month spotlighting a different liquor. $50. Guests must be 21+ and present a valid photo ID for entry. Reservations are required. MetroLagoons.com/Behind-The-Bottle

La Septima: The Club, Immersive Experience

7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-11. The Cuban Club, 2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa. As you move through one of Tampa’s most iconic landmarks, The Cuban Club, dance, music, film, and storytelling unfold around you, transforming the building into a living stage. This intimate, interactive experience invites you to explore Tampa’s past where so much of it was lived, in a way that’s personal and unforgettable. Additional showtimes for Saturday and Sunday include 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $50-$200. https://tinyurl.com/yc5j72zj

Tampa Police Memorial Run

8 a.m.-noon. Oct. 10. Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 410 N. Franklin St., Tampa. The event honors the 32 Tampa Police officers who died in the line of duty with proceeds supporting the Tampa Police Memorial Foundation. $23-$45. https://tinyurl.com/mryhhrf8

Slamfest 35: Truck & Car Show

9 a.m. Oct. 10-11. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Tampa. Visitors can explore hundreds of meticulously crafted show vehicles, connect with fellow automotive fans, browse vendor exhibits, and enjoy exciting competitions and live attractions throughout the weekend. $25 gets you in both days. Children under 12 are free. Pay at the gate with cash or card. Parking is $10 online or $12 at the gate. https://tinyurl.com/ythab4nm

Rise and Shine Car Meet-Up

9-11 a.m. Oct. 10. Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel, 28739 State Road 54. Calling all car enthusiasts, mark your calendars for an exciting event that promises a morning full of revving engines and good company. Participants displaying a vehicle are treated to free coffee and breakfast. Enjoy live music, meet fellow enthusiasts and admire a diverse range of vehicles. Every second Saturday of the month.

Scarecrow Festival

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 10. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. Come out and enjoy this family-friendly day featuring activities such as building your own scarecrow, costume contest, pumpkin patch and painting, games, pony rides, model trains and more. Adults $15. Students $5. Children under 4 are free. https://tinyurl.com/4awhees8

Carrollwood Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Market is held the second Saturday of each month. The market offers a variety of fresh produce, plants, farmed eggs and meats, baked goods, artisan products, lunch bites, local art, handcrafts, and more.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Westchase Locale Market

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10. Westchase Town Center Plaza, 9520-9644 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa. Come wander through a lineup of handcrafted jewelry, artisan treats, and one-of-a-kind goodies from talented local makers. Every second Saturday of each month. www.facebook.com/westchaselocalemarket

The Heights District’s 9th Annual Fall Fest

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10-11. Armature Works Pier, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. Join a festive weekend filled with pumpkins, family-friendly activities, seasonal treats, and plenty of autumn fun along the riverfront. Bring a non-perishable canned good to support Metropolitan Ministries and earn you a raffle entry for a chance to win a $100 Armature Works gift card. Parking is $10-$20. https://tinyurl.com/3y2m3bvx

Hispanic Heritage Festival

3-7 p.m. Oct. 10. Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. Come celebrate with Hispanic heritage, culture and blessings for 250 years of freedom, Latin style. Music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and games for kids. Free. https://tinyurl.com/mua6axjz

Rocktoberfest

8 p.m. Oct. 10. Saddlebrook Resort, 5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel. Welcome to Destruction brings the sound, attitude, and high-energy performance of Guns N’ Roses to the stage. Sing along to the iconic rock anthems and fan favorites that helped define a generation of hard rock. Doors open at 7 p.m. $34. https://tinyurl.com/y263wupv

Caribbean Night

7-11 p.m. Oct. 10. Krate at the Grove, 5862 Goldview Parkway, Wesley Chapel. Held each second Saturday of the month. Visit the Krate while DJ Q Spins the best Reggae, Soca, and calypso music.

Seminole Heights Sunday Morning Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11. American Legion Post 111, 6918 N. Florida Ave., Tampa. this vibrant market features over 70 local vendors offering everything from fresh produce and artisanal goods to delicious food and unique handmade items. Enjoy live local music as you stroll through the market, which is both dog-friendly and family-friendly, with free parking available. Every second Sunday of the month. www.tampabaymarkets.com/seminole-heights-sunday-market