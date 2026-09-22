Two-day outdoor event brings art lovers, collectors to St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH — Step into the heart of St. Pete Beach for the Corey Avenue Art & Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue between Gulf Boulevard and Blind Pass Road in St. Pete Beach.

The island’s most historic shopping district transforms into a sprawling, pedestrian-only open-air gallery. This free event invites attendees to stroll through a sun-drenched collection of world-class art and handmade treasures, all set against the backdrop of classic “Old Florida” charm. As festivalgoers explore the vibrant displays, they will be surrounded by the district’s best specialty boutiques and local galleries, creating a unique shopping experience that perfectly captures the relaxed, coastal resort atmosphere. Admission is free.

Hosted by the Corey Area Business Association, the two-day weekend festival is a must-visit for art lovers, collectors, and anyone seeking unique, handcrafted treasures while supporting the historic district.

“For over three decades, the Corey Avenue Art & Craft Festivals have been a cornerstone of our community, bringing world-class artistry right to our doorstep,” said CABA event organizer Suzanne King. “We invite everyone to stroll the avenue, meet our talented vendors and most importantly, support the diverse array of small businesses, boutiques, and locally owned restaurants that make Corey Avenue unique.”

The two-day events feature a curated collection of contemporary crafts and fine art from skilled artisans across the nation. Attendees can browse a diverse array of unique, American-made items, including jewelry and accessories; functional pottery and ceramics; original fine art, including paintings and photography; and clothing and home décor.

A green market, complementing the artisan booths, will be presented on Sunday. It will offer a selection of exotic plants, handmade soaps, gourmet spices, and other specialty food items.

Among the vendors scheduled to take part in the festival is Pottery Pleasures by Thoraine.

Thoraine’s journey with clay began in the early 1960s during a California college pottery class — a mere prerequisite that sparked a lifelong fascination. Though she fell in love with the tactile rhythm of the kick wheel and the raw energy of wood-fired kilns, her educational and career paths took precedence. She stepped away but made a quiet vow to return to the craft upon retirement.

Fifty years later, she fulfilled that promise at the Dunedin Fine Art Center. While the kick wheels had evolved into electric ones and the wood kilns into computerized electric models, her passion was instantly reignited. Under expert mentorship, Thoraine discovered porcelain clay and fell completely in love with the intricate art of crystalline glazing.

Today, her background in chemistry and physics beautifully complements her artistic pursuits, turning the complex science of crystal formation into an exciting, creative playground. For Thoraine, pottery has become an enduring passion—one she is thrilled to share with collectors and art lovers at every show.

Also on hand will be Air Botanicals.

Air Botanicals is a coastal-inspired creative studio founded by Lynn Evans Paige of Seminole, blending botanical design, natural elements, and handcrafted artistry into one-of-a-kind home décor and gifts.

The business began in a simple and unexpected way when Lynn’s 10-year-old daughter discovered air plants growing in their backyard and asked if they could try selling them online. What started as a small mother-daughter project quickly blossomed. After seeing early success, Lynn began sourcing air plants from a grower in California and incorporating them into handcrafted wreaths, botanical displays, and coastal-inspired décor.

Over time, Air Botanicals expanded beyond air plants into a wider collection of nature-inspired creations, including wreaths, sea glass art, decoupage pieces, shell décor, and handmade gifts. Drawing inspiration from Florida’s beaches, gardens, and natural textures, Lynn creates one-of-a-kind pieces using air plants, shells, driftwood, preserved botanicals, sea glass, crystals, and other organic materials. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to bring warmth, beauty, and a touch of the coast into everyday living.

For more information, visit coreyave.com/event/corey-avenue-art-craft-festival/.

Cheryl Devitt of C C Creations is also listed as a vendor. She is a local artist that specializes in coastal art using crushed glass, resin, and local seashells that are hand-picked by Cheryl and her husband, Michael. She began creating her pieces after retiring as a physician assistant.

She was inspired by the ocean, its inhabitants, and surrounding beauty. Her subjects include waves, mermaids, seahorses, turtles, palm trees, cranes, flamingoes, and sandpipers to name a few. She also has done custom pieces for local business.