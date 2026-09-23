Man facing DUI manslaughter charges after Tampa woman killed at bus stop

TAMPA — A 49-year-old Tampa woman died after being struck by a vehicle that went airborne following a crash late Tuesday, Sept. 22, on 56th Street North, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Chevy sedan driven by Benny Bruce Wallace, 33, was traveling south on 56th Street North near Pitch Pine Circle about 7:40 p.m. when he lost control. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne and hit the woman, who was standing at a bus stop at the northwest corner of the intersection, FHP says.

The vehicle then continued and collided with a Toyota sedan stopped on Pitch Pine Circle at the intersection, authorities said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. Investigators determined Wallace was impaired, and he was arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter.