Music scene: A quick look at concerts and music festivals on the way to the Tampa Bay area

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Treaty Oak Revival

TAMPA — Country rockers Treaty Oak Revival will perform on Saturday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.

Tickets start at $56.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

Treaty Oak Revival are in the midst of their wildly popular “West Texas Degenerate Tour.” Hailing from Odessa, Texas, the independent five-piece powerhouse is a rare independent success story in today’s music landscape. Hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the most exciting live experiences in all of music,” the band turned down a major-label bidding war, after the success of their sophomore album, and released their acclaimed third studio album, “West Texas Degenerate,” independently.

The gamble paid off: the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Americana/Folks Albums charts upon its November release and has already amassed over 600 million streams. They were also named one of the top 10 performances of this year’s Stagecoach fest by Billboard.

Known for their gritty fusion of rock, country, and punk attitude, Treaty Oak Revival have blazed their own trail from the oil fields of Odessa to sold-out arenas and festival stages across the globe. “West Texas Degenerate” marks another milestone in what’s been a meteoric rise for the band. With over 4 billion global streams, 9 million monthly Spotify listeners, two self-released, RIAA gold-certified albums — “No Vacancy” and “Have a Nice Day” — one double platinum single, and five platinum singles, their momentum is undeniable. They’ve garnered nominations from the Billboard Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, performed at major festivals including Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Vans Warped Tour, and sold out a North American headline tour.

Benchmark International Arena

Los Tigres del Mundo

TAMPA — International icons Los Tigres del Norte continue to make history with the expansion of their successful “La Lotera” tour, now extended into 2026 with a powerful new run of shows. The tour will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $56.35. Visit www.benchmarkintlarena.com.

Following sold-out performances across dozens of cities in 2024 and 2025, the band reaffirms its legendary status with this new phase of the tour. Known for their socially conscious lyrics, multi-generational appeal and musical excellence, Los Tigres del Norte remain one of the most influential voices in Latin music.

Produced by Zamora Live, the 2026 leg of “La Lotera” will offer audiences an immersive experience that blends the group’s most iconic hits with their timeless storytelling and unmatched stage presence.

Los Tigres del Norte are not just performers — they are cultural ambassadors. With timeless hits like “La Puerta Negra,” “Jefe de Jefes,” “Golpes en el Corazn” and “La Jaula de Oro,” the group has become the soundtrack of Latin identity, resilience and migration.

From corridos to love ballads, their music spans generations and tells the stories of the people. This tour is more than a concert — it’s a movement that continues to resonate across borders.

The Straz Center

Vitamin Strings Quartet & Girl Named Tom

TAMPA — This fall, the world-renowned ensemble Vitamin String Quartet joins forces with the captivating harmonies of acclaimed vocal trio Girl Named Tom to bring their genre-defying arrangements to stages across the country. The tour will include a show on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $48.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

Fresh off Season 4 in Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton,” and known for transforming pop and rock anthems into virtuosic instrumentals, VSQ will team up with Girl Named Tom, whose breathtaking harmonies and heartfelt songwriting won “The Voice” in 2021 and have solidified their status as one of the leading lights in new American folk music. Enjoy music-making at its highest level, with reimagined classics and modern hits, stunning performances and unforgettable collaborative moments. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind concert experience.

Jannus Live

Suki Waterhouse

ST. PETERSBURG — Indie pop songstress Suki Waterhouse will perform on Thursday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $63.15. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Waterhouse is on the road in support of “Loveland,” her new album released on July 10 on Island Records. Her first single from the new album, “Back in Love,” was released in March. It was followed by “Tiny Raisin” in April, and “When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy) in June.

In a press release from Universal Music, Waterhouse said “‘Loveland’ to me lives in the distance between a former self who felt most alive in romance, fantasy and momentum, and a present self-reaching for something steadier, more intimate and more true. That split is deepened by motherhood, and by the strange feeling of becoming someone new while still carrying the shape of who you were before.”

“Loveland” follows Waterhouse’s sophomore album “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin,” which established her as an evocative storyteller, consummate creative, and a powerhouse live performer. The album was released to critical acclaim with Interview Magazine calling it “her most vulnerable body of work yet.”

Before that, Waterhouse faithfully followed a lifelong passion for music to her 2022 full-length debut, “I Can’t Let Go.”

Waterhouse’s music sounds like a collage of her inspirations, experiences, and emotions stitched together by honeyed vocal delivery, bright-eyed melodies, and evocative storytelling. It doubles as a mirror image of her life as a consummate creative, artist, actress, model, and mother, yet it also breaks the glass to unveil raw truth. She leans on an ever-evolving sonic palette to convey what she’s feeling — whether it be folky Americana, ’90s alternative, turn-of-the-century indie, or handcrafted otherworldly pop.

Loathe

ST. PETERSBURG — English heavy metal band Loathe will perform on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $49. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Loathe have been making waves in the British underground heavy music scene since their inception in 2014. Their full-length debut album “The Cold Sun,” released in 2017, put them on the map. The band was nominated for Best New Band at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods and Best UK Breakthrough Band in the Heavy Music Awards. Their intense, visceral multi-media live show extravaganza has marked them out as a band who have ambitions far beyond that of their peers.

In 2020, the band followed up with the release of their second full length album, “I Let It In and It Took Everything.” That album retained the heady hybrid of meaty down-tuned riffs, lacerating screams and pile-driving rhythms of their debut offering while being delivered with a searing potency and sharpened focus that bests its predecessor in almost every conceivable way.

“The Things They Believe,” their third album, was released in 2021. Earlier this year, the band released their most recent effort, “A Stranger to You.”

Streetlight Manifesto

ST. PETERSBURG — Streetlight Manifesto will perform on Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $48.24. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Formed in New Jersey as an ad hoc group intended to put out one album and disappear, one thing led to another, and within a few months of their debut release, “Everything Goes Numb,” Streetlight Manifesto was officially a full-time touring band, traveling the world, spreading their infectious and energetic tunes to all who would listen. A high energy rock band with more horn players than traditional rock instruments, with influences from Latin, klezmer, folk, world, funk, jazz, and classical music all blending into one cohesive sound, the band has somehow come a long way from where they started while staying true to their DIY roots. Twenty years later, the guys are still at it, still performing live to sold-out shows filled with sweat-drenched fans, all dancing and singing along at the top of their lungs.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

America

CLEARWATER — America will bring their “The Happy Trails Tour” to the Tampa Bay area on Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $68.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

America is a perennial classic-rock favorite who formed in 1970 and continue to deliver their timeless songs with powerful performances. America met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song “A Horse With No Name.” America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first No. 1 single.

America’s journey has found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes, which also include “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross The River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People” and “Sister Golden Hair” were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio. Yet beyond their impressive catalog of hits, listeners would discover there was always much more to America than surface perceptions. The combination of melodic pop rock and folk-jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and impressionistic lyric imagery contrasted well with other more traditional country-rock leanings and highly personal lyrics.

America’s albums — six certified gold and/or platinum, with their first greatest hits collection, “History,” hitting more than four million in sales — displayed a fuller range of the trio’s talents than did their singles. Their material encompassed an ambitious artistic swath; from effects-laden rockers to oddball medleys to soul-bearing ballads, America displayed a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles as wide-open as the great American plains.

Celtic Thunder

CLEARWATER — Irish singing group Celtic Thunder will perform on Sunday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $58. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Fans of the internationally renowned Irish music phenomenon, Celtic Thunder, are in for a special treat as the group continues and expands on their successful show, “An Evening with Celtic Thunder.” This unique production will bring audiences a heartfelt celebration of the group’s most beloved songs while reuniting past and present members for an unforgettable evening of music, memories, and camaraderie.

“An Evening with Celtic Thunder” is more than just a concert — it’s a journey through the group’s incredible legacy. Featuring a carefully curated setlist of their greatest hits, this show will showcase the powerful harmonies, soaring ballads, and electrifying performances that have made Celtic Thunder a household name. From classic Irish folk songs to contemporary favorites, audiences can expect to hear the anthems that have defined Celtic Thunder’s illustrious career.

What makes this show even more special is the reunion of familiar faces. Over the years, Celtic Thunder has been home to some of the finest vocalists in the world, and “An Evening with Celtic Thunder” will see Emmet, Damian, Neil and Ronan perform some of Celtic Thunder’s greatest songs. Longtime fans will be thrilled to see their favorite voices come together, blending their talents in an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia.

Since its inception, Celtic Thunder has captivated global audiences with its stunning performances and rich musical heritage. Known for their dynamic stage presence and ability to blend traditional Irish music with contemporary sounds, the group has sold millions of albums and performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated worldwide for their emotionally powerful performances and state-of-the-art productions.

Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts

Robert Deitch

DUNEDIN — Robert Deitch will perform on Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin.

Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

Deitch is a veteran music row staff writer, has written over 300 songs, and over 30 of those songs have been cut by other artists. His third and most recent album, “Legacy” is receiving rave reviews among critics in the US and the UK. His music has been described as “songs for people who have been there and seen some things.” Critics have compared his songwriting and delivery to Chris Stapleton, Guy Clark, Bruce Springsteen and Jason Isbell. His voice can be described as blue collar smooth, yet gritty, like a fine bourbon, with a hint of gravel dust.

​Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

Mighty Mystic

SAFETY HARBOR — Mighty Mystic will perform on Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

Mighty Mystic is considered as one of the leaders in the U.S. Reggae scene and labeled by many as one of the more prolific artists to develop outside of Jamaica. He has gripped the scene with ferocious conviction and an uncanny ambition worthy to be mentioned among the greats. He has gone from being a fan of reggae music to being a contributor to the art.

Mighty Mystic came on the scene in 2006 after scoring his first international hit with the song “Riding on the Clouds.” However, it wasn’t until the release of his first album “Wake up the World” (2010) that he became a household name. “Wake up the World” boasted several standouts, such as “Revolution,” “Riding on the Clouds,” “Original Love,” and “Slipped Away,” with appearances from reggae icon Shaggy and roots rocker Lutan Fyah. Mystic continues to wake up the world with his high energy, message-driven brand of reggae music which he emphatically calls “hard roots.” It is this unique spin on classic reggae blended with hip hop and rock that has catapulted him to the forefront of today’s Reggae Revival. Mighty Mystic is also the younger brother of current Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. When asked, does being the brother of Prime Minister Holness have any impact on your music? Mystic simply says, “Andrew has a job to do and so do I, impact or not we both have our own mission to complete.”

Mr. Sipp

SAFETY HARBOR — Mr. Sipp will perform on Sunday, Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

Malaco recording artist, Castro Coleman — aka Mr. Sipp — was born in 1976 in the small town of McComb, Mississippi. He began playing the guitar at age 6. Through hard work and perseverance, Mr. Sipp has become a Delta Blues force to be reckoned with. Being recognized for his amazing vocals, songwriting ability, musicianship, ability to produce records and entertain fans with an upbeat, outlandish show all make Mr. Sipp “The Total Package.”

With over 125 recording credits to his name, Mr. Sipp has played on over 50 national recordings with several Grammy nominated projects. He is well traveled and ready to come to play for you and spread his great gift of music to the world.

Mr. Sipp is the 2014 International Blues Challenge Winner by way of The Vicksburg Blues Society as well as the 2014 Gibson Best Guitarist Award Winner. The same year he was given the Bobby Rush Entertainer of the Year Award by the Jus’ Blues Foundation. In 2015, he won several Jackson Music Awards including International Male Blues Artist, Blues Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the year.

The BayCare Sound

Ziggy Marley & Gov’t Mule

CLEARWATER — Acclaimed Grammy-nominated band Gov’t Mule, led by Grammy-winning guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, and nine-time Grammy-winning reggae icon Ziggy Marley, are on the road for the “Dreaming the Same Dream Tour.” The co-headlining fall outing will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $48.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

The tour reunites Haynes and Marley who notably collaborated to co-write the song “Dreaming the Same Dream,” a featured track on the Warren Haynes Band’s 2012 album “Live at the Moody Theater,” of which the tour is named after.

For three decades, Gov’t Mule has galvanized a global fan base with their honest, organic and daring music and improvisational virtuosity, leading them to be recognized as one of the most timeless, revered and active bands in the world whose spot amongst rock titans remains unshakable. The enduring, globally revered group has showcased its intelligence and breadth over the course of more than 20 studio and live albums, thousands of memorable performances, and millions of album and track sales. Gov’t Mule’s most recent studio album, 2023’s “Peace…Like A River” on Fantasy Records is a timeless rock collection featuring guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Ivan Neville, Billy Bob Thornton, Ruthie Foster, and Celisse.

Ziggy Marley is a musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft. Equal parts master storyteller and motivational guide, he deftly explores issues from environmental awareness to self-empowerment, social injustice to political inequity, while returning again and again to the transformative power of love.

Ferg’s Concert Pavilion

Screeching Weasel

ST. PETERSBURG — Screeching Weasel, one of the most influential names in American punk rock and pop-punk, will perform on Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., at Ferg’s Concert Pavilion, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $46.09. Visit FergsPavilion.com.

Formed in the Chicago suburbs in 1986, Screeching Weasel helped define the fast, melodic, no-frills punk sound that connected the spirit of the Ramones to the next generation of punk and pop-punk bands. Led by founding vocalist Ben Weasel, the band built a fiercely loyal underground following through decades of records, tours, breakups, reunions and songs that became part of the DNA of modern punk rock.

With fan favorites including “Hey Suburbia,” “My Brain Hurts,” “Cool Kids,” “Veronica Hates Me,” “Dingbat,” and many more, Screeching Weasel remains a must-see band for longtime punk fans and a new generation discovering the roots of pop-punk energy, attitude and melody.

“This is exactly the kind of show that shows what Ferg’s Pavilion is becoming,” said Ferg’s owner Mark Ferguson. “We are not just one kind of venue. We are bringing Tampa Bay classic rock, metal, 80’s music festivals, 90s throwback shows, punk rock, hip-hop/R&B, country and community events and all kinds of special music productions. Screeching Weasel has a real punk legacy and a devoted fan base, and this is going to be a loud, high-energy Friday night in downtown St. Pete.”

Mahaffey Theater

Caamp

ST. PETERSBURG — Folk band Caamp will perform on Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $66. Visit themahaffey.com.

Caamp is known for their warm harmonies, driving rhythms, and heartfelt songwriting. Formed by childhood friends Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall, the band blends folk, Americana, and indie influences into a sound that feels both intimate and anthemic. Their music is rooted in storytelling, often reflecting themes of friendship, travel, and self-discovery. Caamp has built a dedicated following through electrifying live performances and authentic connection with audiences. With multiple critically praised releases and millions of streams worldwide, the band continues to expand their reach while staying true to their roots. On stage, Caamp delivers a powerful yet approachable live experience that resonates long after the final note.

The Orpheum

Absolution Fest

TAMPA — Communion After Dark and Endoxa Booking will present Absolution Fest, set for Oct. 1-3, at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Weekend passes start at $130. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

This three-day festival features some of the very best rising electronic, post-punk, goth, and darkwave acts the scene has to offer. Headliners include Bootblacks and XTR Human on Thursday; Zanias and Male Tears on Friday; and Aesthetic Perfection and Ayria on Saturday. Other bands include The Sweet Kill, Hallows, Astari Nite, Panic Priest, Vioflesh, Negative Format, Klack, Octavian Winters, and many more. For information, including daily lineups, visit www.absolutionfest.com.

Infinity Song

TAMPA — Soft rock outfit Infinity Song will perform on Monday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $38.88. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

Infinity Song is a soft rock band based in New York City comprised of four siblings: Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd. With a blend of tight vocal harmonies, dreamy lyricism and sublime guitar riffs, the band creates a transcendent experience for the audience on every stage and in their recorded music.

According to Roc Nation, the siblings have performed in front of audiences since Pre-K. They were raised on classical, gospel and jazz, like Pat Metheny, Marvin Gaye, The Winans Family and many others. Infinity Song’s journey was a labored yet adventurous climb. In 2006, the Boyd patriarch, John Boyd, relocated the entire family from Detroit to New York and they began performing publicly all around the city. Singing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the morning, on 5th Avenue in the afternoon and Times Square at night, eventually Central Park Bethesda Fountain became a permanent stage for the next 12 years of their lives. After several years of developing a following and turning casual park visitors into loyal fans, the group was introduced to Jay Z and signed to Roc Nation shortly after.

Infinity Song’s recent success marks a bold chapter in their musical evolution. Their expanded sound, blending elements of soft rock, pop, and soulful melodies, has captured the attention of a global audience.

Oscura

Angel Du$t

BRADENTON — Angel Du$t — along with Agnostic Front and Step2This — will perform on Sunday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

According to Ground Control Touring, There’s no other band like Angel Du$t. In fact, the singular group is almost defined by how far they stand apart from the pack. Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, Angel Du$t formed in 2013 as a respite from vocalist Justice Tripp’s time with heavy hardcore heroes Trapped Under Ice, and while the band’s comparatively tuneful sound was initially divisive, it soon proved to not only have staying power, but also massive influence. A dozen years later, the hardcore-to-melody pipeline is well established thanks in no small part to Tripp and Angel Du$t, but the musician’s restless creativity keeps him far from resting on laurels.

The band’s most recent release, “Cold 2 The Touch,” was released in February 2026 through Run for Cover. The new album is a 26-minute blast of eclectic and hard-hitting music makes it clear that Angel Du$t can’t be contained within the confines of narrow subgenres.