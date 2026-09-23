New charcuterie shop opens on East Bay Drive in Largo

LARGO — Graze Craze, a charcuterie franchise known for handcrafted boards, boxes and catering, has opened its newest Tampa Bay location at 2480 E. Bay, Suite 31, in Largo’s East Bay Junction.

The business is led by Kim Mason, who operates the store alongside her husband. Mason combines her culinary background, business experience and passion for connecting with people as she works to make the family-run shop an integral part of the community.

The 1,200-square-foot shop offers high-quality meats, cheeses, fresh fruits, vegetables, housemade dips and sweet treats. Trained “Grazologists” arrange each selection to balance flavor, texture and visual appeal.

The new shop creates made-to-order charcuterie and offers several signature selections, including vegetarian and dessert-inspired items.

Originally from Maryland, Mason attended culinary school and has spent most of her career in management and customer service, including leadership roles within the food service industry. She is also a member of the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce, where she serves on the Women’s Leadership Committee.

Hours are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 727-380-4050 or order online at www.grazecraze.com/locations/largo-fl