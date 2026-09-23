Tampa chef using cuisine to bridge cultures

At age 13, Diego García began washing dishes in a New York kitchen. He had no formal culinary school training or degree to open the doors to high-end restaurants.

What he did have, however, was a need to work, the lessons instilled by his family, and a curiosity that gradually led him to discover that his future might lie amidst the pots, knives, and stoves.

Today, decades later, that teenager who started at the bottom is a chef offering private dining experiences in Tampa Bay, consulting for restaurants, creating menus, and bringing the flavors of diverse cultures directly into his clients’ homes.

But García’s story began much earlier, in New York.

Although born in New York, his roots lie in Atlixco, Puebla, Mexico. It was there, during his childhood, that he experienced firsthand a style of cooking that required no books to teach.

His grandparents prepared dishes like barbacoa, mixiotes, and chiles en nogada. While his grandfather handled the processing and preparation of animals for barbacoa sales, García remembers waking up in the wee hours of the morning, as early as age 11, to accompany him.

The workday began at 3 a.m. They would process dozens of goats that would later be transformed into barbacoa. Those experiences remained etched in his memory, eventually becoming an essential part of his identity as a chef.

“I know what it’s like to be poor, what it’s like not to have money,” García says when speaking of his childhood.

That is why, when he looks back, he remembers more than just the hardships. He also credits these experiences with teaching him discipline, the value of hard work, and perseverance.

His professional foundation was built through hard work. He started out washing dishes and gradually learned the ropes at every station in a professional kitchen, steadily gaining knowledge until he was working under the guidance of renowned chefs in the culinary world.

New York, San Francisco, and Mexico City were among the places that shaped his journey.

Along the way, he discovered French and Asian cooking techniques, as well as those from other gastronomic traditions, which he later began incorporating into Mexican cuisine. For García, gastronomy need not be confined to a single culture.

He might take a French technique and apply it to a Mexican dish, prepare Asian cuisine using local produce, or combine ingredients from different traditions to create something new without losing the essence of his roots.

Cuisine that travels to the client’s home

García is currently developing his project, Cote & Flame, which focuses on catering, private events, and culinary consulting. His cooking can be featured at weddings, quinceañeras, birthdays, baby showers, or family dinners.

But there is a difference: the client doesn’t necessarily have to go to a restaurant; Diego comes to their home. His approach begins with listening to what the client wants and transforming their tastes, culture, and needs into a unique dining experience.

A dinner might be entirely Mexican or combine elements from different countries. “It’s a very pleasant experience sharing the kitchen with clients; I look for the best prices and source many organic, well-grown ingredients – free of chemicals and naturally processed.”

For the upcoming Thanksgiving celebration, for example, he will be cooking for a family of 28 that includes both Jewish and Puerto Rican members. His challenge will be bringing those two cultures together at the same table.

Challah, matzo balls (kneidlaj), arroz con gandules, and arroz mamposteado can coexist in a menu that aims to achieve exactly that: showing how cultural differences can also find common ground around food.

Mexico served up in Tampa

During Hispanic Heritage Month – celebrated in the United States from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 – García aims to use his cooking to introduce the community to flavors that represent the diversity of Latin America.

He intends to become increasingly involved with the Tampa Bay Hispanic community and to showcase the vast culinary offerings of our countries.

Among the offerings for this season is chile en nogada – one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes – as well as traditional beef or goat barbacoa. The menu also features regional dishes not always easy to find in Tampa, such as seafood from Sinaloa or Culiacán and various interpretations of cuisine from Puebla.

“I want to better represent the Hispanic community from a culinary perspective,” he asserts. His goal goes beyond simply promoting his own work; he wants people to have the opportunity to enjoy and discover the richness of Hispanic cuisine.

The dream of opening a door for others

García does not yet have the restaurant he envisions for his future, but he has a clear idea of what he wants it to be like.

He dreams of opening his own business and, at the same time, turning it into an opportunity for young people who want to enter the world of gastronomy.

He wants to teach them what he learned over years of hard work: discipline, culinary techniques, respect for food, and, above all, a passion for fine dining. His story also carries a message for those who feel they didn’t have the same opportunities as others.

García did not study gastronomy formally; his training took place in kitchens, working alongside and learning from those willing to teach him. That is why he insists that not having certain opportunities early in life does not mean the path is closed.

He himself is proof of a journey that began with washing dishes and is still ongoing.

A story that continues

While seeking investors and people interested in supporting his future restaurant, Diego keeps cooking. He cooks for families, for celebrations, and for people eager to discover new flavors.

Joining him on this adventure is Manolo, an American chef; they had worked together at the Casa Cami restaurant in Tampa, and when García told him about the project, Manolo agreed.

“He’s a good chef with great ideas, and we love what we do. We cook with love, fun, and – above all – special care for the ingredients. One day, Diego said to me, ‘You know what, Manolo? I’m leaving this place to start my own business; do you want to come with me?’ I said yes, and two months later I quit my job; today, we dedicate ourselves entirely to hosting dinners.”

They can be contacted via WhatsApp at +1-631-565-5019, where they help clients find the best prices based on an agreed-upon budget. You can also reach out via Instagram at @chef_diegogarcia; the link to www.coteandflame.com is available there as well.