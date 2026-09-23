The Pasco & North Pinellas Fishin’ Report: Inshore bite picking up for snook, reds and trout

Guide bites

Capt. Cody Albright (727) 992-3918: Capt. Cody is finding some big snook and reds congregating at deeper creek mouths along the Pasco coast, with live sardines the idea bait for both. The bait has been plentiful on shallow grass flats in the early mornings in many places from the Anclote River north. The grass flats in 4 to 6 feet of water from south of the Anclote River to the Cotee River have been alive with schools of small baitfish and at times there are feeding frenzies, with Spanish mackerel, bluefish and ladyfish crashing it. Inshore mangrove snapper fishing is a very good option right now. The rocks along both Gulf Harbors channels are good places to fish them using live shrimp. Residential canals also are holding plenty. For those who want a shot at a tarpon, they are still here. Pods of silver kings have been feeding on pods of small minnows off the beach at Caladesi Island and south of it. Offshore, limits of gag grouper continue, with all his fishing between 6 and 10 feet of water on limestone bottom. Live sardines and large Rapala plugs the color of the sardines have been his weapons, which are taking many fish 30 to 31 inches. His biggest was taken on a trip Friday — a monster 37-inch gag.

Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports he’s been scoring limits of big gag grouper for his clients fishing anywhere from 10 feet of water out to 35 feet with live sardines and pinfish. When the gags are in the cooler, he’s working 28 to 40 feet over rocks and breaks for mangrove snapper, which have been nice-sized and snapping up live shrimp. Inshore, the redfish bite is ramping up, for better action on schooling fish just around the corner. October is when we turn the corner. Hard bottom outside points, oyster bars and mangroves are where to look. Live sardines are effective and will remain so as the water cools. We’re also seeing some bigger trout moving shallow, so things are shaping up nicely for fall gator trout. Snook also will be hugging the outside bars and points close to creeks, which will be their destination as the season progresses toward winter.

Capt. Matt Cowden (727-534-6603): Capt. Matt says the redfish along Pasco coastline mangroves and bars have been the best bet inshore, with live sardines or pinfish performing better than the dead bait that’s ruled through summer. Schools of small baitfish have been on the grass flats in 5 to 7 feet of water, where Spanish mackerel, jacks and ladyfish have been feeding on it heavily at times. The gag grouper fishing has been good, with some of the first hard bottom just offshore producing, so long runs are not needed. Some cobias are showing up in the same zones. Bait is so plentiful, however, that he’s finding the gags fat and happy at times, making it hard to get them to take a baited hook.

Tackle shop roundup

Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488): Larry reports that the offshore gag grouper bite has been solid for many anglers. One captain has been getting his limits for customers trolling plugs in 25 feet of water out of Anclote, while others have been dropping live pinfish, scaled sardines and frozen bait on rocky bottom in 40 to 50 feet of water. Reports were good from those fishing humps in the area of Tarpon Reef. Inshore, anglers have been scoring some nice trout to 22 inches. The grass beds off the beach at Fred Howard Park have been a good place to find them. Live shrimp under a float gets them, but Larry advises his customers to rig up with a jig and soft paddle-tail, which allows them to drift and fan cast to sample more water faster to locate the fish. The bars and spoils around the mouth of the Anclote River have been producing a few nice redfish, along with the occasional snook. Live shrimp has been working well, though some have been using cut pinfish or live sardines. Many are reporting lots of ladyfish being caught.

Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Will says the inshore bite picked up over the past week, with cooler nights and breezes bringing down water temperatures just enough to get the fish fired up a little. Will got out for a day of good action, taking snook, reds and trout. The spoils and bars near the Anclote River mouth produced slot reds and small snook, while grass beds off Three Rooker Bar are showing a mix of small and slot-sized trout. He was fishing 6 to 8 feet of water. Inshore mangrove snapper fishing is on, with fish around structure like rocks and docks, but also along drops into deeper water, including where the bar drops into deep water at the south end of Anclote Key. Most have been running 10 to 13 inches. Live shrimp is the bait of choice for most, though Will has been netting small mojarra, which are getting the job done nicely. Offshore, the gag grouper bite has been solid, with many customers doing well in the 40- to 50-foot depth range. Some have opted for fishing even deeper in search of bigger fish. For mangrove snapper offshore, the 30-foot depths have been productive, with live shrimp the best bait.