Belleair Police sergeant receives ‘well-deserved’ promotion

BELLEAIR — Allison Daniels, a Belleair Police Department sergeant who joined the force in 2007, was promoted to lieutenant Sept. 15 during a pinning ceremony that drew a large crowd of current and former officers, family members and friends.

Her son, Greyson, pinned the new badge on her uniform at the start of the Belleair Town Commission meeting, after Police Chief Rick Doyle recounted a career that has included patrol, investigations, a lifesaving call and a long list of training credentials.

“Her combination of experience, education, leadership and dedication has prepared Allison for the next step in her career,” Doyle said. “Tonight, she is receiving a well-deserved and hard-earned promotion to the rank of lieutenant.”

In her new role, Daniels will take on increased responsibility for the department’s operations and administration. Doyle said he has “no doubt that she will bring the same dedication, professionalism and commitment to excellence to this position that she has demonstrated throughout her career.”

Daniels began her law enforcement career with the St. Petersburg Police Department more than 20 years ago. In Belleair, she has served as a patrol officer, detective and patrol sergeant, and Doyle said she has consistently shown “not only her commitment to the profession, but also her commitment to helping those around her become better officers and better public servants.”

That training was put to the test in August 2024, Doyle said, when Daniels responded to a call at Hunter Park and found a person unresponsive and suffering a heart attack. She provided lifesaving care until additional help arrived.

“Because of her swift actions and professionalism, Allison received a lifesaving award, and, most importantly, the victim made a full recovery,” Doyle said.

Daniels teaches first aid, CPR and crimes against persons at the St. Petersburg College Police Academy and is one of the town’s CPR instructors for employees. She is also a state-certified crime prevention practitioner, a Police Benevolent Association collective bargaining representative and a trustee on the town’s police pension board.

“Allison has also continued to invest in herself and her professional development,” Doyle said.

In 2025, Daniels completed the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy, which Doyle described as “a comprehensive leadership, command and executive development program designed specifically for law enforcement leaders.” In December 2025, she earned a master’s degree in finance.

Doyle closed his remarks by saying the evening was “about more than a new rank or badge. It is about recognizing the person behind that badge and the many years of hard work, sacrifice and dedication that brought her to this moment.”

“Allison, congratulations,” he said. “You have earned this promotion, you have earned the respect of this department, and you have earned the opportunity to lead.”

Daniels walked to the front of the room to loud applause from a crowd that included her mother, Susan; her uncle John, a retired captain with the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department; and a large contingent of family and friends.

After Greyson pinned on the badge, Doyle said, “On behalf of the Belleair Police Department, congratulations, Lieutenant Daniels. We are proud to have you on our team, and we look forward to watching you continue to lead, serve and make a difference.”

Daniels then received a standing ovation, followed by a round of hugs, handshakes and congratulations.