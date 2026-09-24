Central Park Performing Arts Center kicks off 30th season with arts festival

LARGO — It seems like only yesterday Tampa Bay Newspapers published a special section celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Central Park Performing Arts Center — and here we are, in 2026, talking about the venue’s 30th anniversary season. This anniversary season will feature a lineup featuring live music, comedy, theatrical productions, and family-friendly shows.

Originally built in 1996 to promote the performing arts in the community, the Central Park Performing Arts Center is now a premier destination for live entertainment. Its origins date to the late 1980s, when the Suncoast Performing Arts Foundation Inc., formerly Partners ‘N Progress for the Arts Inc., took on its most ambitious fundraising campaign ever with the objective of developing Largo Central Park and the Largo Cultural Center. The city of Largo had purchased land where the old Largo Fairgrounds once stood. The master plan included turning this 70-acre parcel into a central park area for special events and other activities. The foundation eagerly accepted the challenge to raise funds for the park and in 1995, when the park opened, they immediately turned their focus to their next major undertaking: the Largo Cultural Center.

The foundation’s efforts received an enormous boost in the form of a $600,000 donation from Marian and Theodore Tonne.

The center’s long-established mission to serve as a hub for community, culture, and family affordable events endures. Its state-of-the-art theater, the Tonne Playhouse, is fully equipped with professional sound and lighting systems. It features auditorium space that can be arranged in a variety of configurations, including reserved theater, festival, and cabaret styles.

The 2026-2027 roster includes acclaimed musical artists, such as the Artimus Pyle Band, Tom Rush, the Kingston Trio and more. Audiences can also look forward to special performances including award-winning comedian Etta May, the Acrobats of Shanghai, family magicians Bill Blagg and Jen Kramer, and Puppy Pals Live.

Theatre enthusiasts will enjoy productions like “Cinderella,” “Damn Yankees,” and “Big Fish.”

The Largo Vibe Fest will kick off CPPAC’s 30th season. This three-day arts festival will run Friday through Sunday, Oct. 2-4, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo. The event is free. Visit LargoArts.com/Vibe.

Hours will be Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Headlining the event is Squonk! Joy Machine, with seven performances over the course of the weekend. Described by the Washington Post as “Debussy meets Godzilla,” Squonk is an ensemble of up to two dozen artists who create post-industrial performances featuring original music, giant musical sculptures, kinetic machines, and audience participation. After each performance, visitors can join in the spectacle through interactive workshops with the artists.

Following is a look at the Central Park Performing Arts Center’s 2026-2027 season:

• The Artimus Pyle Band, Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

• The Oz Noy Trio, Friday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

• “Dracula,” presented by the Coastal Ballet of Florida; Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

• Art from the Heart: A Community Talent Showcase; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

• Etta May, Sunday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• “Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre; Nov. 6-15 Tickets start at $33.

• The Sunkicks, Nov. 27-29 Tickets start at $30.

• Death by Chocolate, Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

• Christmas with the King, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

• A Big Band Christmas featuring the 10 O’Clock Band; Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

• An Ozzie and Harriet Christmas with the Nelsons, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• “The Nutcracker,” presented by Coastal Ballet of Florida, Dec. 19-20 Tickets start at $35.

• Jen Kramer’s Magical New Year, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• Puppy Pals Live, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

• The Kingston Trio, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

• Special EFX featuring Chieli Minucci, Saturday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• Acrobats of Shanghai, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

• Start Me Up: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones; Friday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

• Almost ABBA, Saturday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

• Fleetwood Mach, Saturday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

• Vinyl Records Live: Eagles’ “Hell Freezes over,” Tuesday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• “The Pirates of Penzance,” Thursday, Jan. 28, 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

• Tom Rush, Friday, Jan. 29, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• Vinyl Records Live: Doobie Brothers’ “The Captain and Me,” Wednesday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• Solitary Man: Neil Diamond Tribute; Thursday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• Bill Blagg: Family Magic; Saturday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

• “The Gruffalo,” Sunday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

• The Edwards Twins: The Ultimate Vegas Variety Show; Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• Totally Tom Petty Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• “Damn Yankees,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Feb. 26-March 7 Tickets start at $33.

• The Jersey Tenors, Tuesday, March 9, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

• Piccolo Zoppé Boutique Circus, March 12-21 Tickets start at $15.

• Get Ready! Old School Motown; Tuesday, March 23, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• Almighty Queen: The Ultimate Queen Experience; Wednesday, March 24, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

• The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue, Thursday, March 25, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• Martin Barre Band, Friday, April 2, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

• Vinyl Records Live: Bob Seger’s “Night Moves,” Thursday, April 8, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• Quube, Sunday, April 11, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John; Thursday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

• “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” presented by Coastal Ballet of Florida; April 17-18 Tickets start at $30.

• “Big Fish,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, April 30-May 9.

For full show listings and to purchase tickets, visit LargoArts.com, call the Box Office at 727-587-6793, or visit the Box Office at 105 Central Park Drive. View the interactive season brochure at LargoArts.com/SeasonBrochure.