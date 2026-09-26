Manatee County protects nearly 1,500 acres of rural land

Nearly 1,500 acres of Manatee County’s rural landscape is now permanently protected as working agricultural and conservation lands following final action by county commissioners Sept. 22.

Commissioners approved the Rural Lands Protection Easements for Mossy Island Ranch and Thundercloud Ranch, completing the county’s role in a partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. The easements preserve working agricultural lands while protecting important wetlands, wildlife habitat and open space in perpetuity.

“This is a great example of how we can take the conservation dollars Manatee County voters entrusted us with and make them go much further,” said At-Large Commissioner George Kruse. “By partnering with the state, we’re protecting a significant amount of rural Manatee County while keeping these properties in private ownership, in agricultural production and on the tax rolls.”

• Thundercloud Ranch: encompasses approximately 1,042 acres of working cattle lands, native woodlands, freshwater marshes, wet prairies, lake swamps and forested wetlands in Parrish. The property also provides an important connection between the Edward W. Chance Reserve’s Gilley Creek Tract and South Fork State Park.

• Mossy Island Ranch: includes 420 acres of working agricultural land and natural areas in Myakka City. The property borders Myakka River State Park and Myakka Prairie conservation easements, lies within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and Myakka River Watershed, and includes Mossy Island Slough.

Together, the two easement acquisitions represent approximately $15.68 million in permanent land protection, with Manatee County contributing no more than $2 million. FDACS is covering the remaining acquisition costs as well as due-diligence expenses, significantly extending the reach of Manatee County’s local conservation investment.

“This remarkable partnership allows us to preserve the agricultural and environmental value of these lands without having to purchase them outright, while doubling or sometimes tripling the acreage we can protect,” said Manatee County Natural Resources Director Charlie Hunsicker. “It keeps working lands working while safeguarding them for future generations.”

With the county’s execution of the easement deeds complete, staff and FDACS will finalize the remaining documents for an anticipated October 2026 closing. FDACS will be the final party to execute and record the easements and will oversee their ongoing monitoring and enforcement.