Tampa Bay officials extend watering restrictions through March

Tightened watering restrictions implemented months ago will remain in effect through March, according to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

On Tuesday, the district’s governing board approved prolonging the one-day-per-week water restrictions amid concerns over the ongoing drought. Rivers, lakes and public water supplies have not been replenished from summer rainfall, the district said.

The “Modified Phase III ‘Extreme’ Water Shortage” began in April and was set to sunset on Oct. 1 after it was renewed in a June meeting.

Under the most recent extension, the shortage will end on March 31 unless changed or rescinded by the board or the executive director earlier.

The order states that residents can water one day per week within reduced hours, from midnight to 4 a.m. or from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., unless a resident’s city or county has more restrictive hours in place. Properties less than an acre can use only one time window.

The water shortage is in effect in Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk and Manatee counties, among other counties and cities.

The water management district lays out other restrictions on its website, like requiring restaurants to serve water only on request and limiting aesthetic fountains to four hours a day.

April Breton, the district’s water use permit bureau chief, said lake levels across the district are largely below normal. While the water supply in regional reservoirs has improved, the district needs more rain as it heads toward the dry season.

The district received below-average rainfall during the 2025 and 2026 summer rainy seasons and is running at a deficit of more than 15 inches over the last year, the district said.

“We do need consistent above-average rainfall to help repair that deficit that we have,” said Tamera McBride, the hydrologic data manager for the district.

Tampa Bay Water, the region’s wholesale water utility, said in early September that above-normal rainfall in August improved water supplies, including increased storage in the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir. However, long-term rainfall and streamflow deficits remain.

According to the district, the reservoir has about 7.87 billion gallons, about half its storage capacity.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, last updated Thursday, showed that Florida ranged from no drought in parts of the Panhandle to extreme drought in portions of Tampa Bay.

A map from the Climate Prediction Center shows that drought conditions in Florida likely to end or improve from September through December.

A “super” El Niño is expected to steer Florida weather patterns this fall and winter, leading to wetter, cooler conditions.

During El Niño years, the jet stream is typically stronger and farther south. That can lead to cold fronts and low pressure sagging into Florida, bringing a risk of stormier weather across the state.