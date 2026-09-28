Brooksville woman gets 25 years in child sex abuse case

A Brooksville woman who recorded herself sexually abusing a child and shared the images with an online user who promised to pay her has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Jenna Ann Hoffman, 27, also must register as a sexual predator for life. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to promoting a sexual performance by a child, possession of a sexual performance by a child, lewd or lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12 and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, according to the State Attorney’s Office for the 5th Judicial Circuit.

“The mere thought that someone would choose to purposefully exploit such a young child for monetary gain is inexcusable,” said Walter Forgie, chief assistant state attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit. “There should be no amount of money that someone would take to engage in such horrendous crimes with a child.”

The case began Sept. 23, 2024, when Detective Kevin Keiper of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Section received a cybertip that an online account was distributing what appeared to be child sexual abuse material, according to prosecutors.

Investigators found six photo and video files that showed Hoffman sexually abusing a child, prosecutors said. Keiper obtained account records identifying Hoffman as the account’s owner, and her home address off Snow Memorial Highway in Brooksville matched the location tied to the IP address used to upload the material.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home and interviewed Hoffman. After being advised of her rights, she admitted she owned and ran the account and said she took the photos and videos to share with another online user in exchange for money, according to prosecutors. She never received the money.

Hoffman was arrested and charged.

Assistant State Attorney Angelina Rodeo prosecuted the case.