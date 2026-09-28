Check your sprinkler. A mistake could cost you $100 in Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE — If you haven’t checked your sprinkler timer lately, you might want to give it a look.

It could save you $100.

A wrong day, a wrong time, a stuck valve and even a sprinkler system that apparently outsmarted its owner were among the reasons given Sept. 22 by residents appearing at a Temple Terrace Municipal Code Enforcement Board special hearing devoted to 18 violations of the region’s Phase 3 watering restrictions.

If there was a theme to the meeting, it was this: most of the violators didn’t appear to be trying to get away with anything.

They just simply lost a battle with their sprinkler systems.

“More often than not, those are first-time offenses,” Code Compliance Director Jack Shanks told the board. “We understand a lot of times these are mistakes. They’re not people that are trying to get around the law. It’s just a mistake, and things are set incorrectly.”

But under the current drought rules, those mistakes will still cost you.

Temple Terrace remains under the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Phase 3 Water Shortage Order, which has been extended through at least March as the region battles a rainfall deficit estimated at 12 to 15 inches, despite the recent daily storms.

Properties can water only designated days and between midnight and 4 a.m. or 8 p.m. and midnight.

Because it’s Phase 3, there are no courtesy warnings for first-time offenders like those typically afforded under Phases 1 and 2. Under Phase 3, SWFWMD has directed the city to issue citations when violations are found.

That resulted in an unusual parade of explanations before the Code Enforcement Board last week. All the cases involved alleged first offenses. A repeat violation within the next five years would carry a much stiffer penalty.

Not every violator appeared at the meeting, and those who did offered explanations more than defenses.

One resident blamed a gardener who had programmed the system but did not shirk responsibility. Another had been traveling in northern Georgia and discovered a sprinkler valve had become stuck open.

Rachel Garcia said she was out of the country hiking in Norway when her improperly set timer did the watering for her.

“Hope you had a great trip,” board chairman David Pogorilich said.

“Oh, it was awesome,” she said.

New sod created confusion in another case, while a resident whose lawn had recently been treated for chinch bugs may have a legitimate exception. Her case was continued pending a review of her documentation.

City staff requested $250 fines, but the board settled on $100 for first-time violations. Officials seemed far more interested in getting irrigation systems fixed than collecting another fine.

Shanks repeatedly encouraged residents to contact the city if they are confused about the restrictions or need help programming their irrigation systems.

“We’re happy to come over and look and assist you in getting things set the right way,” he said.

Gregory Wilcox may be taking Shanks up on the offer. He didn’t put up much of a defense after his system watered on the wrong day.

“I am guilty. I’m not as smart as my smart timer,” he told the board which responded with laughter.

Dennis Giles was just as willing to accept responsibility.

“I’m an old retired military man, so you know I always learned to take responsibility for my action,” he said. “I’m guilty…it won’t happen again.”

“Beautiful grass,” one board member interjected.

“Yeah, I know, I work hard trying to keep that,” Giles said, explaining that he hires people to cut it, a gardener and a company to chemically treat his yard.

Giles said he should be OK during the rainy season. And now, thanks to his wife, he knows exactly when he is supposed to water.

“My wife read this new watering schedule for Mondays for my address,” Giles said. “She scolded me as well.”