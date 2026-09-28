Letter to the editor

Re: “Bilirakis joins Democrats in bipartisan bill to honor Roberto Clemente,” Aug. 19

The recent article detailing Congressman Gus Bilirakis’ bipartisan bill to honor Roberto Clemente with a U.S. Capitol statue sheds light on a true baseball legend and humanitarian. However, while we rightfully celebrate Clemente today, local readers should remember the harsh realities he faced during his playing career from 1954 to 1972. As a Black Puerto Rican player, Clemente was subjected to systemic unfairness, severe language barriers, and overt racial discrimination by both the media and Major League Baseball hierarchy.

Fast forward to today, and we are witnessing a different yet parallel form of intense public and professional scrutiny regarding another young Latino star, former Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. Mr. Franco committed a severe offense and was convicted of sexual abuse in the Dominican Republic at age 21, stemming from a relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He must absolutely be held accountable for his actions, and the gravity of his crime cannot be understated.

However, we must also ask ourselves where accountability ends and the path to redemption begins. A lifetime ban from professional baseball permanently discards a young man’s future without a chance for rehabilitation. Just as the baseball establishment eventually had to confront its structural biases and lack of grace regarding past generations of Latino players, today’s league and public should allow room for forgiveness.

Franco should serve his legal punishment, complete necessary rehabilitation, and ultimately be granted a pathway to earn redemption — rather than being entirely cast out from the game for the rest of his life.

Brian Patrick Moore

Spring Hill