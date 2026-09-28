Man gets four life sentences for sexually abusing child

A 37-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually abusing a young child, according to the office of 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson.

Circuit Judge Daniel B. Merritt Jr. sentenced Gerald Allen Gilbert to life in prison on each of four counts of capital sexual battery on a child younger than 12, with the sentences to run consecutively. A jury convicted Gilbert in July.

“The years of abuse this victim endured are unimaginable,” Gladson said. “It took an incredible amount of courage and strength for this victim to come forward. Throughout the judicial process, the victim remained resilient, even while testifying against the defendant.”

Gladson also praised Assistant State Attorney Angelina Rodeo, who prosecuted the case, and thanked Merritt for “sentencing this predator appropriately.”

Gilbert was arrested in June 2023 after a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office investigation. The case began when the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama alerted Hernando deputies that Gilbert may have sexually abused the child at a home in Brooksville, prosecutors said. Lamar County investigators said they were looking into similar allegations involving Gilbert and the same child.

According to reports Hernando deputies obtained from Alabama authorities, the child went to a neighbor’s home in May 2022 and said Gilbert was threatening to kill the child. The neighbor drove the child to a nearby intersection to meet officers.

While describing the threats, the child told authorities that Gilbert had sexually abused the victim numerous times, beginning when the victim was as young as 3, the reports state. The child also said Gilbert had committed similar offenses while living at a home in Brooksville.

When deputies questioned Gilbert, he denied touching the child inappropriately or engaging in any sexual acts. Deputies arrested and charged Gilbert based on the victim’s statement and corroborating statements from other witnesses, prosecutors said.

Photo courtesy of HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

HT-GILBERT1-09232026 – Gerald Allen Gilbert, 37, was sentenced to four consecutive life terms after a jury convicted him of capital sexual battery on a child younger than 12.