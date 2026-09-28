Hernando News Briefs

County lifts Rogers Park health advisory

The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County has lifted its high-bacteria advisory for Rogers Park, 7244 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill.

Tests completed Sept. 9 showed fecal coliform bacteria levels at the park had returned to within state guidelines.

Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches. For more information, call 352-540-6812 or visit Hernando.FloridaHealth.gov.

Harvest Howl set for Oct. 3 at Tom Varn Park

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and its Animal Services division will host the 2026 Harvest Howl from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at Tom Varn Park.

The fall festival will feature dozens of animal rescue groups with adoptable pets, nearly 120 local vendors, food trucks, baked goods, family entertainment, a free microchip and rabies clinic, and a kids zone with face painting. Pets are welcome.

Jenkins Creek project split into phases

The Jenkins Creek project has been split into phases after a permit review showed the dredging portion will take longer than expected to plan, permit and fund.

Permit applications were submitted in late spring to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Because stabilizing the banks of the spring and spring run is an urgent need, that work has been separated into its own phase, and its permit applications are awaiting agency responses.

Bank stabilization is expected to begin in spring or summer 2027. Plans for dredging will be developed later.

Pasco Kids First names Lemanski CEO

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco Kids First has named Rebecca Lemanski, a nonprofit executive and licensed master social worker, its chief executive officer.

“I am honored to join Pasco Kids First and lead an organization whose mission means so much to me,” Lemanski said. “I have spent my career strengthening the systems that support people during some of the most vulnerable times in their lives.”

Lemanski’s background includes nonprofit leadership, social services administration, organizational development and trauma-informed practice.

Pasco Kids First works with families, law enforcement, child welfare professionals, health care providers and other partners to coordinate responses to child abuse and neglect and to expand prevention and early intervention. Its services in Pasco and Hernando counties include child protection and advocacy, trauma treatment and Healthy Families Pasco-Hernando, a voluntary home-visiting program for expectant parents and families of newborns.

Learn more at PascoKidsFirst.org.

Health advisory issued for Pine Island

The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County has issued a water quality advisory for Pine Island, 10800 Pine Island Drive, Spring Hill.

Routine sampling found levels of Enterococcus bacteria that exceed state recreational water quality standards. The department advises against swimming and other water activities there because of an increased risk of illness.

The advisory will remain in effect until bacteria levels return to acceptable levels. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches. For more information, call 352-540-6812 or visit Hernando.FloridaHealth.gov.