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Visitors stop by the Hernando County emergency management booth at the Senior Living and Safety Expo at Grace World Outreach Church in Brooksville.

Visitors stop by the Hernando County emergency management booth at the Senior Living and Safety Expo at Grace World Outreach Church in Brooksville. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]

Seniors get tips on weather, other emergencies at Sheriff’s Office expo

By Vincent Safuto

3 hours ago

BROOKSVILLE — The tropics have been quiet lately, but the Hernando County emergency management booth still drew a steady stream of visitors at the Sheriff’s Office’s first Senior Living and Safety Expo.

Sharon Miner of Brooksville, who owns a dog-grooming business, says the expo offered plenty of resources and giveaways.
Sharon Miner of Brooksville, who owns a dog-grooming business, says the expo offered plenty of resources and giveaways. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]
Volunteers direct visitors in a nearly full parking lot at Grace World Outreach Church.
Volunteers direct visitors in a nearly full parking lot at Grace World Outreach Church. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]
Visitors stop by the Hernando County emergency management booth at the Senior Living and Safety Expo at Grace World Outreach Church in Brooksville.
Visitors stop by the Hernando County emergency management booth at the Senior Living and Safety Expo at Grace World Outreach Church in Brooksville. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]

More than 80 vendors set up at Grace World Outreach Church, where seniors and their families picked up information on preparing for hurricanes and other emergencies, learned about services for older residents and entered contests for prizes, including a TV and gift baskets. The parking lot was nearly full, and volunteers from several groups directed visitors.

This was the first of what Lt. Scott Lamia said would be an annual event.
This was the first of what Lt. Scott Lamia said would be an annual event. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]
Businesses and organizations hand out giveaways at more than 80 booths during the expo.
Businesses and organizations hand out giveaways at more than 80 booths during the expo. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]

Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Lamia said the expo will become an annual event. Along with the vendor booths, it featured several keynote speakers, including Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

“This is an opportunity for people to learn about safety and living, everything from wills to doctors, you name it,” Lamia said.

Businesses and organizations hand out giveaways at more than 80 booths during the expo.
Businesses and organizations hand out giveaways at more than 80 booths during the expo. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]
Businesses and organizations hand out giveaways at more than 80 booths during the expo.
Businesses and organizations hand out giveaways at more than 80 booths during the expo. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]

Rosemarie Champagne of Brooksville came with her husband, Gregory, and her mother in mind.

“I think it’s an excellent event,” she said. “I think that bringing awareness for seniors is very, very important. I’m actually here not for myself but for my mother, and my husband is a senior, so there’s a lot of things we’re learning.”

Gregory Champagne said the couple planned to go through the reading material later.

Sharon Miner of Brooksville used the expo to promote her dog-grooming business while collecting preparedness information of her own.

“Seniors always love swag,” she said, carrying a bag full of handouts.

Author
Author
Vincent Safuto
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