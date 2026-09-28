Smoke from A/C unit causes evacuation of medical center

BROOKSVILLE – Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to the Brooksville Healthcare Center at 1114 Chatman Blvd. in the city of Brooksville for smoke in the building.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke throughout the building with evacuation in progress.

After an investigation, the smoke source was determined to be from an HVAC unit on the roof. No active fire was found and firefighters worked with facility maintenance to ventilate the smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported and the facility was turned back over to staff, with all residents able to safely return inside.