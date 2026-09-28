About UsContact UsDeliverye-EditionsAdvertisingNewsletters
Tampa Bay

BEACONS

COVERING YOUR COMMUNITY
Pinellas
St. PetersburgSeminole & BeachesBelleair & LargoClearwater & DunedinTarpon Springs & East LakePalm Harbor, Safety Harbor & Oldsmar
|
Pasco
Land O’ LakesWesley ChapelNew Port RicheyPort RicheyWest Pasco
|
Hillsborough
Carrollwood, Westchase & Citrus ParkNew Tampa & Temple Terrace
|
More
HernandoManatee
|
A&E
Local Events
|
CENTRO
Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28.

Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28. [ Photo courtesy of HERNANDO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE ]

Smoke from A/C unit causes evacuation of medical center

Fire Rescue responds to Brooksville Healthcare Center

35 minutes ago

BROOKSVILLE – Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28.

Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28.
Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28. [ Photo courtesy of HERNANDO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE ]
Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28.
Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28. [ Photo courtesy of HERNANDO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE ]
Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28.
Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28. [ Photo courtesy of HERNANDO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE ]
Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28.
Smoke from an HVAC unit spread through the Brooksville Healthcare Center, causing a call to Hernando County Fire Rescue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28. [ Photo courtesy of HERNANDO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE ]

Just after 3:30 p.m. Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to the Brooksville Healthcare Center at 1114 Chatman Blvd. in the city of Brooksville for smoke in the building.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke throughout the building with evacuation in progress.

After an investigation, the smoke source was determined to be from an HVAC unit on the roof. No active fire was found and firefighters worked with facility maintenance to ventilate the smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported and the facility was turned back over to staff, with all residents able to safely return inside.

Author
Author
Advertisement

Most Popular

Event Calendar

Advertisement

Newsletters

Advertisement