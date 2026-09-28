Soar in 4 celebrates anniversary, plans second lab in Palmetto

As the Soar in 4 lab turns one this month, organizers are planning a second lab in Palmetto to give pre-K children a head start on learning.

The program provides activities at several venues for preschool kids from families of all races, ethnicities, incomes, abilities and languages to explore learning.

A network of parents, community organizations and neighborhood businesses supports children at the first Soar Lab at the Sara Scott Harllee Center, 6423 Ninth St. E. in Bradenton, as well as monthly fun learning activities at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, the Palmetto Historical Park, the Palmetto Library and other venues.

“I’ve been super impressed,” said Desmond Vaal, of Parrish, who is raising a son and daughter with partner Tyler Vaal and says the program provides a great transition from home to school.

Parents hang out with their kids while they explore art, music, math and science activities, like a fossil bone dig, he said.

Riley and Harvey first started with Soar in 4 at a Palmetto Library literacy event when they were 4 and 2, he said. There they were invited to the monthly events at The Bishop Museum, and to the Soar Lab.

“The kids were loving it,” he said, and it was good socialization for Riley as she started kindergarten this fall.

Closing the gap

In 2017, Carolyn and Steve Roskamp learned that Manatee County schools were lagging behind Sarasota County.

“When I learned that 30% of students in Sarasota were reading below grade level, I was stunned,” Steve said. “I could not believe Manatee County had a staggering 50% of its students reading below grade level expectations.”

The difference in performance between the two counties was that Sarasota County had a dedicated focus on 4-year-olds, which spurred the couple to create a free Soar in 4 program in Manatee County.

The second lab is planned at Tillman Elementary School, 1415 29th St. E. in Palmetto. Kevin Chapman, associate superintendent of the school district, recently announced funding of nearly $1 million, including state funds and $250,000 from the Bishop-Parker Foundation.

At a Soar in 4 event at The Bishop planetarium, Stacy Winger’s daughter, Samantha, 4, loves the feeling that she’s moving as the planets are projected on the inside of the dome.

“We started with StoryTime at the Braden River Library when my daughter was 2,” Stacy said.

“We went every Monday and she learned a ton, then they opened the lab,” which has rooms dedicated to subjects like art and engineering for kids to explore.

In the engineering room, for example, they can experiment with huge magnets, building blocks, and racetracks.

Samantha scored higher than average on her Bright Star assessment test, Stacy said, adding, “I credit them with a lot of that.”

Cindy Lane is a staff writer for the Tampa Bay Beacons. She can be reached at clane@tbnweekly.com.