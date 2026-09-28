Water district extends one-day-a-week watering limits through March

Residents across Hernando County and much of west-central Florida will remain limited to watering their lawns one day a week for at least six more months.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted to extend its Modified Phase III “Extreme” Water Shortage Order through March 31, 2027, citing drought conditions that continue across the region. The order keeps all residents, including those on private wells, on one-day-per-week watering with shortened watering hours.

It is the second extension of the order. The restrictions themselves are unchanged.

The district received below-average rainfall during both the 2025 and 2026 summer rainy seasons, leaving a 12-month deficit of 15.4 inches through August. Without that rain, area rivers, lakes and public water supplies have not been replenished. As of Sept. 20, Tampa Bay Water’s C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir held 7.87 billion gallons, about half its capacity.

The restrictions apply to all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties; parts of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties; Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County; and the portion of Gasparilla Island in Charlotte County.

Unless a city or county has stricter hours in effect, watering is allowed only from midnight to 4 a.m. or from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Properties smaller than an acre may use only one of those windows; properties of an acre or more may use both. Because many local governments set their own watering days or tighter hours, residents should check with their city or county for their allowable day and times.

Outdoor use accounts for more than half of the water households consume, according to the district, which is urging residents to follow local restrictions and conserve wherever possible.

Other provisions of the order remain in effect:

Car washing at home is allowed only on a household’s lawn-watering day and requires a hose with a shutoff nozzle.

Decorative fountains may run no more than four hours a day. Owners may choose the hours but must post them.

Restaurants may serve water only on request.

Pressure washing is allowed in preparation for painting or sealing.

Homeowners associations and other entities may not enforce deed restrictions or community standards that would require more use of surface, potable or well water, including replacing plants to meet aesthetic standards or pressure washing.