A new place to play in Wesley Chapel

Avalon Park Group celebrated the grand opening of the new community park in downtown Avalon Park Wesley Chapel on Sept. 25. Residents, families and guests gathered for an evening of live music and family-friendly activities marking the park’s official opening.

During the celebration, the group announced the winner of its name the park contest. The park will be known as Avalon Park Common, a name submitted by community member Desiree Gutierrez, who was recognized at the event. A bandshell is scheduled to open at Avalon Park Common in early 2027.

12 images | View gallery