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Avalon Park Wesley Chapel celebrated the opening of its new community park Sept. 25 at Friendly Way. Those attending the dedication of the new park received a sticker to proudly let others know they were in attendance.

Avalon Park Wesley Chapel celebrated the opening of its new community park Sept. 25 at Friendly Way. Those attending the dedication of the new park received a sticker to proudly let others know they were in attendance. [ Photo by FRED BELLET/Photo by FRED BELLET/Beacons Correspondent ]

A new place to play in Wesley Chapel

Avalon Park Group celebrates the grand opening of its new community park

By FRED BELLET, Beacons Correspondent

41 minutes ago

Avalon Park Group celebrated the grand opening of the new community park in downtown Avalon Park Wesley Chapel on Sept. 25. Residents, families and guests gathered for an evening of live music and family-friendly activities marking the park’s official opening.

During the celebration, the group announced the winner of its name the park contest. The park will be known as Avalon Park Common, a name submitted by community member Desiree Gutierrez, who was recognized at the event. A bandshell is scheduled to open at Avalon Park Common in early 2027.

County Commissioner Seth Weightman, left, and Avalon Group CEO Beat Kahl give a thumbs-up to the people attending the park dedication event at Avalon Park.
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A new place to play in Wesley Chapel
Avalon Park Group celebrated the grand opening of the new community park in downtown Avalon Park Wesley Chapel on Sept. 25. Residents, families and guests gathered for an evening of live music and family-friendly activities marking the park's official opening. During the celebration, the group announced the winner of its name the park contest. The park will be known as Avalon Park Common, a name submitted by community member Desiree Gutierrez, who was recognized at the event. A bandshell is scheduled to open at Avalon Park Common in early 2027.
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FRED BELLET, Beacons Correspondent
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