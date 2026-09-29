From record-player cart to viral dance, Westchase Elementary music teacher begins 40th year

TAMPA — When John King began teaching music in 1986, his classroom rolled with him.

Fresh out of the University of South Florida at 23, King pushed a cart carrying a record player into classrooms at Wimauma Elementary School. He brought his guitar, found an electrical outlet, and began the lesson.

“Record players pretty soon went out for the newfangled CD players,” King said. “It was a lot different, and I was different, too, because I was young and trying to find my way.”

Four decades later, King is still making music — and still moving.

A video shared by Westchase Elementary showed King dancing through a “spirit tunnel” of music teachers during a district preplanning gathering. He was one of four veteran educators recognized, and the assembled teachers created songs or chants for them.

“I was first in line, and I was craziest, too,” King said.

The tribute drew hundreds of comments, including messages from former students. Some have become band directors or music teachers themselves. Others now work alongside him at Westchase, where King has taught for more than two decades. He is also teaching the children of former students.

“It’s neat to know that I made that impression on them,” he said.

King said experience has made him more confident and more willing to bring his personality into the classroom.

“I learned over time that if I just show my own personality, they reacted a little bit better than just trying to follow a script,” he said. “I’m more willing to tell a joke and be silly.”

That silliness has become part of his classroom identity. Students might remember his Irish jig on St. Patrick’s Day or the Christmas carols he plays on his flute as children arrive at school. King also plays guitar and saxophone, and for about 20 to 25 years performed in an a cappella group called Brotherhood.

The technology and students’ attention spans have changed, he said, but his approach remains rooted in participation.

“You learn more about music by making music than you do talking about it,” King said.

He doesn’t expect every child to become a musician. He hopes instead that students remember how making music felt.

“I hope that they remember the joy of making music,” he said. “I hope that it’s something that they want to continue with in some way, because of just the joy that it brings. Life is better that way.”

At 63, King said reaching 40 years is an accomplishment, but he continues working to bring the same enthusiasm he had at 23.

His message to students has remained simple. When King signs their yearbooks, he writes his name, draws music notes around it, and adds three words:

“Keep making music.”