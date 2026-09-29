Manatee County business briefs

Manatee Chamber Fall Expo scheduled for Nov. 12

BRADENTON — The Manatee Chamber of Commerce Fall Expo is set for Thursday, Nov. 12, at LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., bringing together more than 100 local businesses providing shopping and networking opportunities.

On tap are:

• Complimentary light bites from Chamber member restaurants

• Entertainment

• Door prizes

• Grand Prize, the Mayor’s Suite at LECOM Park for up to 25 guests during a 2027 Bradenton Marauders game, including a basic food package and non-alcoholic beverages, a $1,250 value.

Businesses can participate as sponsors or exhibitors. Admission for attendees is $5 in advance and $10 at the door with free parking.

Academy offering dog trainer certification programs

BRADENTON — Top Tier K9 Academy for Dog Trainers is offering professional dog trainer certification programs for dog owners and aspiring canine professionals.

Owner Julie Madison brings comprehensive hybrid education and hands-on training to the program, designed for individuals who want to become professional dog trainers, as well as existing trainers looking to expand their skills, services and professional credentials.

Students complete seven weeks of online education followed by one week of in-person training at the Bradenton facility, combining flexible online learning with practical, hands-on experience.

The curriculum covers a broad range of professional dog-training disciplines, including pet training, advanced obedience, scent detection, tracking, protection, behavior and handling and multiple certification pathways.

Students also receive education in areas such as business development, sales, marketing, project management, and the practical skills necessary to build a sustainable dog-training career. For more information, visit https://www.toptierk9.com/