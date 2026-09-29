New movie releases

‘Digger’

Genre: Satirical black comedy

Cast: Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Rated: R

The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.

The film is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on Oct. 2.

‘Verity’

Genre: Psychological erotic thriller

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett

Director: Michael Showalter

Rated: R

Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity’s chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.

The film is scheduled to be released by Amazon MGM Studios on Oct. 2.

‘Beware Boiúna’

Genre: Survival monster horror

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green

Director: Mike P. Nelson

Rated: R

Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Lionsgate on Oct. 2.

‘Rolling Loud: The Movie’

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Owen Wilson, Matt Rife, Christine Ko, Christian Convery, Henry Winkler, and Jolene Blalock

Director: Jeremy Garelick

Rated: R

An underappreciated dad (Owen Wilson) trying way too hard to connect with his son makes an ill-advised decision, despite his wife saying “no,” to sneak his 13-year-old son (Christian Convery) into Rolling Loud, headlined by Travis Scott.

What starts as a bonding weekend instantly spirals out of control, when he loses his son in a sea of thousands. Swept through mosh pits, backstage chaos, and a city of sound he links up with unhinged wildcards played by Matt Rife, Christine Ko and the raw, unpredictable energy of Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ski Mask the Slump God.

Every choice gets worse, every moment gets louder and there’s no easy way out.

The film is scheduled to be released on Oct. 2 by Ketchup Entertainment.

‘Nickels’

Genre: Drama and mystery

Cast: Rob Riggle, Odessa A’zion, Bitsie Tulloch, Aaron Holliday, Rebecca Gayheart, Vinessa Shaw, and Tom Arnold

Director: Spencer King

Not rated

Rob Riggle stars as Tom Monroe, a successful entrepreneur and devoted family man who has never recovered from the tragic motorcycle accident that claimed his older brother’s life when he was a teenager. Thirty years later, after his neighbor’s son, Mitch Diller (Aaron Holliday), is involved in a devastating motorcycle crash, Tom begins to believe his brother’s spirit may have returned. His search for answers impacts everyone closest to him, including his daughter (Odessa A’zion), and his wife (Bitsie Tulloch) as Tom is forced to confront grief, faith and the possibility of second chances.

The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters and on digital/PVOD on Oct. 2.

‘Doing Life’

Genre: Urban drama

Cast: Naomi Baker, Jay Reeves, Tamberla Perry, and Cali Rae Benard

Director: Tyler Perry

Not rated

When Anika (Naomi Baker), a young single mother fighting to hold her family together, begins exchanging letters with Carousel (Jay Reeves), an inmate serving out his sentence, an unlikely long-distance bond grows into something completely unexpected. Their connection ignites a powerful journey of love, redemption, and the hope of breaking free from their troubled pasts, proving that even the most inconceivable of relationships can transform lives and secure second chances at happiness.

The film is scheduled for release on Oct. 2 through Netflix.

‘Atonement’

Genre: Drama

Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Kenneth Branagh, Gheed, and Hiam Abbass

Director: Reed Van Dyk

Not rated

Displaced from their home by U.S. military action during the early days of the Iraq War, the Khachaturian family finds refuge with relatives, gathering their three generations together under one roof. But when another bombing erupts nearby, they decide to return to their home across the city. As they navigate the war-torn streets of Baghdad, the family is trapped in a firefight between U.S. Marines and insurgents, and one Marine’s split-second decision devastates the family.

Years later, haunted by his time in Iraq and aided by a New Yorker journalist, the Marine seeks to reconcile with the Khachaturian matriarch and her surviving family members.

The film is scheduled to be released on Oct. 2 through Kino Lorber.

‘April X’

Genre: Action and science fiction

Cast: Connor Storrie, Lilly Krug, Tudor Chirila, Serban Pavlu, and Tourialay Akbari

Director: Michel K. Parandi

Not rated

When his twin sister April (Lilly Krug) goes missing, Bax (Connor Storrie) searches every corner of their futuristic, post-Soviet cityscape to find her, ultimately descending into madness.

The film is scheduled to be released on Oct. 2 through Vertigo Releasing.

For more movie news, visit www.TampaBayBeacons.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is the Beacons entertainment editor. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.