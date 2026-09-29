Things to do around Manatee: Oct. 1-7

Our Top 3

Oktoberfest & Craft Market

Noon-8 p.m. Oct. 3. The Club at River Wilderness, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. Browse through a vendor and artisan market until 4 p.m. and enjoy live polka music by the Sunshine Express from 1-5 p.m. Savor the flavors of German beer and cuisine.

One-Act Play Festival

7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-4. Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For each festival, plays are submitted by authors from throughout the United States and then scored by readers engaged by Theatre Odyssey because of their proven ability to discern good work. The produced plays are new, original, and have not been produced in the state of Florida. Matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday offered at 2 p.m. $32. https://tinyurl.com/4ph96wz3

Sarasota Paradise vs. Charlotte Independence

7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 3. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Experience game day in an open-air setting. Gather with friends, cheer alongside fellow fans, and support Sarasota’s only professional sports team. sarasotaparadise.us/tickets

THURSDAY

Garden Bugs

10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 1. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Get to know the insects in your garden. This class introduces the fundamentals of vegetable entomology, helping you identify common pests and the specific damage they cause. Learn about local beneficial insects, your natural allies, and explore practical integrated pest management strategies to control pests. $5. https://tinyurl.com/2mvb99j4

Casual Cornhole

10-11 a.m. Oct. 1. Waterside Place, 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Whether you’re a cornhole pro or a newbie, show off your skills. Occurs weekly.

Thursday Live Music Nights

6-9 p.m. Oct. 1. Remy’s on Main, 8138 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. A full-time local musician since 2008, Joe Thayer brings a piano performance featuring favorites from across the decades and genres. Enjoy classics from the American Songbook alongside hits from Billy Joel, Elton John, Van Morrison and more.

Live music by Tony Tyler

7-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Freckled Fin Irish Pub, 5304 Holmes Blvd., Holmes Beach. Tony Tyler will play a mix of covers and originals.

FRIDAY

Improv Nights

6-8 p.m. Oct. 2. Parrish Community Park, 7550 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish. Come hang out and laugh the night away. Whether you’re taking the stage or cheering from the audience, there’s fun for everyone. Bring a lawn chair, your sense of humor, and enjoy delicious food trucks starting at 6 p.m. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Free family-friendly event open to all.

Music on Main

6-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Join a free concert series and block party for the public. The street is lined with food vendors, beer trucks, and sponsor booths, as well as inflatables and activities for kids. Proceeds from the event will benefit a local nonprofit organization. www.LWRmainstreet.com

SATURDAY

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

Fall Charity Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. 4800 Foxbrook Trail, Parrish. Shop local and support a great cause. Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch. Enjoy vendors, food trucks, raffles and 50/50. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Oct. 4.

‘Thriller’ Dance Practice

10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3. Manatee Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W. Bradenton. Learn the moves to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and practice alongside Thrill Sarasota as the group prepares for a Halloween season dance performance. No dance experience is required, and anyone older than 15 can participate. These free weekly practices lead up to Thrill the World on Oct. 24, when groups around the globe perform the “Thriller” dance simultaneously. Participants planning to perform with Thrill Sarasota are encouraged to attend the weekly practices and create a zombie costume. Registration for the library program covers all scheduled practice sessions. https://manateelibrary.libcal.com/event/17193889

Booked & Buried Literary Club

9-11 p.m. Oct. 3. Kava Social Club, 540 13th St. W, Bradenton. Kat’s Booked & Buried Literary Club is a cozy, creative gathering for readers who love diving deep into compelling stories and unforgettable characters. Join fellow book lovers for lively discussions, fresh perspectives, and a welcoming community that celebrates every page turned. https://tinyurl.com/3b96syey

SUNDAY

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. Oct. 4. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Start your Sunday off with a little mindfulness and movement. Not only will you get to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings, but you’ll also experience the many benefits yoga has to offer. Occurs weekly.

Mixon Farms Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4. Mixon Farms, 2525 27th St. E, Bradenton. Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, poultry, art, jewelry, plants, candles, soaps and body care, plus other locally offered goods. The market will also feature coffee, yoga, and music as part of the Sunday lineup. The market runs every Sunday through May 30.

Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4. Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Shop local every Sunday with 100-plus local vendors including organic produce, flowers, specialty spices and rubs, honey, fresh bread, baked goods, prepared foods, pet products, jewelry, and more. Spend your Sunday mornings lakeside while enjoying a variety of local musicians, great food, and fun activities for the little ones at The Kids’ Zone.

Fall Plant & Garden Festival

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 4. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton. Check out a huge variety of plants for sale from vendors around the region. There will also be talented local artisan booths, delicious food trucks, and live music. Free admission.

MONDAY

Women’s Empowerment Yoga

6:30-7:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Embodied Health, 1102 12th St. W, Bradenton. Designed for all experience levels, each session offers a supportive space to reconnect with yourself and begin the week feeling grounded, refreshed, and empowered. First class is free. Advance registration is required, as class sizes are intentionally kept small. Occurs weekly. https://embodied.health/classes

TUESDAY

Ribbon-cutting ceremony and luau

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 6. Abrazo at Robinson Gateway, 10120 Abrazo Drive, Palmetto. Celebrate the grand opening of Palmetto’s newest rental community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and luau. The event includes tours of model residences and community amenities, tropical refreshments and networking. RSVP encouraged. https://abrazograndopening.rsvpify.com.

Weekly Country Night

6-9 p.m. Oct. 6. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co, 1910 14th St. W, Bradenton. Spend your Tuesday evening at Weekly Country Night with Buffalo Gals Line Dancing. The evening begins with easy-to-follow line dance lessons led by Christina Reed, followed by plenty of social dancing as the music keeps playing. Lessons are $5.

Magic of Manatee Chorus Rehearsals

7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 Third Ave. W. Women who love to sing are invited to spend a Tuesday evening with the chorus, which is currently welcoming new members of all ages. Open rehearsals take place each Tuesday. Advance registration is not required, though contacting the chorus beforehand is helpful so members can prepare. Call Katie Skinner at 402-759-5543.

WEDNESDAY

Sunset Volleyball

6-8 p.m. Oct. 7. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Sunset Volleyball is a series of pickup volleyball games designed for volleyball players who are ready to jump in, play without instruction, and have a great time. Occurs weekly.

Books on Tap Book Club

7-8 p.m. Oct. 7. Oak & Stone, 1201 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Feel free to park at the Central Library, right next door. This will be an informal and relaxed setup. Come ready to talk about any book you’re reading, ask for recommendations or just enjoy some bookish company. Anyone 21 and older is welcome to join. https://manateelibrary.libcal.com/event/16501602

Wednesday Movie Night

8-11 p.m. Oct. 7. Adobe Kava, 1302 13th Ave. W, Bradenton. The audience decides what plays. Cast your vote in Adobe Kava’s Instagram Story poll before 8 p.m., and the winning movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Bring your friends, grab your favorite drink, and settle in for an evening of movies and community. Every week offers a different film.

LOOKING AHEAD

Seed Saving

10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 8. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W, Palmetto. This class covers basic plant breeding concepts and critical isolation techniques to ensure seed purity. Walk through the specific processes for successfully saving seeds from a variety of common vegetable and fruit crops. Gain the confidence and technical skills to start your own backyard seed bank this season. $5. https://tinyurl.com/bdeepbfx

Senior Lifestyle Expo

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8. The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. This free community event is designed to help local seniors live their best life, featuring up to 40 businesses offering valuable resources, services, and solutions for health, wellness, finances, and more. Enjoy a fun-filled day with a free flat screen TV giveaway, raffle prizes, gift card giveaways, and free bingo with prizes. https://tinyurl.com/85auwv9k

Heroes breakfast

8-10 a.m. Oct. 9. ActivAge Sarasota, 3801 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Held each second Friday of the month, ActivAge Sarasota picks an honored Veteran of the Month to be celebrated. Sometimes, there will be a guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend and enjoy a free breakfast. Call 941-269-2273 to RSVP.

Movie in the Park

6 p.m. Oct. 9. Waterside Park, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Grace Community Church will be providing one free burger with chips from Two Guys To Go to the first 130 attendees and one popsicle from Florida Pops to the first 260 attendees. This month’s movie is “Wicked” (part one). Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Concessions available. Inflatables for the kids will be available at 6 p.m.https://tinyurl.com/yc23xect

Chasing the Sun Endurance Run

8-10 a.m. Oct. 10. Robinson Preserve, 1704 99th St. NW, Bradenton. Runners can take on a 4.35-mile loop, half marathon, full marathon, 50K, team relay, or the all-day endurance challenge. The multi-loop format gives runners several ways to tackle the course, with beautiful preserve scenery and snacks helping fuel the miles along the way. From $37. https://tinyurl.com/4n5e527n

Free Fall Shred Day

9-11 a.m. Oct. 10. Lakewood Ranch Branch, 8704 E. State Road 70, Bradenton. Lake Michigan Credit Union is pleased to announce its Fall Shred Day event series, offering Florida residents a free and convenient way to safely dispose of sensitive personal documents. No membership is required to participate. Anyone is welcome to pull up and shred.

Country Critters Fall Festival

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Country Critters, 15571 Rutland Road, Parrish. Families can enjoy pumpkin carving, pony rides, a pumpkin patch, free face painting, local vendors, and plenty of hands-on time with the animals. Festival admission is $15 per person for those 2 and older, with tickets available for purchase online. www.countrycrittersfl.com/#events

Spirit University

11 a.m. Oct. 10. Spirit University, 373 Braden Ave., Sarasota. Local ghost hunter Brandy Stark will present two classes on paranormal investigation and paranormal pets. $25 – $40 Call 941-544-5874 for information.

Be a Circus Star! with The Circus Arts Conservatory

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Parkway, Lakewood Ranch. Professionals from The Circus Arts Conservatory’s Sailor Circus Academy will introduce children ages 4 to 7 to three different circus acts through hands-on instruction. Register at https://manateelibrary.libcal.com/event/17098117

The Columbian Interchange on a Florida Platter

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. 1305 Fourth Ave. E., Bradenton. This lecture explores La Florida’s role as the geographic epicenter of the Columbian Interchange, examining how the collision of the Old and New Worlds altered local ecosystems, Indigenous societies and global foodways. Bilingual storyteller, performing arts instructor and living history educator Ofelia M. Uribe will trace the lasting impact of food exchanges on politics and trade worldwide. Free; light refreshments provided. reflectionsofmanatee.org

“Echoes of My Barrio” Preview Excerpts

11 a.m. Oct. 10. Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. Live Batá Drums by dancer Dairon Batista. “Echoes of My Barrio” began as a work-in-progress shown at the Ringling Museum’s MicroWIP program in May 2026. The finished piece will be performed at Sarasota Contemporary Dance on October 24, with live music. Audiences can enjoy a free preview of excerpts of the finished piece at Selby Library in honor of Hispanic Heritage month.

Fall & Halloween Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10. Waypoint Bar & Grill, 11000 U.S. Highway 41 N., Palmetto. Waypoint Market is kicking off its fifth season with a fall and Halloween-themed market. More than 40 local artists and small businesses will be set up with handmade goods, candles, bath and body products, jewelry, plants, art, crafts, fresh salsa, coffee, pet items, and other finds. Enjoy live music, free kids’ activities, and a free book exchange.

Sarasota Paradise vs. Richmond Kickers

7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 10. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Experience game day in an open-air setting. Gather with friends, cheer alongside fellow fans, and support Sarasota’s first and only professional sports team. sarasotaparadise.us/tickets

Stuff the Bus Food Drive 2026

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 11. Publix, various locations. Help fill the shelves at The Food Bank of Manatee during Stuff the Bus 2026, a countywide food drive supporting local families facing food insecurity. Shoppers can donate food at participating Manatee County Publix stores.

Memory Café

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 13. South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton. A memory cafe is a comfortable social gathering that welcomes people with memory loss and their loved ones. We gather to help you connect, socialize, and build new support groups in a stigma-free environment. The cafe is free, but registration is required to a maximum of six couples. Register one name per couple. https://tinyurl.com/ffa89vrk

Featured Speaker Raptor Center of Tampa Bay

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Braden River Branch Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. Join a special featured speaker event with Nancy Murrah and The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay as they introduce their inspiring new book, “I Can Save the Planet.” This engaging presentation highlights the powerful connection between environmental stewardship and the 14 remarkable animal species the Raptor Center cares for every day. https://tinyurl.com/4wm2kus8

Carrie: The Musical

7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-18, 21-25, 29-Nov.1. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W, Bradenton. The electrifying stage adaptation of Carrie by Stephen King blends intense drama with a soaring contemporary score. This cult-favorite musical also explores the devastating consequences of bullying, isolation, and the desperate need to belong. https://tinyurl.com/hpa2wy6k

SWAT Networking

8-9:15 a.m. Oct. 16. Chicken Salad Chick, 5434 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton. Whether you’re brand new to Successful Women Aligning Together or a long-time member who wants a refresher, this is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with everything your membership includes. Hear how to build real relationships, increase your visibility, get more referrals, take advantage of member perks, and fully leverage the opportunities available to you. www.swatnetworking.org/swatevents

Clothing Swap

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 16-17. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W, Palmetto. Bring your gently used clothing, shoes, hats, purses, backpacks and more to swap with others in our community. Donations can be dropped off ahead of the event Monday–Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and you can also bring items with you to swap on either day of the event. Halloween costumes welcome. Registration not required but suggested. https://tinyurl.com/3bpv4ysh

Arthouse Cinema Film Club

11:50 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Parkway, Bradenton. Watch an acclaimed film and join a friendly discussion about it.

Goblin Gathering

4-7 p.m. Oct. 16. GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave Drive W., Bradenton. Families can spend the evening collecting treats handed out by local businesses and organizations while enjoying hayrides, inflatables, a petting zoo, and spooky photo ops around the park. Costume contests will also be held for different age groups, with prizes up for grabs.

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

Monster Mash & Masks

10-11 a.m. Oct. 17. Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. Join the library for snacks, music and DIY masks in the meeting room. Come in your Halloween costume or as you are. https://tinyurl.com/yk87h4na

Spooky Masks

2-5 p.m. Oct. 17. Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. With the approaching Halloween season, choose from a few different shapes of masks to turn into a frightening sight or something more mystical. Patrons will have access to materials such as paint, 3D prints, moss and other fun collections to bring their spooky mask to life. https://tinyurl.com/yr7ppvh3

Starry Night Astronomy

8-10 p.m. Oct. 17. Robinson Preserve Expansion, 10299 Ninth Ave. NW, Bradenton. Dozens of local astronomers will be set up in the Robinson Preserve Expansion with telescopes at the ready. Be sure to bring a sense of wonder and exploration as we view the skies through high-powered telescopes. Learn how to identify heavenly bodies, and how you can stargaze at home too. https://tinyurl.com/4y99f8s7

Conservatory Park Guided Bird Walk

8-10 a.m. Oct. 19. Conservatory Park, 8027 Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. Accompanied by knowledgeable leader Kathy Doddridge, participants follow the paved trail past exercise stations, playgrounds, and lake observation decks — perfect vantage points for spotting wood ducks, black-bellied whistling ducks, and elusive night-herons. Meet in the parking lot by the restrooms. https://tinyurl.com/2ehb65he

Sarasota Paradise vs. FC Naples

7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 21. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Be part of a season that belongs to this community and experience game day in an open-air setting built for energy, connection, and excitement. Gather with friends, cheer alongside fellow fans, and support Sarasota’s first and only professional sports team. sarasotaparadise.us/tickets

Vegetable Gardening

10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 22. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. This class covers crucial site considerations, choosing the right crop varieties for our climate, understanding planting windows, and managing pests and diseases sustainably. Come along, whether you are a beginner or looking to sharpen your green thumb. Registration is just $10 and includes six seasonal vegetables to kickstart your garden. https://tinyurl.com/55e8amw9

Adult Drop-In Art

6-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Parkway. Join the library each month for a different craft. Feel free to drop in anytime from 6-7 p.m. and meet some new people while having fun.

“Echoes of My Barrio” Full-Length Premiere

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Sarasota Contemporary Dance, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 300. In 2025, Tania Vergara traveled to her hometown of Camagüey, where she recorded the calls of the pregoneros (street vendors) who have become essential to the impoverished economy of Cuba. The humble voices of the street reveal the resilience of a people who endure in a spirited, often humorous and moving performance. $35. https://sarasotacontemporarydance.org/in-studio

Mingle Monday

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Meet new people and spend the evening connecting with women who share a passion for community. Enjoy light bites, adult beverages, and relaxed conversation in a friendly setting. Mingle Monday is held on the fourth Monday of each month.

Spooktacular Snakes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Discover the incredible world of Florida’s native snakes — learn how to identify common species, understand their role in our ecosystems, and separate myths from facts. From vibrant harmless species to the state’s well-known venomous snakes, this engaging session will help you feel more confident and informed outdoors. $5. https://tinyurl.com/mr3bnjnd