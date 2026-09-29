Things to do around Pasco: Oct. 1-7

Our Top 3

Evening on the Lake Honoring Gold Star Families & Purple Heart Medal Recipients

7-10 p.m. Oct. 2. Old McMicky’s Farm, 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa. Enjoy live music by Stormbringer during an evening honoring Gold Star Families and Purple Heart Medal recipients. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, food, snacks and beverages. Food trucks will be on site. Admission is $15; VIP tables for up to eight people are available for $100 with paid admission. Active-duty military, veterans and their immediate families are admitted free. https://oldmcmickys.com/

Dying to Dine at The Hacienda Supper Club

7-11 p.m. Oct. 2. The Hacienda Hotel, 5621 Main St., New Port Richey. Step into the glamour and intrigue of the 1940s for an unforgettable evening featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, classy cocktails, exciting surprises — and a murder mystery unfolding all around you. Tickets start at $145. https://tinyurl.com/8bx2bjc9

Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3. Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road. Come check out the 10th annual UF/IFAS Extension Pasco County Master Gardener Volunteers’ Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale. This free event includes a large selection of plants for sale, engaging seminars, educational resources and “Florida-Friendly” gardening information.

THURSDAY

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Senior Game Day

12:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held every Thursday. Come and enjoy all kinds of board and card games. Games are provided and you’re welcome to share one of your own. Everyone is welcome, the center is a very friendly group and willing to teach. 727-844-7703.

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Elise Logan Memorial Park, 15830 Greenglen Lane, Shady Hills. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. First Thursday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. Meet and connect with other grands. 352-521-1254.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: “Big Irish”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-3. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. “Big Irish” Jay Hollingsworth is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Hollingsworth set out to the east coast and honed his craft on the stages of Boston. His “charmingly brutal” style has earned him first place in the March Comedy Madness Competition, The Best of Boston and he was a finalist in the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Moonflower: The Spirit of Santana

8 p.m. Oct. 1. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. The music and rhythms of Carlos Santana come alive as Moonflower recreates the sound, the feel and the show of a Latin rock icon. Joining them are acclaimed international recording artist Alex Lopez and The Xpress to deliver the classic British blues that started a music revolution: Clapton, Cream, Led Zeppelin, Gary Moore, Jeff Beck and more. $30-$40. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

FRIDAY

Senior Social

3 p.m. Oct. 2. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Dinner with John T.

5 p.m. Oct. 2. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Every Friday, John will entertain you with songs you know and love, as well as an occasional introduction to a classic song you may not have heard yet.

The Market Elaine

5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Come experience a vibrant atmosphere filled with more than 150 vendors, live entertainment and activities for all ages. Held the first Friday of each month.

Cars at the Corner Car Show

6-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1948 Collier Parkway, Lutz. First Friday of every month. The open car show for muscle and specialty cars and trucks also features music, entertainment, and discounted meals for participating drivers. 813-468-0277.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Oct. 2. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer and wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park

7 p.m. Sept. 25-Nov. 1. 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon returns for horror lovers across the Tampa Bay area. Offering 60 acres of terrifying scares makes Scream-A-Geddon one of the best horror parks in America. Closing hours vary. Tickets start at $35 and increase $6 when purchased at the gate. https://screamageddon.com

Willybuilt Meet

7-9 p.m. Oct. 2. The WingHouse Bar & Grill, 6515 US Highway 19, New Port Richey. Willybuilt Friday weekly car meet, no burnouts, no revving, no crazy loud music. Come out to have fun and enjoy the cars and people who all share the same passion for cars.

Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John

8 p.m. Oct. 2. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Fronted by Ben “Almost Elton” Frey and widely regarded as one of the closest matches to Elton’s modern look and voice on the tribute circuit. Frey and his band of seasoned pros recreate the studio versions note for note. The sequined jackets. The oversized glasses. The white grand piano. All of it. $30-$40. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Pasco Audubon Morning Nature Walk

8 a.m. Oct. 3. J. B. Starkey Wilderness Park Education Center, 10500 Wilderness Road, New Port Richey. Anyone interested in birding or nature in general is welcome to join on field trips. Almost all are free. Registration may be required, check the schedule for details. Dress for the weather and prepare to be outdoors for about 4 hours. www.westpascoaudubon.com/pascoaudubon/schedule.html

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Rummage Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. Old Lutz School, 18819 U.S. 41, Lutz. Discover countless treasures at the rummage sale featuring antiques, art/decor, crystal, china, small working appliances, kitchenware, clothing, shoes, children’s toys, clothes and books, tools, and more. Donations are welcome to be dropped off only on Friday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Old Lutz School. gfwclutzlandolakeswomansclub.org

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Great Discoveries Begin with MAPS: Space, The Final Frontier

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Explore the cosmos with MAPS Museum and discover planets and stars, learn about the International Space Station, and missions that shaped the history of space exploration. Each child will receive a free solar system wind chime to take home and paint. This program is intended for children ages 6-12. Tickets are $10. Admission for parents is free with a valid child’s ticket. MapsMuseum.org

Thrive on the Square

11 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Cavalaire Square, 5739 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Enjoy a monthly fall lineup of free community programming designed to introduce residents and visitors to a variety of movement, mindfulness, and self-improvement experiences. Participation is free and no prior experience is required. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and arrive a few minutes early before each session begins.

Clues, Crimes and Conversations: A Mystery & Thriller Author Panel

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Join an exciting, Clue-themed celebration of mystery and thriller fiction featuring an incredible lineup of bestselling and award-winning authors. Registration is required as space is limited. Join Novel in the Neighborhood for a Clue-themed after-party from 6-8 p.m. at 8507 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey. https://eastlake.librarycalendar.com/cluesandcrimes

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Oct. 3. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Margaree’s and Sonny Oden’s Combined Jam

1 p.m. Oct. 3. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. The Jam, which is held each Saturday, includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $4 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. 727-355-2290.

“That’s Entertainment!” Variety Show

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Three awesome acts. Two smashing showtimes. One Saturday night. Magic. Stand-up. Ventriloquism. Three headliners, one stage, no filler. This is the variety format the way it was built to work — every act different, every act at the top of their game, nobody overstaying their welcome. $25. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

Veterans First Saturday Car Show and Dinner

4-8 p.m. Oct. 3. Americana 50s Diner, 1730 US-19, Holiday. Any branch of service is welcome, along with any veteran’s organization. Better still, any relative of a veteran is welcome to bring a veteran hero. Meet every first Saturday.

SUNDAY

Sunshine Sessions

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 4. Cavalaire Square, 5739 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Sunshine Sessions will feature curated house music and daytime rave vibes by Heather Effie. The event blends wellness culture, movement, and community connection into a vibrant outdoor experience. Guests can enjoy bubble machines, affirmation cards, giveaways, dancing, and wellness-inspired activities in a welcoming environment designed for all ages.

Docent-Guided Tour

3-5 p.m. Oct. 4. MAPS Museum, 7650 Orchid Lake Road, New Port Richey. Take a tour with museum director Charles Zidar. Tickets must be purchased before noon the day of the tour. Online registration only. $15-$20. www.mapsmuseum.org

Family Fun Night

4-7 p.m. Oct. 4. Waterfront Park, 8119 Old Post Road, Port Richey. Every first Sunday. Together with Somebody Cares Pasco, Light of the World Tabernacle, and The Oasis Coffee Spot, Good News Christian Fellowship is planning a free family fun night featuring live music/bands, carnival games, a bubble gun, water balloon toss, a prayer tent, free socks and underwear, and appearances from the Port Richey Fire Truck and Police Department and more. Food trucks will also be on site. www.facebook.com/FamilyFunNightPR

MONDAY

Walk & Talk Club

10-11 a.m. Oct. 5. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Join the library for a weekly walk discovering different destinations around the city. The walk will begin and end at the New Port Richey Public Library. Meet in the courtyard.

Parkinson’s and Other Neurological Disorders Exercise Program

2 p.m. Oct. 5. Galen Wilson Senior Center, 8600 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey. Every Monday and Wednesday, certified trainer Sarita Machado provides a structured exercise program to work on the physical effects of Parkinson’s. During the same time, caregivers can meet and discuss the questions that come up with others who are experiencing similar situations. $5. For information, call 727-644-4555.

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. Usually the first Monday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. 352-521-1254.

TUESDAY

Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 6. Outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own. The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. Accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Visit Facebook for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 6. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. Every Tuesday, meetings are held in the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free, and you will find the TOPS members encouraging, inspiring, and motivational. Call TOPS Chapter leader John at 210-865-1870.

GriefShare

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 29-Nov. 10. Family First Church, 12435 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. This 13-week faith-based support group is aimed to help you move through the grief process and offer guidance leading to relief, comfort and peace of mind. Participants are welcome to join at any time during the 13-week period. For more information, contact Pam Sciabica at 352-238-0026.

National Night Out with PCSO

5-7 p.m. Oct. 6. R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W, Oldsmar. Enjoy a family-friendly event featuring PCSO and other law enforcement agency vehicles, boats, and helicopters to explore, along with a fun K-9 demonstration, local vendors, food trucks, and much more.

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Oct. 6. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

John Timpanelli and Friends Show

6-8 p.m. Oct. 6. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Join John every first and third Tuesday of the month as he brings on stage some special guests. Enjoy music, food and drinks.

Suncoast Harmony Chorus

6:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Salishan Gracious Living, 191 Astaire Lane, Spring Hill. Suncoast Harmony Chorus is the place to be if you love singing. Practices are weekly. For more info, contact Cindy at 352-597-4376 or visit www.suncoast-harmony.com

Land O’ Lakes Photography Club

7 p.m. Oct. 6. Zoom. The Land O’ Lakes Photography Club meets the first Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Those with an interest in photography may attend a first meeting by contacting Lillian Cucuzza at LandOLakesPhotoClub@gmail.com for a link to meeting and further information.

Hudson Beach Yacht Club General Meeting

7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson. Visitors are encouraged, boat ownership is not required. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit myhbyc.com or call 727-808-0909, leave your name and phone number to ask for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday Music Jam

Noon-2:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held each Wednesday. Music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Everyone is welcome. Plenty of seats and a big dance floor. 727-389-6000.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is country music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cozy Crafters

2-4 p.m. Oct. 8. Pasco Fine Art Center, 4145 Fairford Drive, New Port Richey. Join Nina and Gina at PFAC to make adorable scrap fabric pumpkin decorations, just in time for fall. Cozy Crafters is a low-pressure opportunity to come enjoy the ambiance of the art studio at Pasco Fine Arts Council, spend time with other artsy/crafty types and try your hand at a creative activity.

Coin Club of Pasco County

6 p.m. Oct. 8. Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. Meets every second Thursday of the month. An auction is usually held. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome. Please use the side entrance. For information call Chuck at 727-534-7597. www.PascoCoinClub.com

Absolute Hits Live, Featuring Bo Bice

7 p.m. Oct. 8. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Bo Bice’s run on American Idol in 2005 is still one of the most-watched seasons in the show’s history. Now he joins the world-class musicians of Absolute Hits Live for a whole new level of live concert experience. Featuring the hits of Journey. Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Queen, plus special surprises along the way. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

Country Music Dinner/Dance

Noon. Oct. 9. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. Held the second Friday of each month. Dance ticket $4. Dinner and dance ticket $10. 727-868-5744.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 9. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Rally Point

6 p.m. Oct. 9. Woodland Farms, 9318 Bahia Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every second Friday, Woodland Farms hosts a veteran outreach program, Rally Point. Veterans of every branch and era are welcome to join this Fireside Chat.

Behind the Bottle

6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. In a new partnership with Tampa Bay Mixology, this series offers a hands-on, expert-led mixology experience to MetroLagoons’ locations. Behind the Bottle will take place through February with each month spotlighting a different liquor. $50. Guests must be 21-over and present a valid photo ID for entry. Reservations are required. MetroLagoons.com/Behind-The-Bottle

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Kevin Farley

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9-10. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Kevin Farley got his start studying at the famous Second City in Chicago. Soon after he starred in films such as Black Sheep (with his brother Chris) and The Waterboy (with Adam Sandler), and leading roles in An American Carol and White Knight. You can currently find Kevin lending his voice to “F is for Family” on Netflix, on his podcast “Kevin Farley on the Road” and performing stand-up comedy. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Rise and Shine Car Meet-Up

9-11 a.m. Oct. 10. Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel, 28739 State Road 54. Calling all car enthusiasts, mark your calendars for an exciting event that promises a morning full of revving engines and good company. Participants displaying a vehicle are treated to free coffee and breakfast. Enjoy live music, meet fellow enthusiasts and admire a diverse range of vehicles. Every second Saturday of the month.

Second Saturday Tarpon Springs Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10. Mother Meres parking lot, Tarpon Avenue & ALT 19. Shop with local vendors featuring veggies, plants, jewelry, baked goods and arts. Sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. Tarponspringsfloridausa.com

Craft Fair Extravaganza

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10. New Port Richey Elks Lodge 2284, 7201 Congress St., New Port Richey. Shop a variety of local vendors offering crafts, boutique items, home décor, jewelry, seasonal gifts and more. The Elks kitchen will be open and guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support Richey Elementary School’s Food Pantry.

Scarecrow Festival

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 10. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. Come out and enjoy this family-friendly day featuring activities such as building your own scarecrow, costume contest, pumpkin patch and painting, games, pony rides, model trains and more. Adults $15. Students $5. Children under 4 are free. https://tinyurl.com/4awhees8

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Native American Flute

11 a.m.-noon. Oct. 10. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Discover the soothing voice of the Native American flute in this welcoming, beginner-friendly monthly class. Students will learn how to hold the flute, produce clear tones, and play simple melodies using intuitive techniques. Along the way, we’ll explore breathwork, rhythm, and the meditative qualities that make this instrument so special. No registration necessary.

Hispanic Heritage Festival

3-7 p.m. Oct. 10. Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. Come celebrate with Hispanic heritage, culture and blessings for 250 years of freedom, Latin style. Music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and games for kids. Free. https://tinyurl.com/mua6axjz

Caribbean Night at Krate

7-11 p.m. Oct. 10. Krate at the Grove, 5862 Goldview Parkway, Wesley Chapel. Every second Saturday of the month, head to the Krate, where DJ Q spins the best reggae, soca and calypso music.

Broken Down Boomers Comedy Show

8 p.m. Oct. 10. Circle S BBQ, 14630 U.S. 19, Hudson. Don’t miss an evening with L.A. Headliner, Jay Hewlett (Showtime, HBO, Comedy Central), Ace Williams (author of “You Might Be a Boomer If...), Tom Wise (McCurdy’s Comedy Club), Spike Salzer (Coconut’s Comedy Club), and Dan Silver (Side Splitters). This comedic fivesome cover topics like, health, family, generation gaps, marriage and single life as a boomer. $10 online or $15 at the door. www.brokendownboomers.com

Bark-Tacular Dog Parade & Costume Contest

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11. New Tampa Community Park, 17302 Commerce Park Blvd., Tampa. The Rotary Club of New Tampa will host a dog parade and costume contest featuring costumed pets and family-friendly fun. Donations will support youth programs. Free registration. For information, call Ginger at 813-631-9700 or email RDogParade@gmail.com.

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 11. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Cornhole Tournament

1 p.m. Oct. 11. Beef O’Brady’s Dade City & Dade City Tap House & Spirits, 14136 7th St. Tournaments held every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Cash prizes. Registration opens at noon. 352-567-4136.

Walk & Talk Club

10-11 a.m. Oct. 12. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Join the library for a weekly walk discovering different destinations around the city. The walk will begin and end at the New Port Richey Public Library. Meet in the courtyard.

Women’s Connection of New Port Richey

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Enjoy a delicious meal and an inspiring talk. All women are welcome. No membership or dues. Meets the second Wednesday of every month. $20. Reservations are necessary. Call Karen at 727-842-9090 or Ruth at 727-233-2247.

NARFE Meeting

12:30-2 p.m. Oct. 13. Prima New York Pizza, 8809 Mitchell Blvd., New Port Richey. The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets on the second Tuesday of each month. 727-457-0355.

Cornhole Tournament

7-10 p.m. Oct. 13. Shops at Wiregrass on Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel. Every second Tuesday of the month, join the Wiregrass cornhole tournament. Players can come solo or with a partner for a chance to win prizes, as well as fuel up with bites and drinks nearby. $10. Register online or at 6:15 p.m. before the tournament starts. https://tinyurl.com/bdmsadnk

New Port Richey Garden Club Meeting

12:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Faith United Methodist Church, 12128 State Road 52, Hudson. Arrive early for social hour, meeting will begin at 1 p.m. This month’s topic will be Florida soils.

Elfers Centennial Garden Club

5-7 p.m. Oct. 14. South Holiday Library, 4949 Mile Stretch Drive. Join the local garden club to collect tips, share advice, and learn from fellow gardeners.

2nd Wednesday Monthly Night Markets

5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 14. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Enjoy a warm evening strolling our monthly night market, including live music, food and treats, local makers, and family fun.

Central Pasco Democratic Club

6 p.m. Oct. 14. Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse, 28245 County Line Road, Wesley Chapel. Come meet other Democrats. Topic is rallying to win the midterms. Details on Facebook or centralpascodemocraticclub@gmail.com, or 813-453-1663. All friends of the Democratic Party are invited.

Thrive at Night Yoga

6-7 p.m. Oct. 14. Downtown New Port Richey, 5739 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Unwind, move, and reconnect with Thrive at Night Yoga, a free all-levels community yoga experience in downtown New Port Richey.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is general music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club

6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Tarpon Springs Rec Center, 400 Walton Way. The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club, Inc., a 501(c)3 whose focus is to teach fishing to families and is open to the public, invites the community to meet and learn from Tarpon’s own Capt. Cory Palmer. Meets on the third Thursday of each month. www.tarponspringsfishingclub.com

Survivors of Suicide Grief Support Group

6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. A peer-led support group for family members, friends, co-workers, and loved ones of individuals who lost their lives to suicide. This group aims to provide a safe, confidential environment in which bereaved people can share their experiences and feelings, and gain support from each other. Meets the third Thursday of the month. 727-859-3768.

Pop Music Dinner/Dance

5 p.m. Oct. 16. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. Held the third Friday of each month. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Dance ticket $4. Dinner and dance ticket $10. 727-868-5744.

Neighborhood Book Club

7-8 p.m. Oct. 16. Novel in the Neighborhood, 8507 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey. Meets the third Friday of every month. Join an evening of thoughtful discussion, great company, and a shared love of books. This month’s discussion will be on “Marion” by Leah Rowan.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Fred Rubino and Michael “Wheels” Parise

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16-17. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Comedy Cosa Nostra brings together a pair of Italian-American comedians — Michael “Wheels” Parise and Fred Rubino for an unforgettable night of brutally honest, no-holds-barred comedy. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Karaoke Nights

7-9 p.m. Oct. 16. Shops at Wiregrass Center Court, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Guests can sing their heart out while listeners grab some light bites or drinks from nearby eateries. Karaoke is free. Normally presented every third Friday of the month. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

8 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 23-25. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. This cult classic storms the stage with a full live shadow cast, outrageous costumes, and all the chaotic energy you crave. Costumes are highly encouraged. Most tickets include a prop bag. Sunday shows offered at 5 p.m. Only 18-over admitted. Oct. 23 features ASL interpretation. Tickets start at $14. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

Saturday @ Zephyr Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. First Baptist Church Zephyrhills, 38300 5th Ave. Enjoy artisan works and delicious eclectic choice of faire at Zephyr Park. A monthly event with something for everyone. Free admission and free parking.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Majesty of Rock

4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Be transported back in time to experience a classic rock concert with Majesty of Rock. Majesty of Rock pays homage to Journey’s greatest hits with the perfect blend of guitars, synthesizer, acoustic piano and blended harmonies. $13. Seating is general admission. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/SRTheatreTickets

Pet Emergency Education

6-9 p.m. Oct. 17. Courteous Canine, 3414 Melissa Country Way, Lutz. Canine and feline CPR and first aid certification class. Proceeds raised will benefit Dog Safety Council. $75 covers official certificate, eBook copy of the class textbook and a two-year subscription to an online animal resource center. To register, visit www.petemergencyeducation.com

Concert in the Park Fall Series

7 p.m. Oct. 17. Sims Park, New Port Richey. This month’s performer is TL Jentgens, who is known for his explosive combination of live drumming, powerful vocals, electronic dance music, dazzling lights, video effects, and crowd interaction. All concerts are free to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. Food trucks, sodas, plus beer and seltzer for the 21+ crowd will be available before and during the shows. Free parking is available.