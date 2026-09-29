Things to do around Tampa & Wesley Chapel: Oct. 1-7

Our Top 3

Scaradise: Florida’s Horror Convention

1 p.m. Oct. 2-4. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Tampa. Scaradise features celebrity guest appearances, autograph signings, photo opportunities, vendors, artists, collectibles, horror-themed merchandise, and more. Saturday and Sunday admission opens at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $35. Children under 10 are free. Parking is $10 online or $12 at the gate. https://tinyurl.com/7s46uya4

Tampa City Ballet Presents: La Séptima

7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-3. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Through contemporary dance, live music, and cinematic storytelling, Tampa’s past comes to life on stage in an original production. Inspired by the books, archives, and personal diaries of the people who built our city, La Séptima is a powerful celebration of Tampa’s history, resilience, and enduring spirit. $40-$70. https://tinyurl.com/3c69d28s

Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3. Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road. Come check out the 10th annual UF/IFAS Extension Pasco County Master Gardener Volunteers’ Gardening 365 Festival & Plant Sale. This free event includes a large selection of plants for sale, engaging seminars, educational resources and “Florida-friendly” gardening information.

THURSDAY

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Carrollwood Strummers

Noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The Studio, Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The New Horizons Ukulele Group meets weekly. All skill levels are welcome. Look for the green building behind the main building. Access parking from Casey Road. candyotte@aol.com

Sunset Market

6-10 p.m. Oct. 1. Midtown Tampa, 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa. End your day with live music, cocktails and over 40 local vendors including artists, jewelry, and makers from the Bay Area. The Sunset Market occurs on the first Thursday of each month.

Free Downtown Concert: Rock The Park

6:30-9:45 p.m. Oct. 1. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. For 15 years, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has produced a free monthly music series showcasing musical talents of all genres. The concert will also have local food trucks to purchase from. www.facebook.com/RockThePark

Line Dancing Lessons

7-9 p.m. Oct. 1. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Grab your boots and join Keel and Curley Winery every Thursday for free line dancing lessons on the Patio at Keel Farms. Come early and enjoy a delicious dinner from our farm-fresh menu before heading outside to dance the night away under the stars.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: “Big Irish”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-3. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. “Big Irish” Jay Hollingsworth is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

“As We Like It”

8 p.m. Oct. 1-4. Lab Theater Project, 812 E. Henderson Ave., Tampa. In the forests of Nazi-occupied Poland, a young Jewish woman shields herself from unbearable reality by staging “As You Like It” for her family in hiding. $28. https://tinyurl.com/2k5u62uu

FRIDAY

Howl-O-Scream

Select nights. Sept. 25-Oct. 31. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa. Step into Tampa Bay’s most terrifying Halloween event, where fear takes over every corner of the park. Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream transforms the entire park into a nightmarish realm of horror from haunted houses and scare zones to live shows and thrill rides consumed by darkness. https://tinyurl.com/4hu5ahma

Senior Social

3 p.m. Oct. 2. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Sangria Night

5-10 p.m. Oct. 2. Keel Farms, 5202 W. Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. The first Friday of each month, enjoy an evening filled with Latin music, dancing, and handcrafted sangria flights. First come, first serve with free parking and free admission. www.keelfarms.com

WOW’s Food Truck Rallies

5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 2. West Park Village, Montague St., Westchase. These events are a great way to take a break from the kitchen and mingle with neighbors while enjoying a variety of food options from local vendors. As always, Rockatar will be on hand to DJ the event with a fun mix of music. The next Food Truck Rallies will be Dec. 4. www.westchasewow.com/wows-food-truck-rallies

The Market Elaine

5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Come experience a vibrant atmosphere filled with more than 150 vendors, live entertainment and activities for all ages. Held the first Friday of each month.

Cars at the Corner Car Show

6-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1948 Collier Parkway, Lutz. First Friday of every month. The open car show for muscle and specialty cars and trucks also features music, entertainment, and discounted meals for participating drivers. 813-468-0277.

Evening on the Lake Honoring Gold Star Families & Purple Heart Medal Recipients

7-10 p.m. Oct. 2. Old McMicky’s Farm, 9612 Crescent Drive, Odessa. Enjoy live music by Stormbringer during an evening honoring Gold Star Families and Purple Heart Medal recipients. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, food, snacks and beverages. Food trucks will be on site. Admission is $15; VIP tables for up to eight people are available for $100 with paid admission. Active-duty military, veterans and their immediate families are admitted free. https://oldmcmickys.com/

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park

7 p.m. Sept. 25-Nov. 1. 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon returns for horror lovers across the Bay Area. Offering 60 acres of terrifying scares makes Scream-A-Geddon one of the best horror parks in America. Closing hours vary. Tickets start at $35 and increase $6 when purchased at the gate. https://screamageddon.com

Jazz with Jim

7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Jazz with Jim is the Center’s longest-running concert series. Hosted by Jim Burge (saxophone/flute/clarinet), Ron Delp (keyboard), Jeff Henson (drums), and Todd Jeferies (bass) — together, they are The Jazz Directions. Each concert is unique as The Jazz Directions share stories and some of their favorite musical selections appropriate for the evening’s theme. $13-$20. https://tinyurl.com/45zey446

“The Wizard of Oz”

8 p.m. Oct. 2-3. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score you know and love and the story you cherish from the original MGM film. Select days at 2 p.m. $29-$32. https://carrollwoodplayers.org

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3-4. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Sixth Annual Tampa Challenge

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. MacFarlane Park, Pavilion 401 and 402, 1700 N. MacDill Ave., Tampa. Join pdLIFE for a one-mile walking course featuring fun, engaging mental and physical challenges designed specifically for people with Parkinson’s disease. Test your strength, coordination, endurance, and mental agility while celebrating movement, community, and the power of possibility. Enjoy lunch, awards, and a celebration. To register, contact parkinsonlifecorporation@gmail.com

Rummage Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. Old Lutz School, 18819 U.S. 41, Lutz. Discover countless treasures at the rummage sale featuring antiques, art/decor, crystal, china, small working appliances, kitchenware, clothing, shoes, children’s toys, clothes and books, tools, and more. Donations are welcome to be dropped off only on Friday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Old Lutz School. gfwclutzlandolakeswomansclub.org

Native Plant Walk at Lettuce Lake

9-11 a.m. Oct. 3. Lettuce Lake Park, 6920 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa. Come discover the beauty of native plants on a guided walk with a representative of the Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. The two-hour walk will start behind the Joel E. Jackson Nature Center in the Native Plant Garden. Walks are free but there is a $2 entrance fee.

Free Fall Shred Day

9-11 a.m. Oct. 3. South Tampa Branch, 408 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa. Lake Michigan Credit Union is pleased to announce its Fall Shred Day event series, offering Florida residents a free and convenient way to safely dispose of sensitive personal documents. No membership is required to participate. Anyone is welcome to pull up and shred.

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Harvest Days

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3-4. Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Celebrate fall on the farm every Saturday and Sunday in October through the 31st. Free admission, $10 parking.

Museums On Us Weekend

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3-4. Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. The Museums on Us program offers Bank of America and Merrill Lynch debit and credit cardholders free admission to over 225 museums and cultural institutions across the United States on the first full weekend of every month.

Great Discoveries Begin with MAPS: Space, The Final Frontier

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Explore the cosmos with MAPS Museum and discover planets & stars, learn about the International Space Station, and missions that shaped the history of space exploration. Each child will receive a free solar system wind chime to take home and paint. This program is intended for children ages 6-12. Tickets are $10. Admission for parents is free with a valid child’s ticket. MapsMuseum.org

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Oct. 3. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Family Creative Corner

2-3 p.m. Oct. 3. Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Parkway. Join the library every Saturday for a family activity. This program is for all ages. Children under 14 must be accompanied by a caregiver age 18 or older. The Saturday programs each month will be as follows: First Saturday: puzzle party; Second Saturday: Color Me Calm; Third Saturday: building with Legos 4; Fourth Saturday: game day.

Faith & Blue

2-4 p.m. Oct. 3. Water Works Park, 1701 Doyle Carlton Drive, Tampa. Join the Tampa Police Department for an afternoon of music, fun, and connection. Faith & Blue is a free event bringing law enforcement, residents, and faith-based organizations together to build safer, stronger communities. https://tinyurl.com/ycybk879

Night Sip + Shop

5-9 p.m. Oct. 3. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Enjoy a day on the farm while browsing a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade goods, art and crafts, baked items, and boutique products. Grab a drink while you shop; wine, cider, and craft beer are available. Farm-fresh food will also be available in the Tasting Room. Held the first Saturday of each month.

SUNDAY

Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4. Hyde Park Village, 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa. Fresh Market is a monthly farmers market every first Sunday of the month featuring over 80 local vendors including produce, handcrafted goods, plants and more. While you shop and stroll, enjoy live music. This event is pet friendly.

Board Game Night

1-11 p.m. Oct. 4. The Tampa Bay Bridge Center, 114 W. 109th Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Gaming Guild invites the public out for weekly game nights on the first and third Sundays of the month, as well as every Wednesday and Friday evening from 5:30-11 p.m. Trial memberships give you access to regular gaming sessions up to 30 days free. tampagamingguild.org

TUESDAY

National Night Out with PCSO

5-7 p.m. Oct. 6. R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W., Oldsmar. Enjoy a family-friendly event featuring PCSO and other law enforcement agency vehicles, boats, and helicopters to explore, along with a fun K-9 demonstration, local vendors, food trucks, and much more.

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Oct. 6. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Big Band Jam

7 p.m. Oct. 6. Concordia Village Tampa, 4100 E. Fletcher Ave. Come out and enjoy music performed by a 17-piece big band every Tuesday in the senior ballroom. Free and open to the public.

Land O’ Lakes Photography Club

7 p.m. Oct. 6. Zoom. The Land O’ Lakes Photography Club meets the first Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Those with an interest in photography may attend a first meeting by contacting Lillian Cucuzza at LandOLakesPhotoClub@gmail.com for a link to meeting and further information. www.landolakesphotographyclub.com

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness Walk

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 7. Citrus Park Town Center Mall, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa. Free and fun Senior Fitness Walk every Wednesday morning. Meet at the mall entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods. 813-494-6376.

Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 7. Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 241-263 E Madison St., Tampa. Featuring tasty treats from a variety of local vendors, the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta occurs the first Wednesday of every month.

Al-Anon Family Groups (Families and Friends of Alcoholics)

7-8 p.m. Oct. 7. Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Road, Temple Terrace. Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group meets each Wednesday.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is country music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Downtown’s Backyard Market

Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 8. Tampa City Center’s Esplanade (Poe Plaza), 200 N. Franklin St., Tampa. This monthly market invites you to get down to earth as local businesses and vendors bring fresh produce and food to the heart of downtown. From petals to pastries, this is your chance to discover an abundance of local flavors in the city center. Every second Thursday of the month.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Kevin Farley

7 p.m. Oct. 9-10. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Farley got his start studying at the famous Second City in Chicago. Soon after he starred in films such as Black Sheep (with his brother Chris) and The Waterboy (with Adam Sandler), and leading roles in An American Carol and White Knight. You can currently find Farley lending his voice to “F is for Family” on Netflix, on his podcast “Kevin Farley on the Road” and performing stand-up comedy. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Oktoberfest Tampa

Oct. 9-11. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. Play in the Outrageous Bavarian Games for prizes and bragging rights, enjoy live music and authentic Bavarian food.‌ https://oktoberfesttampa.square.site

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 9. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Rally Point

6 p.m. Oct. 9. Woodland Farms, 9318 Bahia Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every second Friday, Woodland Farms hosts a veteran outreach program, Rally Point. Veterans of every branch and era are welcome to join this Fireside Chat.

Behind the Bottle

6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. In a new partnership with Tampa Bay Mixology, this series offers a hands-on, expert-led mixology experience to MetroLagoons’ locations. Behind the Bottle will take place through February with each month spotlighting a different liquor. $50. Guests must be 21+ and present a valid photo ID for entry. Reservations are required. MetroLagoons.com/Behind-The-Bottle

La Septima: The Club, Immersive Experience

7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-11. The Cuban Club, 2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa. As you move through one of Tampa’s most iconic landmarks, The Cuban Club, dance, music, film, and storytelling unfold around you, transforming the building into a living stage. This intimate, interactive experience invites you to explore Tampa’s past where so much of it was lived, in a way that’s personal and unforgettable. Additional showtimes for Saturday and Sunday include 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $50-$200. https://tinyurl.com/yc5j72zj

Tampa Police Memorial Run

8 a.m.-noon. Oct. 10. Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 410 N. Franklin St., Tampa. The event honors the 32 Tampa Police officers who died in the line of duty with proceeds supporting the Tampa Police Memorial Foundation. $23-$45. https://tinyurl.com/mryhhrf8

Slamfest 35: Truck & Car Show

9 a.m. Oct. 10-11. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Tampa. Visitors can explore hundreds of meticulously crafted show vehicles, connect with fellow automotive fans, browse vendor exhibits, and enjoy exciting competitions and live attractions throughout the weekend. $25 gets you in both days. Children under 12 are free. Pay at the gate with cash or card. Parking is $10 online or $12 at the gate. https://tinyurl.com/ythab4nm

Rise and Shine Car Meet-Up

9-11 a.m. Oct. 10. Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel, 28739 State Road 54. Calling all car enthusiasts, mark your calendars for an exciting event that promises a morning full of revving engines and good company. Participants displaying a vehicle are treated to free coffee and breakfast. Enjoy live music, meet fellow enthusiasts and admire a diverse range of vehicles. Every second Saturday of the month.

Scarecrow Festival

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 10. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. Come out and enjoy this family-friendly day featuring activities such as building your own scarecrow, costume contest, pumpkin patch and painting, games, pony rides, model trains and more. Adults $15. Students $5. Children under 4 are free. https://tinyurl.com/4awhees8

Carrollwood Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Market is held the second Saturday of each month. The market offers a variety of fresh produce, plants, farmed eggs and meats, baked goods, artisan products, lunch bites, local art, handcrafts, and more.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Westchase Locale Market

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10. Westchase Town Center Plaza, 9520-9644 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa. Come wander through a lineup of handcrafted jewelry, artisan treats, and one-of-a-kind goodies from talented local makers. Every second Saturday of each month. www.facebook.com/westchaselocalemarket

The Heights District’s 9th Annual Fall Fest

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10-11. Armature Works Pier, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. Join a festive weekend filled with pumpkins, family-friendly activities, seasonal treats, and plenty of autumn fun along the riverfront. Bring a non-perishable canned good to support Metropolitan Ministries and earn you a raffle entry for a chance to win a $100 Armature Works gift card. Parking is $10-$20. https://tinyurl.com/3y2m3bvx

Hispanic Heritage Festival

3-7 p.m. Oct. 10. Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. Come celebrate with Hispanic heritage, culture and blessings for 250 years of freedom, Latin style. Music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and games for kids. Free. https://tinyurl.com/mua6axjz

Rocktoberfest

8 p.m. Oct. 10. Saddlebrook Resort, 5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel. Welcome to Destruction brings the sound, attitude, and high-energy performance of Guns N’ Roses to the stage. Sing along to the iconic rock anthems and fan favorites that helped define a generation of hard rock. Doors open at 7 p.m. $34. https://tinyurl.com/y263wupv

Caribbean Night

7-11 p.m. Oct. 10. Krate at the Grove, 5862 Goldview Parkway, Wesley Chapel. Held each second Saturday of the month. Visit the Krate while DJ Q Spins the best Reggae, Soca, and calypso music.

Bark-Tacular Dog Parade & Costume Contest

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11. New Tampa Community Park, 17302 Commerce Park Blvd., Tampa. The Rotary Club of New Tampa will host a dog parade and costume contest featuring costumed pets and family-friendly fun. Donations will support youth programs. Free registration. For information, call Ginger at 813-631-9700 or email RDogParade@gmail.com.

Seminole Heights Sunday Morning Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11. American Legion Post 111, 6918 N. Florida Ave., Tampa. this vibrant market features over 70 local vendors offering everything from fresh produce and artisanal goods to delicious food and unique handmade items. Enjoy live local music as you stroll through the market, which is both dog-friendly and family-friendly, with free parking available. Every second Sunday of the month. www.tampabaymarkets.com/seminole-heights-sunday-market

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 11. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Taste of Latino Festival

Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 11. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. The eighth annual Taste of Latino Festival and Empanada Smackdown celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with live music, dance performances, food, art, a Top Latino Chef contest, and recognition of Florida Latino and Latina leaders. Free; VIP tickets available. www.TasteofLatino.com

Tuesday Night Lights with Off Balance Run Club

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 13. Armature Works Pier, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. Every 2nd Tuesday of the month, join Off Balance Run Club for a group 3-mile run starting and ending at Armature Works that travels along the Tampa Riverwalk. Take in the beautiful views and meet new people. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Cornhole Tournament

7-10 p.m. Oct. 13. Shops at Wiregrass on Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel. Every second Tuesday of the month, join the Wiregrass cornhole tournament. Players can come solo or with a partner for a chance to win prizes, as well as fuel up with bites and drinks nearby. $10. Register online or at 6:15 p.m. before the tournament starts.

Gift of Peace Luncheon

Noon. Oct. 14. Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. The Gift of Peace Luncheon is one of The Spring’s signature fundraising events, dedicated to supporting survivors and their children through emergency shelter, advocacy, counseling, and prevention programs. Guests are encouraged to support survivors by bringing donations of gently used clothing, small furniture, household items. https://thespring.org/event/gift-of-peace

2nd Wednesday Monthly Night Markets

5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 14. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Enjoy a warm evening strolling our monthly night market, including live music, food and treats, local makers, and family fun.

Central Pasco Democratic Club

6 p.m. Oct. 14. Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse, 28245 County Line Road, Wesley Chapel. Come meet other Democrats. Details on Facebook or centralpascodemocraticclub@gmail.com, or 813-453-1663. All friends of the Democratic Party are invited.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is general music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

Third Thursday Tampa

6-10 p.m. Oct. 15. Grand Central at Kennedy, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., Unit 208, Tampa. Since 2012, every third Thursday features live music, cocktails and food trucks on Madison Street at Grand Central at Kennedy in the center of the Channel District of downtown Tampa.

Jim Dine: Swaying in the Florida Night Reception

5-8 p.m. Oct. 16. GraphicStudio, 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa. The public is invited to a free reception celebrating the exhibition, featuring a survey of the artist’s collaborative prints and sculpture editions created at the studio from 1973 to 1989. This evening event includes complimentary refreshments and visitors will be allowed to view the exhibition and production areas of the studio. Visitor parking is free and available at Graphicstudio.

Upper Tampa Bay Oktoberfest

5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16-18. Tampa Bay Downs, 11225 Race Track Road, Tampa. The Upper Tampa Bay Oktoberfest is back with something for the entire family, with a full array of Bavarian-themed good times, open car shows, challenge games, wiener dog races, kids’ fun zone, and more.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Fred Rubino and Michael “Wheels” Parise

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16-17. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Comedy Cosa Nostra brings together a pair of Italian-American comedians — Michael “Wheels” Parise and Fred Rubino for an unforgettable night of brutally honest, no-holds-barred comedy. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Karaoke Nights

7-9 p.m. Oct. 16. Shops at Wiregrass Center Court, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Guests can sing their heart out while listeners grab some light bites or drinks from nearby eateries. Karaoke is free. Normally presented every third Friday of the month. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

Arsenic and Old Lace

8 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 23-25. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Arsenic and Old Lace is a classic dark comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family. Matinee performances available. $28. https://tinyurl.com/mw5789r5

Bat Boy: The Musical

8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 23-25. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Based on a ridiculous tabloid story, Bat Boy: The Musical is a comedy/horror show about a half-boy/half-bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. For lack of a better solution, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker, where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family and taught to act like a “normal” boy. $30-$35. https://tinyurl.com/5pcpxx2v

Florida Extravaganza Toy Show

9 a.m. Oct. 17 and 10 a.m. Oct. 18. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Tampa. All toy lines covered from vintage to modern. $10-$15. Parking is $10 online or $12 at the gate. https://tinyurl.com/3t22jh32

The Tampa Congenital Heart Walk

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Congenital Heart Walk is a 1 mile walk that raises money to fund congenital heart defect research. Nearly 40,000 babies are born with a CHD each year in the U.S. Register at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/tampa

Creepy Crawlies in the Garden

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. VISTA Gardens, 13572 S. Village Drive, Tampa. Free event for all ages featuring insect encounters, scavenger hunt, crafts, bug tasting, carnivorous plant demo, face painting and more.

Saturday @ Zephyr Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. First Baptist Church Zephyrhills, 38300 5th Ave. Enjoy artisan works and delicious eclectic choice of faire at Zephyr Park. A monthly event with something for everyone. Free admission and free parking.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Fall Fest

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Enjoy live entertainment throughout the day with the Carrollwood Strummers, storyteller Windell Campbell, New Horizons, and the Carrollwood Jukebox Big Band. The kids’ zone will feature bounce houses and a petting zoo from 1-4 p.m. Free. https://tinyurl.com/3w9zd54u

Majesty of Rock

4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Be transported back in time to experience a classic rock concert with Majesty of Rock. Majesty of Rock pays homage to Journey’s greatest hits with the perfect blend of guitars, synthesizer, acoustic piano and blended harmonies. $13. Seating is general admission. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/SRTheatreTickets

La Septima: The Salon

6 p.m. Oct. 17. University of South Florida School of Theatre & Dance, TAR 120, 3837 USF Holly Drive, Tampa. Experience selected excerpts from La Séptima, and join founder, artistic director and choreographer Paula Nuñez for an intimate evening exploring the research, inspiration and creative process behind the work. $50. https://tinyurl.com/375zhtsr

Pet Emergency Education

6-9 p.m. Oct. 17. Courteous Canine, 3414 Melissa Country Way, Lutz. Canine and feline CPR and first aid certification class. Proceeds raised will benefit Dog Safety Council. $75 covers official certificate, eBook copy of the class textbook and a 2-year subscription to an online animal resource center. To register, visit www.petemergencyeducation.com

Dog Bingo

6-10 p.m. Oct. 17. Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Play 10 rounds of Bingo, with each winner getting to choose a prize basket filled with dog swag and Keel Farms/Keel & Curley goodies. Plus, enter a 50/50 raffle for another chance to win while supporting Florida Giant Dog Rescue.

Juntos y con Ritmo Concert

7-10 p.m. Oct. 17. Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Suncoast Credit Union will host its inaugural Juntos y con Ritmo concert as part of its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The evening will feature a lineup of Latin music artists including Gente de Zona, Alexandra Queen, also known as Alexandra La Reina De La Bachata, and Grupo Manía. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations that support education, economic empowerment, health and community development. Suncoast members receive 50% off tickets. https://tinyurl.com/rarwtbma

The Market at Water Street Tampa

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18. Water Street, 971 Water St., Tampa. Every third Sunday, start fresh with The Market at Water Street Tampa. Shop from 60-plus local food and wellness-focused vendors with an array of fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, fair-trade, vintage or eco-friendly products.

Charity Golf Tournament

11 a.m. Oct. 18. Westchase Golf Club, 11602 Westchase Golf Drive, Tampa. Enjoy an afternoon on the green putting with the Westchase Krewe of Freebooters. Proceeds will benefit Westchase Charitable Foundation. https://freebooterskrewe.com/golf-1

Board Game Night

1-11 p.m. Oct. 18. The Tampa Bay Bridge Center, 114 W. 109th Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Gaming Guild invites the public out for weekly game nights on the first and third Sundays of the month, as well as every Wednesday and Friday evening from 5:30-11 p.m. Trial memberships give you access to regular gaming sessions up to 30 days free. tampagamingguild.org

East Pasco Democratic Club

6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Genesis Center, 38112 15th Ave., Zephyrhills. Meets every third Monday of the month. Topic is winning the midterms elections. Refreshments served. All friends of the Democratic Party are welcome. For details visit www.eastpascodems.com, email eastpascodems@gmail.com or call 813-383-8315.

New Tampa Women’s Prayer Connection Luncheon

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20. Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club, 5811 Tampa Palms Blvd., Tampa. $30. Make your reservation by calling Diana Strickland at 813-833-4458.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is A Court of Thorn and Roses trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 23. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Cody Smith

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. From a kid who couldn’t leave his room due to severe social anxiety to a comedian with 9 million-plus followers - that’s the Comedic Cody story. Cody Lewis Smith grew up in tiny Altavista, Virginia, and turned his natural gift for making people laugh into an empire. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Sunshine Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24. Midtown Tampa, 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa. This vibrant community market offers an exciting variety of fresh produce, artisan goods, delicious foods, and unique finds from an incredible array of local makers. Live music kicks off at 10 a.m. sharp on the green, bringing even more energy to this dog-friendly and family-friendly popular market. Every fourth Saturday of the month.

Pioneers and Beers

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. Featuring the best of Florida’s pioneer heritage alongside craft beer and spirits tastings from local breweries and distilleries. Enjoy live entertainment, browse unique vendors, sample delicious food, and explore the kids’ zone. Visitors can also experience hands-on pioneer demonstrations, historic buildings, exhibits, and activities. $5-$25. https://tinyurl.com/4f7vt8tp

Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat

4-9 p.m. Oct. 24. Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park, 601 Water St., Tampa. The celebration includes approximately 50 treat stations, costume contests, a 4:30 p.m. “Thriller” flash mob, DJs, food trucks and a 7:15 p.m. screening of “Ghostbusters.” New this year, a sensory relief zone with noise-reducing headphones, fidget and sensory items, comfortable seating and other resources.

Tall Tales of Old Florida

6:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa. Explore Tampa’s 19th century living history museum by night. Meet storytellers who will spin wild yarns about a few of Florida’s unexplained oddities. A little scary, a little funny and always family friendly. Before and after your tour, enjoy Victorian games and activities. Not recommended for children under 6 years old. $18. All tickets include a festive snack and drink. Advance ticket purchase required. https://tinyurl.com/2eahyu7d

Sunshine Sunday

8-10 a.m. Oct. 25. Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. Sunshine Sunday is a special monthly event on the last Sunday of the month for children with special needs and their caregivers. Come explore the museum with lights and sounds turned down and sensory-adapted tools, special programs, and community resources at your fingertips. $5 for nonmembers, free for members.

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 25. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Dade City Photo Club

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 27. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Join fellow photographers to share ideas, showcase favorite photos, and connect with others who share a passion for capturing the world through a lens. Bring your camera and your favorite photograph of Dade City, or simply your favorite photograph, and be part of the beginning of a new creative community in East Pasco. https://tinyurl.com/sjaueuam

Ales and Tales Book Club

6-7 p.m. Oct. 28. In the Loop Brewing, 3338 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Join an adults-only book club, recommended for ages 21 and older. This month’s book discussion will be on “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is rock and roll music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

Stage Fright

7 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. This special limited engagement performance of classic scary tales read by some of CWP’s most accomplished actors is sure to get you primed for Halloween. Not recommended for young children. $20. Special matinee available 2 p.m. on Oct. 31. https://tinyurl.com/52dd354t

Rock the Cosmos: Laser Light Show

6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Step inside America’s second-largest planetarium and experience vivid laser visuals, dynamic music, and dazzling special effects. Before the lasers hit the dome, enjoy a live star show, taking you on a journey into the night sky. This evening’s shows feature the music of Fright Light (Halloween music) (6:30 p.m.) and Metallica (8:15 p.m.). All laser shows contain a sequence of flashing lights. $10-$13. https://mosi.org/event/laser-light-shows

Great West Chase

7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 9 a.m. Oct. 31. West Park Village Town Center, Westchase. Organized by WOW magazine, the race benefits area elementary schools. The Great West Chase now sees over 1,300 runners in three different races—a 10k, 5k and Fun Run. $25-$60. https://greatwestchase.wixsite.com/website

Oakstead Family Fun Run

7:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Oakstead Elementary School, 19925 Lake Patience Road, Land O’ Lakes. Costumes are encouraged for this family fun run. Choose from a 2-mile course or 1-mile fun run. This event is not chip timed. T-shirt and medal registration must be completed by Oct. 15, finisher medal only registration deadline is Oct. 23. $20-$35. Register on Pasco ONE.

Scarecrow Run 5K

8 a.m. Oct. 31. Little Everglades Ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City. Join the inaugural Scarecrow Run 5K, a family-friendly run/walk benefiting the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to spend your morning, participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. $40. https://tinyurl.com/52ev6rv5

The Brewer’s Masquerade

7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Enjoy a “Dungeon Crawler Carl” Halloween Bash at the ABL. https://tinyurl.com/yev8vc83