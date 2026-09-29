Wesley Chapel’s Warlock House opens doors for bit of history, spookiness

WESLEY CHAPEL — Before Wesley Chapel had malls, fancy subdivisions or even traffic, it had a warlock.

At least, that’s what Lewis VanDercar liked to call himself.

The eccentric artist arrived in the area in 1973, bought eight acres in Quail Hollow and proceeded to turn the property into something private and the opposite of the cookie-cutter homes that now make up many of the neighboring communities — an ivy-covered, dome-shaped house resembling a cave, surrounded by gardens, concrete sculptures, gargoyles and assorted strange creations.

More than 50 years later, the property, now tended to by his family, is still there. And this Halloween, the gates are opening again.

The Warlock House Enchantment, at 25950 Queen Sago Place, will host its first Warlock Family Spookfest on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2-6 p.m., reviving a Halloween tradition that dates to VanDercar’s days on the property.

The family-friendly event will include games, crafts, performers, storytelling and themed activity areas. Children will receive “Warlock Apprentice Passports” and collect stamps while exploring portions of the property.

The best part of the event may be the opportunity to check out the historically private property itself.

VanDercar, who died there in 1988 at age 75, had a biography nearly as unusual as his home.

According to an obituary in the Miami Herald, he drew Popeye cartoons in the late 1930s, served in the Merchant Marine during World War II and worked as an aircraft engineer before turning painting and sculpting into his livelihood.

His creations included a gorilla lair at Monkey Jungle in South Florida and a 100-foot-long, 30-foot-high dragon for Merritt Island Park.

He was a well-known figure in South Florida and earned his reputation for being eccentric.

VanDercar claimed he had mysterious powers, joked about having a pet poltergeist and once placed a classified ad offering a “swamp-colored UFO” for sale.

When asked whether he was crazy or a genius, he said “I’m both. I think us geniuses should be modest.”

He was known to enjoy hosting Halloween gatherings, regaling children with stories. He sometimes claimed little leprechauns would come out of the woods, but they never showed because of the disbelievers.

Now his family is bringing that tradition back.

For those more interested in VanDercar than Spookfest, the Warlock House also will offer nighttime statuary tours Tuesdays and Fridays throughout October at 7 and 10 p.m.

The $10 tours will take visitors through the art, sculptures and history of a property that remains a piece of a Wesley Chapel few would recognize now.

Visit thewarlockhouse.com/warlock-family-spookfest-wesley-chapel for more information.