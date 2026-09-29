Wilson-Wood Foundation awards $524,000 in grants

The Wilson-Wood Foundation has announced its grant recipients for 2026, awarding $524,000 to 27 organizations:

• Academy at Glengary - $25,000

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast - $15,000

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County - $20,000

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties - $15,000

• Child Protection Center - $20,000

• Children First - $15,000

• Community Assisted and Supported Living - $35,000

• Community Coalition on Homelessness - $25,000

• Easter Seals Southwest Florida - $25,000

• Exchange Club Family Partnership Center of Manatee County - $15,000

• Florida Center for Early Childhood - $12,000

• Foundation for Dreams - $10,000

• Girls Incorporated of Sarasota County - $20,000

• Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services - $32,000

• Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County - $15,000

• Laurel Civic Association - $25,000

• Literacy Council of Sarasota - $25,000

• Loveland Center, Inc. - $15,000

• ManaSota Lighthouse for the Blind - $15,000

• Manatee Children’s Services - $15,000

• Meals on Wheels of Sarasota - $15,000

• Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee - $25,000

• Neuro Challenge Foundation - $20,000

• Safe Children Coalition - $15,000

• Southeastern Guide Dogs - $10,000

• Tidewell Foundation - $25,000

• Women’s Resource Center of Manatee - $20,000

The foundation was established in 1981 as The Hugh and Mary Wilson Foundation by attorney John R. Wood, acting on behalf of the Wilsons and inspired by Hugh’s guiding principle to “Just Do Good.” The foundation evolved in 1995 when the Wood family’s funds were integrated, leading to its renaming as The Wilson-Wood Foundation. Since 1988, Susan Wood, daughter of John R. Wood, has overseen the foundation’s operations.

The foundation accepts eligible grant applications on an annual basis, with a submission deadline of June 1.