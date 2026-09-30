Arts & Entertainment news

The Off-Central announces gallery exhibit

ST. PETERSBURG — This October, The Off-Central will host a solo gallery exhibit by award-winning multi-disciplinary artist Becca McCoy. “Everything is Fragile: An Exploration in Cyanotype” will be on display from Oct. 15-25 at The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

An artist talk is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. McCoy will speak about the work and the cyanotype process.

Supported by a Gobioff Foundation microgrant, the exhibition is a series of cyanotypes combining film negatives, digital negatives, botanicals, and objects to explore fragility, permanence, and the ephemeral. The project invites the viewer to ask questions about the intimidating or inspiring nature of impermanence, to reflect on long-term effects of fleeting moments, and to contemplate what truly matters if “nothing matters.”

“Now squarely middle-aged, I’ve found myself spending more time looking backwards than forwards. I’m in a period of living through choices made 5, 10, 20 years ago and reconciling how different the reality is from what the assumptions were,” said Becca McCoy. “Everything is Fragile is an opportunity to be vulnerable — to sit with the past and use it to formulate thoughts towards the future. And the title applies to the delicacy of materials themselves: paper, fabric, film negatives, flowers — literally everything comprising the work is fragile.”

The cyanotype process is a photographic process nearly as old as photography itself. Developed in 1842 by Sir John F. W. Herschel, it involves combining light-sensitive iron salts — potassium ferricyanide and ferric ammonium citrate — which react to ultraviolet light. An image is created by pressing a negative or object directly on the treated paper and exposing it to sunlight or a UV lamp. Rinsing in plain water develops the print and a splash of hydrogen peroxide will instantly oxidize it, revealing its signature deep Prussian blue. The process was also used extensively for copying architectural plans, hence the term “blueprint.”

“As my photography practice has evolved, I’ve become more intrigued by alternative processing methods and ways to elevate images,” said McCoy. “The cyanotype process feels like magic to my every time. The learning curve is minimal, the materials are affordable, and the creative possibilities are limitless.”

The exhibition will hang during the run of The Off-Central’s second production of the 2026-27 season, “Constellations.” While a theater ticket is not required to view the exhibit, the artwork is meant to complement the play, and vice versa. “Constellations,” written by Nick Payne and directed by Travis Ray, is an Olivier Award-winning two-person play about the infinite moments that change the trajectory of a person’s life. The play runs from Oct. 15-25. Tickets are available at https://theoffcentral.com/tickets.

Imagine Museum schedules October events

ST. PETERSBURG — Imagine Museum will host a variety of events in October.

Imagine Museum is at 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults. For more information, visit www.imaginemuseum.com.

Following is a look at October’s events:

• The Art of Coffee: A Tasting Journey featuring Mission Grounds Coffee — Friday, Oct. 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Chef Marques Clark for a guided tasting of four Central and South American coffees while exploring how origin, roast, and brewing methods influence each cup. The experience includes live brewing demonstrations using a ROK espresso maker and Moka pot, plus museum admission. General admission is $10. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-coffee-a-tasting-journey-featuring-mission-grounds-coffee-tickets-1998386462705?aff=oddtdtcreator

• Fall Music Night with Nick Ewing — Friday, Oct. 2, 5-7:30 p.m. Spend Friday evening surrounded by contemporary glass art and live music from singer-songwriter Nick Ewing. Guests can enjoy an intimate performance in Imagine Museum’s Grand Hall, explore the galleries, and enjoy light refreshments. General admission is $15. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-music-night-with-nick-ewing-tickets-1996444940560?aff=oddtdtcreator

• Luna Moth Moonlight: A Stained Glass Workshop — Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5-7:30 p.m. Create a luna moth-inspired stained glass artwork during this beginner-friendly workshop. All tools and materials are provided, and museum admission is included. The workshop is limited to only 20 participants for a hands-on, personalized experience. Tickets are $60. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/luna-moth-moonlight-a-stained-glass-workshop-tickets-1996446306646?aff=oddtdtcreator

• Harry Potter Book Day: Spells & Potions at Imagine Museum — Thursday, Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m. Imagine Museum transforms into a wizarding world for one special evening! Guests can participate in house sorting, wizarding trivia, Potions and Divination experiences, meet live animal ambassadors from Owl’s Nest Sanctuary, and explore the museum after hours. Admission is $5, and guests wearing costumes or wizarding robes receive free admission. All activities are included. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harry-potter-book-day-spells-potions-at-imagine-museum-tickets-1998558982717?aff=oddtdtcreator

• Monsters & Makers Market — Friday, Oct. 9, 5-9 p.m. Celebrate the Halloween season with an immersive indoor market throughout Imagine Museum. Shop artwork, handmade goods, spooky décor, jewelry, apparel, seasonal gifts, and more from local artists and makers while exploring the museum’s contemporary glass art galleries. Costumes are welcome and encouraged. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monsters-makers-market-tickets-1996443685807?aff=oddtdtcreator

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