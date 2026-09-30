Bradenton Police Department to hold National Night Out block party Oct. 6

BRADENTON — The Bradenton Police Department will host its second citywide National Night Out block party on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 5-8 p.m. in the BPD parking lot at 100 10th St. W.

The free, family-friendly event will feature free food, a touch-a-truck event featuring a variety of vehicles, demonstrations, kids’ activities, local vendors, community organizations and more.

Free parking is available in the City of Bradenton City Centre parking garage adjacent to BPD and City Hall at 10th Street West and Third Avenue West. On-street parking is also available nearby.

National Night Out is a nationwide community-policing initiative designed to strengthen relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while fostering a greater sense of community.

For many years, Bradenton neighborhoods hosted individual National Night Out gatherings. In 2025, BPD introduced a new approach, bringing residents, city departments, first responders and community partners together for one citywide celebration. The inaugural event drew a large turnout for an evening of food, fun, and community connection.