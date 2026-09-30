Morean Center for Clay exhibition evokes seasonal whimsy

ST. PETERSBURG — The work of Don and Cristina Williams will be showcased in “A Change of Seasons,” opening on Saturday, Oct. 17, 5 to 9 p.m., at the Morean Center for Clay, in the Warehouse Arts District at 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.

The exhibition is free and open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will remain on view through Nov. 7. Visit www.MoreanArtsCenter.org for more information.

Inspired by a lifelong love of autumn, pumpkins, and Halloween imagery, the exhibition embraces the symbolism of seasonal change. Visitors will encounter whimsical and thoughtfully crafted works that celebrate the artists’ shared history, creative partnership, and enduring connection to clay. Through pottery, painting, and collaborative pieces, Don and Cristina invite viewers to join them in honoring the past while embracing an exciting new chapter.

For more than three decades, Don Williams has dedicated his life to clay, building a devoted following through his elegant wheel-thrown pottery, award-winning craftsmanship, and passion for teaching. Since 2001, he has worked alongside his wife and artistic collaborator, Cristina Williams, whose talents in painting, sculpture, and decorative surface design have expanded their creative practice into a true partnership. Together, their work merges technical mastery with imaginative storytelling, resulting in pieces that are both functional and expressive.

“‘A Change of Seasons’ marks a deeply personal milestone,” said Don. “It is a celebration of 35 years of working in clay and a reflection on an evolving creative journey.”

While pottery remains at the heart of their practice, this exhibition represents a shift toward new artistic horizons, bringing painting to the forefront alongside a selection of special ceramic works. The exhibition highlights the intersection of these two disciplines, exploring transformation, collaboration, and the ways artistic passions continue to grow and change over time.

Housed in a historic freight train depot, the Morean Center for Clay is the largest pottery studio in the Southeast, and one of the largest in the United States. It is one of four venues operated by the Morean Arts Center, a cornerstone of the region’s cultural landscape dedicated to connecting people with art. Home to more than 50 ceramic artist studios, the Center for Clay supports the creation of both functional and sculptural ceramic art, reflecting the Morean’s mission to foster creativity, accessibility, and community engagement through the arts.