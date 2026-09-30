Music scene: A quick look at concerts and music festivals on the way to the Tampa Bay area

Raymond James Stadium

Karol G

TAMPA — Global recording artist Karol G will bring her “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour” to the Tampa Bay area, performing on Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $112.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Earlier this year, Karol G played Coachella, becoming the first Latina artist to headline the festival and delivering a transformative, culture-defining moment felt across the global music landscape. Widely recognized as a powerful celebration of Latin culture and unity, the performance marked a defining milestone not only in her career, but in the continued global expansion of Latin music.

Her 2025 album “Tropicoqueta” marked her fourth consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and delivered the largest U.S. streaming week ever for a Latin album by a woman, further expanding her creative universe and global reach. With more than 117 billion career streams, over 310 RIAA platinum certifications in the U.S., and a historic Grammy Awards win for Best Musica Urbana Album, Karol G has become one of the most decorated and streamed female artists in the world. Her groundbreaking album “Maana Ser Bonito” made history as the first Spanish-language album by a woman to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, further solidifying her global influence.

On stage, Karol G has set a new global standard for live performance, consistently delivering immersive, high-impact shows that resonate with audiences around the world. With “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour,” Karol G is set to once again raise the bar, delivering her most ambitious and immersive live experience to date as she brings her music and cultural impact to fans around the world.

Benchmark International Arena

Phil Wickham

TAMPA — Multi-Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated modern worship artist Phil Wickham will perform on Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $46.50. Visit www.benchmarkintlarena.com.

Promoted by TPR, the tour will hit 16 cities across the United States with special guest Jamie MacDonald. Each night will feature moments of worship and will offer fans an opportunity to experience the heart behind the deluxe album in a live setting.

Wickham is a Grammy nominated, Dove Award-winning modern worship artist whose songs have been sung in churches around the world. His first single off his new record, “The King Is In The Room,” is a powerful reminder to the truth that Jesus is present with us, ready to move and set people free as we gather in His name. His 2024 Grammy-nominated album, “I Believe,” went No.1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums, while his song, “House Of The Lord,” remained No. 1 on the Billboard Christian AC Airplay Chart for multiple weeks. In 2023, Wickham was nominated for two Grammy awards in the category of Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, recognizing the songs “Hymn of Heaven” and “Holy Forever.”

Jonas Brothers

TAMPA — The Jonas Brothers are taking it everywhere, all over again — and their current tour will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $76.65. Tampa. Visit www.benchmarkintlarena.com.

Following an overwhelming response to their sold-out celebrations at Madison Square Garden, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas today are back on the road for an extension of “The Burning Up Tour All Over Again.”

Bringing even more excitement to the tour, Magnus Ferrell and Deleasa will join the Jonas Brothers as special guests.

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, The Jonas Brothers have sold more than 20 million albums, garnered two Grammy Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their platinum-certified Republic Records debut, “Happiness Begins.” It yielded the history-making platinum smash “Sucker.” The song received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Bowing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, “Happiness Begins” scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the double-platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.”

The BayCare Sound

Tedeschi Trucks Band

CLEARWATER — Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Grammy Award-winning band led by the dynamic wife and husband duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, will bring their “Future Soul 2026 Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $54.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

The band is on the road in support of their sixth studio album, “Future Soul.” Produced by Mike Elizondo and co-produced by Trucks, “Future Soul” — recorded at their own Swamp Raga Recording in Jacksonville, as well as Phantom Studios in Gallatin, Tennessee — marks the follow-up to TTB’s 2022 conceptual quadruple studio album, “I Am The Moon,” and their latest live release, “Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited.” The heart, honesty, and full-band collaboration on “Future Soul” makes the album the most unique collection to date from the revered 12-piece powerhouse ensemble. The majority of the songwriting was done by Trucks, Tedeschi, Mattison, Gabe Dixon, and Tyler Greenwell with the music sonically pulling from a variety of influences including funk, rock ‘n roll, blues, soul, punk, and much more.

Since forming in 2010, TTB has been nominated for numerous Americana music honors and awards and won Band of the Year in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2023 at the Blues Music Awards. They’ve sold out Madison Square Garden and over 20 nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. In 2024, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, honoring Bonnie Raitt, Grateful Dead, and more, and the full band played the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring one of their biggest influences, Joe Cocker, with an all-star set featuring special guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Teddy Swims, Cyndi Lauper, Bryan Adams, Chris Robinson, and more.

Known for its world-class musicianship, Tedeschi Trucks Band is Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Mike Mattison (guitar, vocals), Gabe Dixon (keys, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell (drums, percussion), Isaac Eady (drums, percussion), Mark Rivers (vocals), Alecia Chakour (vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Emmanuel Echem (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).

Ty Myers

CLEARWATER — Breakout star Ty Myers is on the road for “The Legal Tour,” a monumental headline run that kicked off on June 11. The outing will bring Myers to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $55.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

The singer/songwriter/guitarist is quickly commanding attention after delivering his acclaimed debut album, “The Select,” and earning three RIAA certifications including his first platinum hit. In March, Myers released of his sophomore album, “Heavy On The Soul.” Myers has teased that album with a string of early releases: “Message to You,” “Leaving Carolina,” “Through a Screen,” “Come On Over,” “Baby” and “Two Trains” featuring Marcus King. This month, Myers released his third album, “Two Braids & the Truth.” Produced by Brandon Hood, the album is a tribute to Willie Nelson and features 10 tracks, all of which were either written by or are closely associated with Nelson.

The Avett Brothers

CLEARWATER — Four-time Grammy Award nominees The Avett Brothers will perform Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

The Avett Brothers achieved mainstream success with their critically acclaimed 2009 major-label debut, “I and Love and You.” In 2012, “The Carpenter” reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200, followed by “Magpie and the Dandelion” in 2013, which debuted at No. 5.

The 2017 documentary “May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers” — co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio — chronicles the process of writing 2016’s “True Sadness,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart, No. 1 on Rock Albums, No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and scored two Grammy nominations. The film was released theatrically and on HBO to widespread acclaim and is available on DVD, BluRay, and VOD.

In 2019, the band released their 10th studio album, “Closer Than Together,” featuring the single “High Steppin’” which reached No. 1 on the Americana Radio Singles chart. “The Third Gleam” followed during the COVID-19 pandemic, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums, Rock Albums, and Vinyl Albums charts, while the single “Victory” also hit No. 1 on the Americana Radio Singles chart.

Freedom Rocks

CLEARWATER — Hey, man: Freedom Rocks — featuring 38 Special, The Marshall Tucker Band and Don Felder — will be presented on Sunday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $42. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Jacksonville’s own rockers 38 Special are proof that there’s strength in numbers. They’ve been together for 50 years. They’ve put out more than 15 albums of guitar-driven southern rock and they have sold more than 20 million albums. Their hits include “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “If I’d Been The One,” “Back Where You Belong” and “Second Chance.”

Formed in 1974, the band toured tirelessly from the start, sharpening the explosive live show that’s been 38 Special’s calling card for a half century. Along the way, the Florida natives fine-tuned their sound too: a blend of muscle and melody, filled with the arena-rock pop hooks that would soon become staples of FM radio. Years passed, trends changed, and some band members retired from the rigors — but 38 Special remained, hitting the road year after year, flying the flag for an enduring form of classic rock and roll that never dies.

The Marshall Tucker Band continues to have a profound level of impact on successive generations of listeners discover this tried-and-true Southern institution.

“I’ve been in tune with how music can make you feel, right from when I was first in the crib,” said lead vocalist and bandleader Doug Gray, who’s been fronting the MTB since the very beginning. “I was born with that. And I realized it early on, back when I was a little kid, and my mom and dad encouraged me to get up there and sing whatever song came on the jukebox. It got to the point where people were listening to me more than what was on the jukebox. There’s a certain gift I found I could share, whether I was in front of five people or 20,000 people. I was blessed with that ability and I’m thankful I can share with others.”

Don Felder is a true 21st century renaissance man for all seasons. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is probably most known for his contributions as an Eagles lead guitarist, cowriting and performing the memorable solo on the band’s “Hotel California” with Joe Walsh, while contributing songs such as “Vision” on “One of These Nights” in addition to earning writing credits on “Victim of Love” and “Those Shoes” from “Hotel California.” Since leaving the band — first in 1980 when they went on hiatus, then for good in 2001 — Felder has kept busy, releasing three solo albums, including his 1983 debut “Airborne,” followed by 2012’s “Road to Forever” and 2019’s “American Rock ‘n’ Roll,” which featured a who’s-who of collaborators like Slash, Mick Fleetwood, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Orianthi, Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora, Bob Weir, Joe Satriani, Sammy Hagar, Jim Keltner and Peter Frampton.

Central Park Performing Arts Center

The Artimus Pyle Band

LARGO — The Artimus Pyle Band will perform on Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.

Tickets start at $40. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Led by Artimus Pyle, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer from Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Artimus Pyle Band delivers an authentic, high-energy salute to the iconic music of Ronnie Van Zant and Lynyrd Skynyrd with deep respect and accuracy.

Since his departure from Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1991, Pyle’s career has led him down an amazing path of solo records and projects culminating into one the finest tributes to southern rock royalty. With Scott Raines, Barry Lee Harwood, and Jerry Lyda on guitar, Thane Shearon on lead vocals, and Shannon Wickline on keys, the Artimus Pyle Band is one of the few true to the music and true to the era rock groups on the road today, featuring some of the most seasoned musicians in the southeast.

Music4Life Living Arts Center

Sean Cunningham

CLEARWATER — Sean Cunningham will perform on Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $33.85. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

Cunningham is a Nashville based Americana singer/songwriter with rockstar roots. Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, to a musical family, his career has taken him all over the globe, working with such artists as Gerry Beckley, Robert Lamm, The Stereophonics, Chevelle, Silverchair, Neil Finn, Tommy Emmanuel and many others.

At age 20, Cunningham was signed to Warner Music as the frontman of New Zealand rock band Atlas, quickly topping the charts with their song “Crawl,” which would go on to be the longest running No. 1 single in New Zealand history.

After being nominated for an Australian MTV Music Video award in 2008 and going on to win Best New Artist at the NZ Music Awards, Atlas finally disbanded. Relocating to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2011, Cunningham started the ’70s rock inspired band The Cunning but after years of touring decided to put out his very first solo venture in 2021. With a sound comparable to Ryan Adams, David Grey, and The Lumineers, Cunningham is one of Nashville’s top artists.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Boz Scaggs

CLEARWATER — Boz Scaggs is on the road with his “Rhythm Review 2026 Tour,” which will include a show on Thursday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $62.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

The American singer, songwriter, and guitarist was an early bandmate of Steve Miller in The Ardells and the Steve Miller Band. Scaggs began his solo career in 1969, though he lacked a major hit until his 1976 album “Silk Degrees” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and produced the hit singles “Lido Shuffle” and “Lowdown.” Scaggs produced two more platinum-certified albums, including “Down Two Then Left” and “Middle Man.” The latter produced two Top 40 singles: “Breakdown Dead Ahead” and “Jojo.”

After a hiatus for most of the 1980s, he returned to recording and touring in 1988, joining The New York Rock and Soul Revue and opening the nightclub Slim’s, a popular San Francisco music venue until it closed in 2020. He has continued to record and tour throughout the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s, with his most recent album being 2018’s “Out of the Blues.”

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

CLEARWATER — Postmodern Jukebox is on the road for “The Future is Vintage Tour,” which will include a performance on Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $43.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

The internationally acclaimed music collective famed for their signature time-twisting style, transforming some of our most loved songs into dazzling vintage masterpieces is renowned for their joyous, high-energy live shows, the multi-talented troupe of singers, dancers and instrumentalists will bring a brand-new production to stages across the country — putting a retro spin on everything from ’70s rock classics and ’80s Britpop staples to today’s chart-toppers, movie themes and even video-game soundtracks. Packed with dance-ready numbers and jaw-dropping showstoppers, it’s a show that works just as well for a big night out as it does for the perfect family outing.

Founded in New York by pianist and arranger Scott Bradlee in 2011, Postmodern Jukebox began as a series of videos recorded in a small apartment, transforming contemporary pop songs into vintage jazz, swing, and soul arrangements. What started as a YouTube sensation has since evolved into a global touring phenomenon, with sold-out shows on six continents and over a billion online views.

The rotating cast has featured some of the most remarkable vocalists, musicians and performers working today — artists whose charisma, stagecraft and extraordinary musicality have made Postmodern Jukebox shows unlike anything else on the touring circuit. For more than a decade, fans around the world have flocked to these concerts not just for the music, but for the pure theatrical thrill: a meticulously crafted night of escapism, humor, virtuosity, and irresistible fun.

Tom Jones

CLEARWATER — Award-winning artist Tom Jones will bring his “Come Gather Round Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $84.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

The legendary Welsh singer and performer continues to sustain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs and enduring talent and charisma. With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling over 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.

At the age of 85, Jones has received some of the best reviews of his career for his most recent Ethan Johns-produced albums “Surrounded By Time,” “Long Lost Suitcase,” “Spirit In The Room” and “Praise & Blame.” Critics have praised both the recorded material and Jones’ performances, highlighting his undeniable and unique talent in both the studio and on stage.

Born in the mining town of Pontypridd, South Wales, Jones quit school at an early age, working various odd jobs before getting his start as a member of a local band called The Senators, later forming his own group, Tom Jones and the Squires, gigging in clubs and pubs around the local area.

In the early 1960s, he signed with Decca Records in London, kickstarting a successful and diverse career and achieving international fame with his powerful voice and dynamic stage presence. He had a string of hit songs including “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat?,” “Delilah,” and “Green, Green Grass of Home” which sat alongside his hugely popular 1969-1971 cross-continental TV show, “This is Tom Jones.”

Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

Backtrack Blues Band

SAFETY HARBOR — The Backtrack Blues Band will perform on Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

The Backtrack Blues Band is one of Florida’s longest running and most accomplished blues bands. Founded in 1980, the group has performed continuously for over 40 years. Backtrack’s high energy Chicago-style blues with exceptional guitar, harp, and vocals, has made the band a constant on the Florida blues concert, club, and festival scene for over three decades.

The group has established a strong reputation for creative songwriting and has released seven CDs and two DVDs of original music, all of which charted on the U.S. blues radio charts.

The quintet consists of Sonny Charles on harmonica and vocals, Kid Royal on lead guitar and vocals, Little Johnny Walter on rhythm guitar and vocals, Steve Vitale on bass, and Joe Bencomo on drums. Backtrack has appeared as an opening act in concert with many legendary blues artists including B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Buddy Guy, Gregg Allman, Robert Cray, Johnny Winter, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and others. The group has also been recognized by the Tampa Bay community as a leader in the blues music arena by garnering three Tampa Bay Music Awards as the area’s Best Blues Band.

Chris Beard

SAFETY HARBOR — Chris Beard will perform on Sunday, Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

Beard is a modern blues guitarist and singer. His personal connections to the blues were forged with the living blues men he sat with since childhood.

Born in 1957, Beard is the son of blues guitarist Joe Beard, who grew up on Beale Street in the 1950s. When family friends like Matt “Guitar” Murphy and Buddy Guy stopped by to visit, young Beard became their willing pupil. He has released six albums, beginning with his 1997 debut album, “Barwalkin’.” His most recent release, “Pass It on Down,” was released in 2023.

Jannus Live

Thundercat

ST. PETERSBURG — Thundercat will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $58.06. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Stephen Lee Bruner is better known by his stage name, Thundercat. He is a musician, singer, record producer, songwriter, and bassist from Los Angeles, California. A former member of the hardcore punk/thrash outfit Suicidal Tendencies, Thundercat now focuses on funk, soul, progressive R&B, psychedelia and jazz-fusion.

“Distracted,” his new album, was released in April through Brainfeeder. Collaboration has always been Thundercat’s natural habitat, and his new album proves it. Guests ranging from Willow to A$AP Rocky to The Lemon Twigs each pull a different thread of his talent: one track finds him dueting in that unmistakable falsetto, while on another his nimble basslines become the canvas for an MC’s bars. Artists open up around Thundercat, spilling their guts, swinging for the fences, because whatever they bring, he meets. “Distracted” can feel spaced out and mournful, but Bruner’s honesty cuts through as genuinely compelling and, more often than you’d expect, laugh-out-loud funny, whether he’s channeling ’70s funk or riffing on Star Wars.

Onstage is where it all converges. With his chops razor-sharp from the Strokes run and a batch of new songs to share, he heads into fall fully charged. Thundercat plays many parts: virtuoso, crooner, and comedian. Live, he plays them all at once: jaw-dropping musicianship shot through with the quick, irreverent humor that makes his shows feel less like concerts and more like hanging out with the most gifted person in the room.

Cannons

ST. PETERSBURG — Indie pop band Cannons will perform on Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $46.69. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

All at once, Cannons recall warm memories, soundtrack the bliss of the moment, and gaze towards a brighter tomorrow. The Los Angeles trio features Michelle Joy on vocals, Ryan Clapham on lead guitar, and Paul Davis on drums and keys. They co-mingle handcrafted analog production, glossy guitars, and cinematic synth-craft with fluid breathy vocals and evocative lyrics threaded together by classic songbook poise. Generating 20 million streams independently and landing placements on shows such as “Lucifer,” “Never Have I Ever,” and many others, the group continue to transfix audiences with a series of singles and more music on the horizon.

Originally formed in 2013, the band united lifelong friends and musical partners-in-crime Clapham and Davis with recent Los Angeles transplant Joy. In addition to early radio support from tastemaker KCRW, “Body Talk” appeared in an episode of the HBO series “Ballers,” while the campaign for Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Topshop collection touted “Evening Star” as its theme.

In between, the group released “Night Drive” in 2017, the “In a Heartbeat” EP in 2018, and “Shadows” in 2019. In 2020, “Fire For You” bubbled up into the collective pop culture consciousness. Synced in a pivotal episode of the Netflix smash “Never Have I Ever,” it elevated the show to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Songs Chart. Signing to Columbia Records, Cannons now make a lasting impression and an even deeper connection.

Willow Avalon

ST. PETERSBURG — Country singer/songwriter Willow Avalon will perform on Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $36.11. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Originally from Georgia and now based in Nashville, Avalon’s musical journey began with her first word, “Elvis.” Raised by her mother and grandmother in a small Southern town, she grew up playing piano in church and taught herself guitar at age 12, using songwriting as both an escape and a means of self-expression through a life-journey that has been anything but straight-forward. Her much-praised 2025 debut album, “Southern Belle Raisin’

Hell,” cemented her as one of country music’s most compelling new voices, blending classic country, Americana, and pop influences.

With a sharp wit and rebellious spirit, Avalon has shared stages with legends and rising stars alike, including Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Zach Bryan, Cage the Elephant, Paul Cauthen, Charles Wesley Godwin, and more. Solidified by sold-out headline tours in North America, Europe, and Australia, as well as hundreds of millions of views across social content, Willow Avalon is redefining what it means to be a modern Southern storyteller.

Eddie 9V

ST. PETERSBURG — Eddie 9V will perform on Sunday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $31.45. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Eddie 9V has an endless stockpile of cool stories — and you’ll find 12 of them on his most recent studio album, “Saratoga,” released in November 2024 on the fabled Ruf Records label. A thrilling mix of Southern soul, blues, rock, and funk, “Saratoga” proved to be a gamechanger: a road trip-ready record filled with razor-sharp observations, vintage textures, and raw humanity. It also marked a major career milestone: Eddie 9V’s soulful sound began reaching hundreds of thousands of new fans across the globe.

Now signed to Easy Eye Sound — the Nashville-based label founded by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys — Eddie 9V is preparing to release a brand-new album in 2026. And the momentum keeps growing. Since “Saratoga” dropped, Eddie’s monthly listeners on Spotify have exploded from 8,000 to peaking at over 800,000. Songs like “Halo,” “Saratoga” and “Love Moves Slow” have become SiriusXM Spectrum-certified tracks, gaining steady spins and major audience love.

Basement

ST. PETERSBURG — British alternative rock mainstays Basement will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $43.29. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Basement members include vocalist Andrew Fisher, guitarists Alex Henery and Ronan Crix, bassist Duncan Stewart, and drummer James Fisher. The band members were adamant that their new album, “Wired,” had to be their most decisive artistic statement yet. A bold musical swing that people will either love or hate, but that absolutely can’t elicit a muted reaction from their fans. The group spent years writing and refining the 12 no-bloat songs, working closer and communicating better than ever while building out the track list as a group in various studios long before they began recording. Therefore, the songs were fully formed by the time they hit the studio with powerhouse producer John Congleton, who helped the band manifest the heightened version of Basement that they’d always dreamt of. Imperfections were celebrated, each member’s ideas were incorporated, and Congleton ensured that every moment on Wired sounds both precise and enervated.

The Orpheum

Black Country, New Road

TAMPA — Black Country, New Road will perform on Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $41.70. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

There are few contemporary bands who can do musical reinvention quite as consistently as Black Country, New Road. From their Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut “For the First Time,” which touched upon everything from jazz to post-rock via klezmer music, to the art-rock meets chamber pop follow-up “Ants From Up There.” Then when singer Isaac Wood amicably left shortly after, they wrote an entire set of new songs to tour which ended up on “Live at Bush Hall,” their 2023 live album.

On “Forever Howlong,” their third studio album, the band is once again building from the ground up in yet another miraculous musical transformation. “Forever Howlong” was released in April 2025.

The band’s ability to respond to changing circumstances is not only down to their close-knit friendship but due to their talent, adaptability and long-standing relationship together as musicians. A mix of classically trained and self-taught, the multi-instrumentalists gathered steam as a band in the late 2010s, regularly playing The Windmill in Brixton alongside friends and peers such as Squid and Black Midi, and soon found themselves being labelled “the best band in the world” by The Quietus.

Pig

TAMPA — Industrial music project Pig will perform on Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

According to the project’s official website, Pig is Raymond Watts, a British musician whose brand of electronic rock is danceable and deadly serious in turn. Watts’s words spring from the well of gallows humor in a world of coruscating cruelty and truth. Pig climbs peaks and mines troughs, and musical genres slide and collide like tectonic plates.

Pig’s most recent studio album, “Hurt People Hurt,” was released in May 2026.

Weatherday

TAMPA — Swedish lo-fi musician Sputnik will bring Weatherday, their solo project, to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $31.24. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

“Hornet Disaster,” Weatherday’s follow-up to their 2019 debut “Come in,” and spiritual successor to 2022’s collab release “Weatherglow,” is their most expansive work to date. In Weatherday’s initial bout of inspired writing and recording, they produced over 70 songs for the record, but not before they had a complete, overarching narrative that was coherently tied back to Sputnik’s previous work.

Like its predecessor “Come in,” Weatherday’s “Hornet Disaster” lurches instantly into a caustic title track. The overture is signature Weatherday — urgent, noisy, erratic, and playful — but also hints at shifts in songwriting and production. Lead single “Angel,” backed with “Heartbeats,” demonstrates this evolution in a snappy, springy emo anthem, while its counterpart calls on longtime influence The Knife in a slinky, downtempo curio that pushes the Weatherday sonic universe in an unexpected direction.

Nini

TAMPA — NiNi will perform on Sunday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $31.24. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

NiNi, a renowned musician from Taiwan, has spent over two decades mastering traditional Chinese folk instruments. In 2024, she formed a band, NiNi, that quickly made waves in the rock and metal scene. Combining the ancient sounds of the Ruan, Liuqin, and her unique electric lute, the DaoYu, with heavy metal, rock, and EDM, NiNi’s performances are a groundbreaking fusion of cultures and genres.

With over 2 million followers online and more than 100 million views and streams on her music, her electrifying stage presence has captivated audiences worldwide, including the judges on “America’s Got Talent,” who were left stunned by her innovative sound and dubbed her “NiNi Hendrix” & “NiNi Van Halen.”

Silent Theory

TAMPA — Rock outfit Silent Theory will perform on Monday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $28.69. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

According to Satellite Touring, Silent Theory is made up of brothers Mitch, Scott, and George Swanger, as well as Robert James and Dakota Jerns. Hailing from Moscow, Idaho, they are finding worldwide success.

“Fragile Minds,” released in June 2016, charted at No. 97 for Media Base Active-Rock and No. 29 for Under the Radar charts. It has since surpassed 31 million video views on YouTube and continues to grow. Following this success in June 2018, through Loudwire, the band released “Watch Me Burn,” their second single off the album “Delusions.” The single charted at No. 67 on the Media Base Active-Rock charts

Their most recent studio album, “Tell Us How It Ends,” was released in 2024.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Boz Scaggs

SARASOTA — Boz Scaggs is on the road with his “Rhythm Review 2026 Tour,” which will include a show on Sunday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $61. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

The American singer, songwriter, and guitarist was an early bandmate of Steve Miller in The Ardells and the Steve Miller Band. Scaggs began his solo career in 1969, though he lacked a major hit until his 1976 album “Silk Degrees” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and produced the hit singles “Lido Shuffle” and “Lowdown.” Scaggs produced two more platinum-certified albums, including “Down Two Then Left” and “Middle Man.” The latter produced two Top 40 singles: “Breakdown Dead Ahead” and “Jojo.”

After a hiatus for most of the 1980s, he returned to recording and touring in 1988, joining The New York Rock and Soul Revue and opening the nightclub Slim’s, a popular San Francisco music venue until it closed in 2020. He has continued to record and tour throughout the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s, with his most recent album being 2018’s “Out of the Blues.”

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Logic & G-Eazy

TAMPA — Logic and G-Eazy will bring the “Endless Summer Tour Part II” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.

Tickets start at $27.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

The newly announced run marks the pair’s first co-headlining tour together since the sold-out “Endless Summer Tour” in 2016. Juicy J also will perform.

Two-time Grammy-nominated artist, No. 1 New York Times best-selling author, Emmy nominee, and now filmmaker, Logic has been a creative force for nearly 15 years. Known for his rapid-fire delivery, introspection, and emotional depth, his music blends classic hip-hop with modern sounds while tackling themes like mental health and resilience. His career includes “Under Pressure,” “The Incredible True Story,” and the chart-topping “Everybody,” featuring the Grammy-nominated anthem “1-800-273-8255.” He enters his boldest era yet with Paradise Records — his feature film that sold out every screening at Tribeca Festival — written, directed by, and starring Logic.

Multi-platinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy has long established himself as a staple in the music and touring world. Known for his smooth raps, pristine production and dexterous range, the rapper has performed on “Saturday Night Live,” “MTV Video Music Awards,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and many more. He also won a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Hip-Hop Artist.

Bryson Tiller

TAMPA — American R&B singer and rapper Bryson Tiller will perform on Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.

Tickets start at $54.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

The Grammy-nominated multi-platinum selling artist is on the road for “The Neo Trapsoul Tour.” Majid Jordan and Ty Dolla $ign also will perform.

Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, Tiller made his mark with the breakout diamond-certified hit “Don’t,” leading to his platinum-certified debut album “Trapsoul,” released in 2015. That album helped define modern trap R&B. He continued his success with “True to Self” in 2017, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2020, he released “Anniversary,” which debuted at No. 5. His 2024 self-titled album earned widespread acclaim and landed in the Billboard 200’s Top 20, led by the hit single “Whatever She Wants.” Last year marked the beginning of Tiller’s newest chapter with the release of his highly-anticipated double album, “Solace & The Vices.”

Five Finger Death Punch

TAMPA — One of the world’s biggest hard rock bands, multi-platinum powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch will perform on Saturday, Oct. 10, 6:45 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.

Tickets start at $27.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com. Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire also will perform.

Five Finger Death Punch is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada, known for their high-energy performances and impactful music. The band has held firmly to a Top 3 position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last six years and amassed a record-setting 13 Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of mainstream rock airplay. 5FDP has 29 Top 10 hit singles and 18 Active Rock No. 1 singles to their name, and the band has released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping greatest hits albums. Five Finger Death Punch is known not just for teaming up with established artists like Rob Halford, Rob Zombie, Jamey Jasta, Steve Aoki and Max Cavalera, but also for elevating newcomers by exposing them to their worldwide audience.

5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association of the United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before. 5FDP has donated over a million dollars from ticket sales, record royalties and streaming revenue to philanthropic causes, and the band has released several videos of some of their biggest hits partnering with leading organizations in the fight against suicide prevention, youth homelessness, cancer, veterans suffering from PTSD and to bring relief to the families of fallen first responders.

Brass Mug

Black Flag

TAMPA — Legendary American punk band Black Flag are on the road for an extensive U.S. tour, which will include a show on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., at the Brass Mug, 1450 Skipper Road, Tampa.

Tickets start at $30.63. Visit www.facebook.com/brassmugtampa/.

Founding guitarist Greg Ginn is joined by Max Zanelly on lead vocals, David Rodriguez on bass, and Bryce Weston on drums.

Formed in Southern California in 1976, Black Flag is one of the most influential bands in American underground music. Founded by Ginn, the band helped shape the sound, attitude, and independent ethos of hardcore punk.

Through SST Records, Black Flag played a key role in developing independent touring and music distribution. Their catalog — including “Damaged,” “My War,” “Slip It In,” “Loose Nut,” and “In My Head” — continues to influence generations of artists across punk, hardcore, metal, and alternative music.

Black Flag remains active internationally, delivering uncompromising live performances to audiences worldwide.

The Ritz Ybor

Rebecca Black

TAMPA — Rebecca Black will perform on Saturday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $40. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

According to her YouTube channel, Black is an American singer, songwriter, YouTuber, and DJ. She gained extensive media coverage when the music video for her 2011 debut single “Friday” went viral on YouTube and various social media sites. The song had a polarizing effect on listeners. While it peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100, it was also panned by audiences and music critics, many of whom considered it “among the worst songs ever made.” In 2013, Black released a follow-up single “Saturday” to similar commercial success and marginally improved reception.

Her second studio album, “Age of the Exhibitionist,” was released in September 2026.

999999999

TAMPA — Venetian techno duo 999999999 will perform on Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $36.87. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

Formed in Italy in 2016, the pair have released a run of precision-tooled 12”s on their own NineTimesNine label. In 2020, they moved from a vinyl-only operation for their own productions to offering their music up digitally, and welcoming other artists into the fold.

On stage, they present a hardware-only set with impact and intensity.

The Straz Center

Black Violin

TAMPA — Fort Lauderdale duo Black Violin will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $56. Visit strazcenter.org.

Black Violin’s fusion of classical melodies and hip-hop beats has made them a favorite of Straz audiences. Kev Marcus (violin) and Wil B. (viola) have been performing together since 2004. Along the way the duo has won Showtime at the Apollo’s talent contest, performed with Alicia Keys and played the Kids Inaugural Concert, one of President Obama’s inaugural balls in 2013. Also on the bill is Braxton Cook, an acclaimed jazz saxophonist who is a highly regarded singer and songwriter. His music is a smooth blend of jazz, R&B and soul.

The Yuengling Center

Dermot Kennedy

TAMPA — Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy will perform on Thursday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $64.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Kennedy’s album “The Weight of the Woods” was released in April. Prior to its release through Interscope Records, several tracks were unveiled, including “Honest,” “Funeral,” and “Refuge.”

Kennedy has amassed 4 billion streams across platforms, having the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium, “Without Fear.” A platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries, he released his acclaimed sophomore album “Sonder” in 2022. In 2024, he stripped back to basics and released the introspective EP, “I’ve told the trees everything.” Kennedy has shared the stage with some of his finest contemporaries, most recently with Niall Horan, Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan. His incredible journey has taken him from busking on the streets of Ireland to playing stadiums around the world.