Spring Hill man charged with possession of child porn

SPRING HILL – A Spring Hill man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sept. 28, the Digital Forensics Unit completed an extraction on the cellphone of Jacob Parent, 23. Upon reviewing the extraction, two additional files of Child Sexual Abuse Material were located.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit later responded to Parent’s residence on Eric Street and made contact with Parent. He was placed into custody and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on two counts of possession of child pornography.

There is no bond.

Digital forensics is still examining Parent’s other devices located at his residence during the initial search warrant.

On Dec. 30, 2025, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information regarding possession of child pornography that was assigned to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. After investigation probable cause was established to support a search warrant for a residence on Eric Street in Spring Hill.

On April 22, members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant.

Upon executing the search warrant, contact was made with Parent. While speaking with Parent, he confirmed ownership of the email account which contained the Child Sex Abuse Material. Parent also said he used the phone to view CSAM on different social media sites.

The investigation remains ongoing.