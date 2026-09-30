Tampa art exhibition celebrates Hispanic community

TAMPA — An embroidered dress can tell the story of a people, a photograph can preserve a family’s memory and a painting can convey — without words — where we come from.

In Tampa, these three forms of expression came together under one roof. The exhibition “Colors, Threads, and Stories: Traditions That Unite Us” brought together artists and members of the Hispanic community for a celebration that went far beyond a mere art showcase.

It was an encounter with roots, traditions and an identity that continues to grow in the Tampa Bay area.

The initiative, organized by the Coalition of Hispanic Artists of Tampa Bay in collaboration with Ana G. Méndez University, launched the programming for Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated in the United States from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Paintings, photographs and 18 traditional dresses from various Latin American countries transformed the university space into a journey through the cultural diversity of a community that, despite hailing from different places, shares a history of migration, hard work, tradition and a sense of belonging.

“We want people to know — through colors, various artistic expressions, music, poetry, painting, and photography — who we Hispanics are and what we contribute to the arts in Tampa Bay,” Imelda Dutton, president of CHA, told CENTRO Tampa.

A dress that tells a story

Among the pieces that drew attention was a representation of the “China Poblana,” one of the most recognized symbols of Mexican culture and the identity of the state of Puebla.

The design was presented by Mexican designer Arturo Novoa, a Tampa resident whose work is rooted in a special connection to Mexico. He travels to different regions of the country to find artisans specializing in embroidery and to collaborate with them on his creations.

The process turns each dress into a collaboration between contemporary design and knowledge passed down through generations. Novoa envisions the piece, while the artisans contribute their techniques, their craftsmanship, and their expertise.

For Dutton, this connection is fundamental because it acknowledges that behind an artistic piece lie entire communities that have preserved their traditions.

The exhibition showcased 18 dresses representing Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Ecuador, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Peru, Colombia, and Guatemala.

Art as identity

CHA’s mission goes beyond organizing exhibitions. The foundation seeks to create spaces where Hispanic artists can showcase their work while using art as a tool to explain who they are and the contributions they make to society.

Education plays a central role in this endeavor. Dutton emphasizes the importance of bringing these forms of expression closer to new generations of Hispanics born or raised in the United States.

The goal is for them to learn their parents’ and grandparents’ stories, understand the meaning behind their traditions, and find a source of identity within them. “We want the new generations of Hispanic children here in the United States to learn from events like this,” she explains.

As she puts it: “A tradition that isn’t shared risks fading into memory; a tradition that is taught can become the future.”

The role of Ana G. Méndez University as the exhibition’s host and partner holds special significance.

For Rita Cruz, the university’s academic director, the diversity of nationalities represented at the event also reflects the reality of the Tampa Bay area.

“We are very proud to have people from different countries here, because that is also the university’s mission: to integrate the Hispanic communities living in the Tampa Bay area,” she notes.

The exhibition was just the beginning. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the university hosts additional activities focused on entrepreneurship and professional development within the community.

On Sept. 22, it held an event dedicated to Hispanic heritage through entrepreneurship, featuring a panel discussion and a fair for small business owners. Additionally, a partnership with the Hispanic Professional Women’s Association, scheduled for Sept. 29, aimed to connect young students with mentorship networks.

“I didn’t expect so many people”

Among the attendees at the exhibition was Álvaro Montealegre, who came at the invitation of his friend Mauricio Vázquez, a Salvadoran artist participating in the show.

Montealegre, who has a special interest in Latin American art, was already familiar with some of CHA’s activities. However, he admits that the turnout for this event took him by surprise.

“I think it’s wonderful — very well organized. I didn’t expect so many people, and I’m pleased to see the Latino community organizing at this level,” he comments.

For him, the value of these gatherings also lies in bringing young people closer to art and their roots. “It’s necessary, especially for the youth; they really enjoy art, and it’s very positive to combine youth with Hispanic heritage and art,” he asserts.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until Oct. 15. During this period, artists will have the opportunity to speak with visitors about their work and the importance of preserving traditions.

For CHA, the programming doesn’t end there. The organization is already preparing new initiatives, including an exhibition dedicated to “La Catrina” scheduled for Nov. 7 — an event featuring both artistic and educational components regarding the history and significance of this Mexican figure.