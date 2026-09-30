Things to do around Pinellas: Oct. 1-7

Our Top 3

Largo Vibe Fest

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 2-4. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. This free event reimagines the magic of the arts through an immersive, culturally rich, and highly interactive experience for all. Headlining the event is Squonk! Joy Machine with performances over the course of the weekend. Festival highlights include live music, an arts market featuring regional artists, a youth entrepreneur market showcasing young creators, local food trucks, and interactive art experiences. LargoArts.com/Vibe

Fall Y’all Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Celebrate fall with more than 150 vendors, a corn maze, food trucks, pumpkin contests, local crafts, fall foods and a free kids’ zone. Pumpkins will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

Sake Block Festival

6-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Morean Center for Clay Event Space, 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Celebrate World Sake Day by tasting 10 curated craft sakes with Noah Sain, Florida’s one-and-only certified sake sommelier. $80. Optional workshops offer a hands-on introduction to Japanese culture through private sake 101 tasting, raku pottery firing, and gyotaku fish printing. MoreanArtsCenter.org/Sake

THURSDAY

Fall Festival at DK Farms

Oct. 1-31. DK Farms, 1750 Lake Ave. SE, Largo. Celebrate fall at DK Farms on select days throughout October with animal feedings, a bounce zone, miniature golf, gem mining, pedal carts, pony rides, food trucks, drinks, games and more family-friendly activities. Tickets start at $22. dkfarmsandgardens.com/fall

Seminole Historical Museum

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 1. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. The Pioneer Room showcases exhibits highlighting Seminole’s origins and development. Catch up on the train’s presence in Pinellas that gave Floridians the development of a thriving citrus industry and tourist opportunities. Museum is open all Thursdays and Saturdays.

Welcome Newcomer Club

11:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Belleair Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane. The club is welcoming to all women, whether new to the area, newly retired or simply seeking to socialize and join in the many activities offered by the club. Luncheons are held the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, call Diane at 301-693-0219 or visit www.welcomenewcomerclub.com

Bird Show

Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 1. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo. Get up close with native Florida raptors and see training sessions live. Meet the park’s feathered friends and learn about the birds of prey program. Held each Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

Film Screening: El ángel exterminador

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Enjoy a special screening and discussion of El ángel exterminador (The Exterminating Angel, 1962), Luis Buñuel’s acclaimed surrealist masterpiece. The film will be introduced by Dr. Olivia Cosentino of the Department of Humanities, Arts and Film at the University of South Florida, followed by an audience Q&A. $5. https://thedali.org/event/film-screening-10-01-26

Free Italian Language Classes

6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Students of any age are welcome. You can attend if you’ve never studied Italian, taken Italian in school or know some Italian from traveling there or heard Italian from your grandparents. Three levels offered from beginning, intermediate, and advanced. Classes are offered through May. www.iasosp.org

CKO Collective Cocktail Class

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. Guests can step behind the bar for an interactive mixology experience featuring St. Petersburg Distillery’s handcrafted spirits. Learn professional bartending techniques while shaking, stirring, muddling and mixing two cocktails from scratch using fresh ingredients. Includes a mini distillery tour and a preview of upcoming projects. The evening concludes with a visit to a reserved VIP section of 31 South, the distillery’s new speakeasy. $75. StPetersburgDistillery.com

2026 City & County Candidate Forum

6:30 p.m. Oct.1. Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. Save the date for the 2026 City & County Candidate Forum, presented by the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters. The forum will feature candidates for the Dunedin City Commission and Pinellas County Commission. Doors open at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Dunedin Library Celebration

Oct. 2. Dunedin Library, 223 Douglas Ave. The library is celebrating 30 years in its current building. Come and join in the celebration to view the history of the building and enjoy some birthday treats.

GriefShare

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Find hope and healing after the death of a loved one with these weekly GriefShare sessions. Meet in Building D in the Parish Library. For more information, contact Cindy at 727-785-1601.

Largo Art Association

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 2. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Whether you’re an accomplished artist or not, you are welcome to become a member for a very modest fee. There is studio space for drawing, painting, pottery, sculpting, or woodworking with free supplies, coffee and tea. Discuss with others and get feedback, take home books from the library, and display (or sell) your work. Annual fee is $70. Workshops are every fourth Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., covering a myriad of art issues presented by prominent local artists. Free.

1st Friday Lunchtime Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 2. Downtown Clearwater, 400 Cleveland St. Turn your lunch break into a mini adventure at the 1st Friday Lunchtime Market in Downtown Clearwater. Bringing together local vendors, fun raffles, and downtown dining deals to energize your midday routine. www.myclearwaterCRA.com/lunchmarket

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 2. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Top Gun: Maverick”. Rated PG-13.

First Friday Gulfport Night Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Beach Boulevard S. Recently rebranded as the Gulfport Night Market, come and experience vibrant local offerings from local makers, artisans, and small business vendors to engage the community and visitors as they shop, stroll, and sip in beautiful downtown Gulfport. Now every first Friday and third Saturday of the month.

Gazebo Gatherings

6 p.m. Oct. 2. John Wilson Park and Gazebo, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. The first Friday of each month will feature something special, bringing friends and neighbors together in the heart of town. October’s event will feature a Halloween costume swap. Free to attend. https://tinyurl.com/2k2hyd5y

Guided Medicinal Walk

6-8 p.m. Oct. 2. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Visit a beautiful half-acre medicinal garden for an immersive, hands-on class where you’ll learn to identify and utilize medicinal plants that may be growing right in your own neighborhood. After the class, you’ll have the chance to purchase a variety of organic plants that have been cultivated in the garden. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

Line Dance Social

6-8 p.m. Oct. 2. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Come enjoy your favorite hits and line dance the night away. No instruction will be given. All levels welcome. 727-518-3131.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Oct. 2. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer & wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Movies in the Park

6:45 p.m. Oct. 2. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars in Largo Central Park. This week’s feature is “Toy Story 5.” The event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Tents and alcohol won’t be permitted. For questions, call 727-587-6740 Ext. 5014 or email specialevents@largo.com

Music in the Park

7-9 p.m. Oct. 2. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Get ready for a five-week fall lineup of Music in the Park. This month’s feature is Mad with Power. Bring a lawn chair and blanket. Admission is free, parking is $3.

Largo Live

7-11 p.m. Oct. 2-Dec. 18. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy live music at the new stage at Horizon West Bay. This weekly event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. For questions call 727-587-6749 Ext. 5009 or email specialevents@largo.com

Dunedin Showcase Theater: Death By Golf

7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-4. Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road. When an escaped convict, an anxious bride, a scheming new husband and a suspicious attorney all convene at Grandpa’s house — it doesn’t take long for Grandpa to realize he has to reschedule his golf game. Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. only. $20. Purchase tickets at the Dunedin Community Center or by calling 727-812-4530.

SATURDAY

Trash Pirates Monthly Beach Cleanup

8-10 a.m. Oct. 3. John’s Pass Village, 12945 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. Join the Trash Pirates on the first Saturday each month for their organized beach cleanup. www.facebook.com/madeirabeachtrashpirates

Family Fun Fishing

8-11 a.m. Oct. 3. Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave., Largo. Free for children up to 14 years of age. The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole will provide the bait and fishing poles, but youngsters are welcome to bring their own gear if they wish. Prizes are awarded for the first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish caught and the first, second and third largest fish caught. 727-873-7852.

Women’s Wellness Event

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. Innisbrook Resort, Stirling Ballroom, 36750 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor. Experience a variety of fitness and wellness classes, hear from an inspiring motivational speaker, meet local wellness brands and businesses, explore products and services, and connect with other women in a fun and welcoming atmosphere. Free admission, registration required. https://tinyurl.com/349yfc7a

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3-4. 180 N Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. Dunedin History Museum (parking lot), 349 Main St. Each Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. St. Pete First United Methodist Church, 212 Third St. N. The weekly market features farm-fresh produce, artisanal food products and a wide range of arts and crafts. Different artists are invited to perform each week. The market will close through the month of September and return in October. https://saturdaymorningmarket.com/events

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Free Yoga in the Park with Jamie Morgan

9-10 a.m. Oct. 3. Crescent Lake Park, 1320 5th St. N., St. Petersburg. The BE partners with St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department and the city of St. Pete to provide this free, all-levels class outdoors. An eclectic rotation of BE Teachers lead the way, providing modifications and plenty of humor. This class is offered on the first Saturday of each month.

Praisin’ Pooches

10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach. All are invited to a free outdoor dog blessing for the canines of our community. Bring your family, children, and friends for a special morning of fellowship and love. Please note, this blessing is for dogs only. Animals must remain on a leash at all times. The church will be collecting canned and dry pet food to support local animal shelters.

Pooch Pool Party

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N. A day for the dogs to play, swim and have fun at the pool. Dogs under 30 pounds can enter from 10 a.m.-noon and dogs over 30 pounds can enter from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 per dog, humans are free. Dog treats and toys will be available on the pool deck. https://tinyurl.com/5cuuv2mk

Largo Historical Society Museum Open House

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3. Historic Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive, Largo. Enjoy displays of historic items and artifacts that showcase Largo’s history. Families are welcome, but please, no dogs inside the building. Held on the first Saturday of each month.

Train Weekend

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 3-4. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. The Largo Central Railroad hits the rails the first full weekend of every month (except on weekends with a large event). Enjoy the miniature train ride through Largo Central Park. The ride is available for anyone ages 1 and up (except for pregnant mothers). Free but donations are appreciated.

Fall Plant Sale

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 3. Clearwater Community Gardens, 1277 Grove St., Clearwater. This is a family-friendly day filled with plants, gardening talk, planting tips and more. Both beginner and experienced gardeners will find something for their garden. There will be a wide selection of vegetable starts, culinary herbs, flowering plants, houseplants, and more. For questions, email events@clearwatercg.org

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Clues, Crimes and Conversations: A Mystery & Thriller Author Panel

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 3. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Join an exciting, Clue-themed celebration of mystery and thriller fiction featuring an incredible lineup of bestselling and award-winning authors. Registration is required as space is limited. Join Novel in the Neighborhood for a Clue-themed after-party from 6-8 p.m. at 8507 Old County Road 54, New Port Richey. https://eastlake.librarycalendar.com/cluesandcrimes

Mezzo Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3. 1133 Baum Ave. N, Downtown St. Pete. Mezzo Market is a curated outdoor small business market featuring small & local business vendors selling vintage goods, handmade wares, artwork, boutique clothing, plants, jewelry, food & drinks, and more. https://mezzomarket.co

Rock The Harbor: First Saturday Live Music & Market

Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 3. Crabby Bill’s Palm Harbor, 1114 Florida Ave., Palm Harbor. Come spend the day in Crabby Bill’s backyard with live music, full outdoor market, raffles and giveaways. Every first Saturday of the month.

Southwest Sports Memorabilia & Collectibles Show

1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo. Browse vendor booths featuring sports memorabilia, trading cards, Pokémon and TCG collectibles, comics, toys, coins, autographed items, vintage collectibles, and much more.

New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends

2 p.m. Oct. 3. West Clubhouse of the Imperial Palms Apartments, 101 Imperial Palms Drive, Largo. Join the New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends for its monthly get together. For more information about the club membership, call Terry at 727-641-8854.

Green Bay Tailgate on the Gulf

4-7 p.m. Oct. 3. TradeWinds Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Green Bay fans can kick off game weekend with a beachfront tailgate featuring a Green Bay-themed buffet, live music by The Difference and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Packers legends LeRoy Butler and Tyrone Williams, hosted by NFL veteran Merril Hoge.

Saturday Sunset Market

4-8 p.m. Oct. 3. Dolphin Village, 4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Weekly Saturday market featuring local vendors, great food, and perfect sunsets.

Spirits in the Underground Haunted History Experience and Walking Tour

6-9 p.m. Oct. 3. Velvet Mat, 475 Central Ave. B100 Basement, St. Petersburg. This one-night-only immersive haunted history experience inside the Kress Building combines meditation, sound, local history and ghost hunting. The event includes a sound meditation, discussion of Kress history and a walking tour led by Brandy Stark of Spirits of St. Petersburg. Tickets are $44-$66.

SUNDAY

Dunedin Drive & Shine Car Show

7-11 a.m. Oct. 4. Dunedin History Museum Parking Lot, 349 Main St. It’s a celebration of incredible cars, community and local history. This event is free and open to the public.

Kenwood Sunday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 4. St. Petersburg High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Each Sunday, check out more than 75 vendors who offer produce, multicultural foods, innovative arts, hand-made crafts, sustainable, eco-friendly products and wellness services. Plus, enjoy live local music each week. Free.

Corey Avenue Sunday Fresh Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4. Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. The market features about 100 vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, clothing, jewelry, art, home décor, gifts, souvenirs and more. Free parking is available at the library, City Hall and regular street parking.

Market on Main

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 4. Gazebo at John Wilson Park, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. Join friends in the community for open-air shopping each Sunday.

Little Surrealist Tour

10:15-10:45 a.m. Oct. 4. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. On the first Sunday of each month, the Dalí Museum welcomes families with kids ages 4-11 years old to join a tour of its permanent collection. A Gallery Admission ticket is required to access the galleries.

Social Sundays

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 4. Bottom of the Bin, 9444 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Artists and crafters are invited to work on projects in a shared environment. All types of projects are welcome but refrain from bringing anything overly messy. Free materials such as scrap paper, cardstock, and stickers will be provided. Secondhand art and craft supplies can be purchased before or during the event. Bring your own snacks and drinks, just no alcohol or anything messy. Free. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/4pn6yy5m

Spookyzarre

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 4. ArtLofts, 10 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg. The third annual gathering celebrates Halloween with 13 artists throughout ArtLofts. The event includes a psychic reader on the mezzanine, additional artists and snacks on the third floor and a haunted stairwell.

Casting a Spell

3:30 p.m. Oct. 4. HOB Outdoor Theater, 931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. Contestants will compete using words inspired by popular films, television shows, books and stories from stage and screen, with separate divisions for kids, teens and adults. The event will also feature movie and TV trivia, costumes, raffles and prizes. Children and teens can enter the spelling bee free with promo code KIDSNTEENS. Adult registration is $20. https://dunedinfilmfestival.org

Scottish Country Dancing

7-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin. First class is free. Wear soft, flat, secure shoes. No partner needed. To confirm a class, text 813-417-4627. Classes held weekly on Sundays through March 21.

MONDAY

Clearwater Duplicate Bridge Club

12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Oct. 5. Regions Bank Building, 2nd Floor, 2551 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater. Join a friendly club with “face-to-face.” Bring a partner or request a partner to play in pairs. Team games available on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. and second and fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Limited Master Points games available Thursday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday regular games with open pairs starting at 12:30 p.m. Entry fees are collected per player to play bridge game. Annual membership fee is $20. Additional fee for special games and for non-members. 727-726-0796. Clearwaterbridgeclub@outlook.com

TUESDAY

West Florida Y Runners Club

5 a.m. Oct. 6. Northside Christian, 7777 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Coached track workouts meet weekly. An all-paces welcome, 5-mile run meets at 5 a.m. in Dunedin at 2646 Bayshore Blvd. in front of the gym on Thursdays. Runners also meet on Sundays at 6 a.m. for a 13-mile loop, at the Clearwater City parking lot, 112 S. Osceola Ave. People run a variety of distances, up to 13 miles, and at a variety of paces.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 6. Gulfport’s Waterfront District, Beach Boulevard below 29th Ave. S. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, and local art and home goods. Local vendors line the street.

Beachside Book Club

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 6. Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach. Meetings will be the first Tuesday of each month. Books will be the group’s choice in all genres. This month’s discussion is on “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker. This is a sweeping crime novel, written by an expert serial killer novelist, with a love story to end all love stories. The club will plan to go somewhere nearby for lunch afterwards.

The Witches of 1692

1-2 p.m. Oct. 6. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. The women of the new colonies didn’t just have to survive the normal hardships of every pioneer, they had to face being accused of witchcraft. Often their accusers were young girls and sometimes family members, but they were always judged by male religious leaders. In this presentation, get an understanding of the Salem Witch trails and the history of how these persecutions evolved and are still happening today. https://tinyurl.com/yc5uwkvc

Florida Orchestra Guild of St. Petersburg

2-4 p.m. Oct. 6. St. Petersburg Yacht Club, 11 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. The public is invited to spend an elegant afternoon benefiting the Florida Orchestra. $75 each or $800 for a table of eight. Reservations, sponsorships, and donations can be made on FOGSP.org

Ukulele Strum Group

2-4 p.m. Oct. 6. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Every Tuesday afternoon, bring your ukulele and join the Hum n’ Strum group. Songs will be projected on a large screen to follow along. This group is designed for beginners with basic chord knowledge. All are welcome.

National Night Out with PCSO

5-7 p.m. Oct. 6. R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W., Oldsmar. Enjoy a family-friendly event featuring PCSO and other law enforcement agency vehicles, boats, and helicopters to explore, along with a fun K-9 demonstration, local vendors, food trucks, and much more.

Candidate Forum

5:15-7:15 p.m. Oct. 6. City of Belleair Beach Community Center, 444 Causeway Blvd. Join the Sand Key Civic Association as former Brig. Gen. Leela Gray, candidate for the U.S. 13th Congressional District; and Sheriff Chris Nocco and Jordan Hensley, candidates for the Florida Senate District 21, discuss their plans for the upcoming legislative period. Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Register for a seat and submit questions for the speakers to SandKeyEvents@gmail.com

Property Tax Town Hall

6 p.m. Oct. 6. Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. Event participants will be able to submit written questions in person.

Beauty for Ashes

6-7 p.m. Oct. 6. Beacon of Hope Ministry, 2058 Weaver Park Drive, Clearwater. Beacon of Hope is now offering a new all-inclusive support group for families of those suffering in addiction. Meets weekly. For more information, contact Cindy Logan at cindy52logan@yahoo.com or 727-667-6096.

Depression Bipolar Support Group

7 p.m. Oct. 6. Allendale Church 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. Nonsecular, free, snacks and water provided. For individuals diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety or other mood disorders. Peer-to-Peer style with a circle of chairs, volunteer facilitators give structure to the meeting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Also meets Thursdays at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-410-1569 or visit dbstampabay.org for more info.

WEDNESDAY

Pinellas Opera League Luncheon

11 a.m. Oct. 7. Mease Life, 700 Mease Plaza, Dunedin. POL meets every first Wednesday of the month, October through June. $35 first-time attendees, $40 members, $45 nonmembers. Call or email your reservations to Ursula Wignall at 727-796-7260 or rwignall@tampabay.rr.com

Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 7. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, parish office (Building D), 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Providing support and care for a loved one can seem like an overwhelming job, but you are not alone. St. Alfred’s can offer you support, understanding, learning and the hope you need to carry on with this difficult responsibility. Meetings are held every Wednesday. Call 727-785-1601 or email ar@stalfreds.net

Health on the Horizon

Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 7. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Prioritize your health at Health on the Horizon, a free monthly wellness series held on the first Wednesday of each month. Enjoy expert-led presentations from HCA Largo on a variety of health topics, with select events also featuring fitness classes and other wellness activities.

Bay Sailors

5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Mugs Sports Bar & Grill, 13563 Icot Blvd., Clearwater. Meets on the first Wednesday of the month throughout the year. Bay Sailors welcomes anyone to its membership who is interested in sailing, is single (defined as one who has no legal impediments to marriage), over 21 years of age, and who is physically able to maneuver in tight quarters. Although helpful, no prior sailing experience is required. BaySailors.org

Sunset Yoga at the Pier

7-8 p.m. Oct. 7. St. Pete Pier at Family Park, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Pete. Kristina Rich will lead a class that is grounding and fun, with lots of modifications offered to accommodate everybody. Practice as the sun sets over downtown St. Pete. Bring your mat and dress for comfort. Donations are appreciated but not required. Check the schedule on The Body Electric website or in The Body Electric app if you are unsure about weather cancellations, dates, or class time.

LOOKING AHEAD

Florida Native Plant Gardening

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural & Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Learn the principles of native plant gardening, including plant selection, where to find native plants and how they support birds, bees and butterflies. Discover how native plants can reduce water consumption while supporting a thriving ecosystem. Admission is free. Register at https://tinyurl.com/39pfr5vs. Part of the Master Gardener Speaker Series at Weedon Island.

13th Annual Charity Lemonade Stand

4-6 p.m. Oct. 8. The Thorn Collection, 598 Indian Rocks Road N., Belleair Bluffs. Over the years, this community-driven event has raised more than $362,000 for pediatric cancer, bringing neighbors, local businesses, friends and families together for an afternoon centered on generosity, hope and making a difference. All of the proceeds benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. www.thorncollectionlemonadestand.com

Makers & Shakers Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 8. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S. Every second Thursday of the month, this lively night market will feature more than 40 local artisans, makers, and small businesses. As a bonus, enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and signature cocktails and mocktails, and distillery tours.www.tampabaymarkets.com

Celebrating 30 Years of Partnership

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. City Hall, 737 Louden Ave. Join us for a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the City of Dunedin and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. For a schedule of activities, visit https://tinyurl.com/2fbc84ky

Ales & Tales Book Club

6-7 p.m. Oct. 8. Stilt House Brewery, 625 Alt. 19, Palm Harbor. Palm Harbor Library staff conduct an evening book club at Stilt House Brewery. This month, join a discussion of “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury. Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk. This book club is intended for adults only.

Poetry at The Dalí

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. This month, The Dalí welcomes poets Carolina Hospital and Virgil Suárez for a special reading in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Additionally, a livestream link will be available for the public to watch online. https://thedali.org/event/poetry-at-the-dali-10-8-26

Florida West Coast Orchid Society

6:45 p.m. Oct. 8. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. Guest speaker Mark Margolis will discuss ‘The PET Method of Growing Your Orchids” He will be bringing plants to sell. A beginner class at 6 p.m. will highlight membership orientation and discuss what the society is all about and can offer you. For more information, email parnold3@tampabay.rr.com

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 9. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Apollo 13.”

Sixth Annual Trunk or Treat

6-8 p.m. Oct. 9. St. Patrick Catholic School, 1501 Trotter Road, Largo. Event will feature will trick or treating, games and a costume contest for all kids. Hot dogs and treats will be available for purchase. Attendees will get to vote for your favorite vehicle and your favorite costume. Winners get prizes. To register your vehicle or business for this event, contact Patty Ruppel at pruppel@stpatrickcatholic.org.

Healing Food Series

6-8 p.m. Oct. 9. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Autumn is the season of the lungs, when breath, immunity, and skin health become especially important. This class focuses on foods that moisten dryness, support respiratory function, and enhance the body’s natural defenses. The class will cook with ingredients that support both emotional grief and physical resilience. Leave with recipes, inspiration, and lots of yummy foods to try. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

Game Show Night

6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. If you’ve ever wanted to be a contestant on your favorite game show, then get ready for an exciting evening. Enjoy a friendly competition at the Largo Community Center. Come as a team or be paired when you arrive.

Piper on the Pier

6:30-7 p.m. Oct. 9-10. Bon Appetit, 148 Marina Plaza, Dunedin. Enjoy the enchanting sounds of a Dunedin piper performing bagpipe melodies, including the beloved “Amazing Grace.” Some evenings, a Dunedin drummer may join in. Performances begin approximately 20 minutes before sunset. https://tinyurl.com/3w6hy7da

Movies in the Park

6:45 p.m. Oct. 9. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars in Largo Central Park. This week’s feature is “Monsters & Minions.” The event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Tents and alcohol won’t be permitted. For questions, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014 or email specialevents@largo.com

Music in the Park

7-9 p.m. Oct. 9. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Get ready for a five-week fall lineup of Music in the Park. This month’s feature is Brigade (Heart tribute). Bring a lawn chair and blanket. Admission is free, parking is $3.

Get Fit St. Pete: Trail Run

9-10 a.m. Oct. 10. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Join Healthy St. Pete and running coaches from St. Pete Running Company for a Trail Fun Run the second Saturday of each month. Explore Boyd Hill Nature Preserve while running, walking or jogging. All ages and levels welcome. Free. 727-892-5994.

Pumpkin Patch at the St. Pete Pier

Oct. 9-25. The St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Experience the magic of fall with a pumpkin patch at Family Park featuring pumpkins for picking and purchase, golden haystacks, a rustic truck and scenic pumpkin displays. Operating hours are Monday-Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is free.

ShredFest

9 a.m.-Noon. Oct. 10. Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo. A free document shredding and recycling event. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling, until noon or full capacity has been reached. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.

Folly Farm Market

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 10. Folly Farm Nature Preserve, 1550 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., Safety Harbor. Shop a variety of local vendors, browse a large plant sale, meet the farm animals, and get expert gardening advice from Master Gardeners. Every second Saturday of the month.

Second Saturday Tarpon Springs Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10. Mother Meres parking lot, Tarpon Avenue & ALT 19. Shop with local vendors featuring veggies, plants, jewelry, baked goods and arts. Sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. Tarponspringsfloridausa.com

USCG Auxiliary Recreational Boating Course

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 10. Gulfport Community Center, 1617 49th St. S, Gulfport. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-16 will hold the eight-hour course on the second Saturday of each month. Cost is $40 per person. To reserve a seat, call Marty Richardson at 630-674-5352 or email merichardsonjr.mr@gmail.com

The Market Marie

10 a.m. Oct. 10. Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Shop local with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, home goods and more.

Art & Craft Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 10-11. Downtown Dunedin, Main Street and Douglas Avenue. Discover handmade, original works of art and fine craftsmanship from some of the nation’s most talented artists, including jewelry, paintings, photography, ceramics, home decor, pet accessories, and more.

Rock the Rocks: Market & Live Music

Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 10. The Original Crabby Bills, 401 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. Bring your friends, shop local, sip something cold, and enjoy the sounds of the beach. www.facebook.com/crabbybillsseafood

Lealman Nights

6-9 p.m. Oct. 10. Raymond H. Neri Park, 4300 Duval Park Blvd., Lealman. The St. Petersburg Foundation is rebranding the Lealman Market, previously held during the day, into Lealman Nights, an evening market and movie event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for the movie. Outside food and alcohol are not permitted. Lealman Nights will take place the second Saturday of each month from October through May. Free. https://lealmanexchange.org/lealman-nights

Knights of Columbus Dinner

6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Resurrection Hall, 1955 S Belcher Road, Clearwater. Experience a delicious sit-down dinner to benefit the Knights of Columbus Council 14456. The menu features stuffed shells, meatballs, Italian green beans, antipasto, garlic roll, and cannoli. Beer and wine available. Deacon Frank Averill will be the guest speaker. $20. Seating is limited. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the church.

Island Fest

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12. Honeymoon Island State Park — Oasis Beach, 1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin. All weekend, guests can explore interactive exhibits, connect with local conservation organizations, enjoy guided outdoor adventures, browse a marketplace featuring local artists and vendors, and savor food from a variety of local favorites. Free with paid admission to Honeymoon Island State Park or a valid Florida State Parks annual pass. friendsoftheislandparks.org/islandfest

Free Sunday Dinners

1 p.m. Oct. 11. Seminole United Methodist Church, 5400 Seminole Blvd. Enjoy a free Sunday Dinner on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month year-round. Entrees vary, provided by Metropolitan Ministries, and the church members prepare fresh salads and homemade desserts. Live jazz/’50s-60s music too. No need to call ahead; all in the community are welcome and there is always plenty.

The Bay String Quartet

3 p.m. Oct. 11. Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave., Clearwater. Enjoy an afternoon of beloved melodies featuring pieces from classical literature (such as Haydn’s “The Lark” Quartet) plus American standards (“Over the Rainbow”) and ending with the passionate Latin tune (“Libertango”) by Astor Piazzola. Seating is first-come, first-served. Free, but $5-$10 donation suggested. https://peacememorialpresbyterian.org

Island Witches Dance Troupe

7:15-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Fenway Hotel, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. Grab a seat on the front lawn for a special Halloween season performance by The Island Witches Dance Troupe. Enjoy a spellbinding show featuring choreographed dance routines, LED spinning, and fire spinning, all brought to life by this talented local troupe. https://tinyurl.com/u3cjhwdc

Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2026

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12. James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. The James Museum is offering free admission on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Reserve your timed tickets online in advance to guarantee admission. Space is limited. https://tinyurl.com/3mh969hn

Retired Employees of Pinellas County

Noon. Oct. 12. Perkins Restaurant, 2626 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater. Please arrive by 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. All Pinellas County government retirees and employees are welcome. REPCO meets once a month on the second Monday for lunch at a local restaurant. $10. RSVP to 813-855-3466.

All-Ages Landscape Halloween Painting

6-7 p.m. Oct. 12. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Celebrate the spooky season by painting a Halloween-inspired landscape. You’ll leave with a unique piece of art ready to frame and hang at home. Register for a free seat, spots limited. https://tinyurl.com/vfa462w4

North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association Luncheon

11 a.m. Oct. 13. Clearwater Golf Club, 525 N Betty Lane. All retired school personnel and friends of education welcome. Lunch is $25. Get the location by RSVPing to npcrea@gmail.com.

Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle

1-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Different discussions every other week with Dr. James Y. Lin, Wellness Psychologist. Learn to experience a Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle through inspirational presentations & experiential learning.

Pages & Pours Book Club

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 13. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. This new book club is meeting every second Tuesday. Formerly, it met at Wine at the Docks, Dunedin. This month’s read will be “The Things We Cannot Say” by Kelly Rimmer.

Interactive Walking Ghost Tour

6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13. 501 Central Ave. S, St. Petersburg. St. Petersboo Walking Ghost is produced by the oldest paranormal team in the Tampa Bay area, the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg. It is an interactive tour combining haunted history with paranormal investigation interactions and results. All locations have been investigated by the team and you will have an opportunity to see if they will interact with you. $28.52. https://tinyurl.com/37wzvzfv

Advanced Care Planning Workshop

2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 14-21. C.W.Y. VAMC Campus, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Bay Pines. Share, learn, and help your fellow veterans understand the benefits of planning for future health care decisions if you become too ill to make or communicate choices for yourself. Workshops are every second and third Wednesday of each month and held in building 101, conference room B-5. To register or for more information, call Denyse Wilkins at 727-398-6661, ext. 15932 or Pamela Zavala at 727-398-6661, ext. 19471.

Pilates on the Pier

6-7 p.m. Oct. 14. Family Park at St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Free and open to the public. Bring water, mat, and towel. Hosted second Wednesday of the month.

Live Music Luncheon

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 15. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Enjoy a three-course lunch and an hour of live music. Each month, a local singer or band showcases their unique musical style. This month features Carla Hines - “Rustic Pumpkin Patch”. Visit the Largo Community Center to pick up your ticket and reserve your seat or table. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. No returns or exchanges. Call 727-518-3131 for questions and menu. $14.

AARP Safe Driver Two-Day Course

1-4 p.m. Oct. 15-16. Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 2nd St. N. Gain the skills and tools needed to drive safely on today’s roads and learn rules and hazards of the road. AARP fee is $20 for members with card/$25 for non-members. Registration is required. Call Safety Harbor Public Library at 727-724-1525 ext. 4107.

How-To Tech Workshop

5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Each class focuses on a different technology topic, ensuring that you gain a broad range of digital skills. Sessions include dedicated workshop time for hands-on practice, as well as opportunities to ask questions, troubleshoot issues, and get one-on-one support. Classes are designed for beginners with seniors in mind. No registration required.

Performance: Latin Jazz with Fernando Cruz

6-7 p.m. Oct. 15. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Fern & Friends present a one-hour concert at The Dalí Museum highlighting the rich contributions of Hispanic composers to the jazz tradition alongside original works by Fernando Cruz. Blending cultural influences with contemporary jazz, the performance honors the creativity, heritage and enduring influence of Hispanic voices on the evolution of jazz. $10. https://thedali.org/event/performance-10-15-26

Anatomy of the Herbalist

6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Discover the intricate skeletal system, a framework of bones and cartilage that supports and shapes the body, protects vital organs, and enables movement alongside muscles. Examine its structure and functions while applying your knowledge to common disorders that affect the skeletal system, deepening your understanding of its vital role in overall health. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club

6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Tarpon Springs Rec Center, 400 Walton Way. The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club, Inc., a 501(c)3 whose focus is to teach fishing to families and is open to the public, invites the community to meet and learn from Tarpon’s own Capt. Cory Palmer. Meets on the third Thursday of each month. www.tarponspringsfishingclub.com

Survivor Stories with The Florida Holocaust Museum

6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Safety Harbor Public Library Meeting Room C. Hear the personal story of a Holocaust survivor, as told by their child. The speaker will share their parent’s story of survival, discuss the multigenerational impact of the Holocaust, and how they are carrying on their parent’s legacy. Free.

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 16. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Hamilton.” Rated PG-13.

Concert Series on the Breezeway

6-9 p.m. Oct. 16. Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road. Every third Friday, enjoy a night of live music, delicious bites, and good vibes. Free admission, food and beverages for sale. Bands and food trucks to be announced. https://tinyurl.com/n9wfe32v

3rd Friday Street Celebration

6-10 p.m. Oct. 16. Main Street, Safety Harbor. Nine blocks of Main Street will come together to showcase the restaurants, bars, shops, and nonprofits in our vibrant community. The street is wet-zoned so that you can purchase and enjoy alcoholic beverages from your favorite establishment within the event footprint, which is alive with entertainment, activities, and shops open late. https://tinyurl.com/ahbttztm

Movies in the Park

6:45 p.m. Oct. 16. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars in Largo Central Park. This week’s feature is “Hocus Pocus.” The event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Tents and alcohol won’t be permitted. For questions, call 727-587-6740 Ext. 5014 or email specialevents@largo.com

Monthly KPB Gandy Beach Cleanup

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. South Gandy Beach, 13090 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. Join Keep Pinellas Beautiful the third Saturday of every month at South Gandy Beach. Volunteers will assist with cleaning the shoreline and mangroves to preserve this vital ecosystem. Meet east of The Getaway about halfway down the beach. Look for the direction signs, table, and tent.

Watercolor Painting Show & Sale

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to shop from beautiful watercolor paintings or to browse the show. Contact instructor Kathy Lockhart at 727-470-3740 or Lockhart.net@verizon.net

White Cane Walk

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Enjoy this fundraiser with friends and family, while raising awareness and support for the blind and visually impaired community. Enjoy this unique walk, with food, beverages, games, music, sensory stations and all types of activities. https://secure.qgiv.com/event/whitecanewalk2026

Running a Profitable Life Story or Genealogy Business

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. There is high demand for professional genealogy and writing services. Learn how to make the leap from hobbyist to professional. In this session, you will be empowered to build a portfolio of work, set a price for your first client projects, and establish guardrails for profitability.

Kids Halloween Bash

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 17. TECO Hall, Oldsmar Public Library, Oldsmar. Dress up in costume for a Halloween celebration featuring balloon sculptures, caricature artists, photo opportunities, kids’ crafts, cash raffles and more. No registration is required.

All-Ages Harry Potter Trivia

2-3 p.m. Oct. 17. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Join a magical Harry Potter trivia event where participants of all ages can test their knowledge of the beloved series. Register for a free seat, spots limited. https://tinyurl.com/mvhkzwsp

Pittsburgh Tailgate on the Gulf

4-7 p.m. Oct. 17. TradeWinds Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Pittsburgh fans can take over the beach for their own Tailgate on the Gulf celebration, featuring Pittsburgh-themed fare and the same lineup of music and fan experiences, plus a meet-and-greet with Steelers legends Max Starks and Willie Parker, hosted by former Steeler and ESPN analyst Merril Hoge.

Good Folk Fest

6-9 p.m. Oct. 17. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg. Enjoy live blues, art, and community in an evening benefiting inclusive arts programming for artists with disabilities. Headlining the festival is the Betty Fox Band. Guests can also enjoy dancing, shuffleboard, food trucks, a full bar, and an art auction. Tickets start at $40. https://tinyurl.com/5yykcwe3

3rd Saturday Swing Dance

7-11 p.m. Oct. 17. Palm Harbor Dancesport, 2710 Alt 19 N., Suite 201. Enjoy a night of dancing beginning with a lesson at 7:10 p.m. Sherry’s Steampunk Cabaret begins at 8 p.m. Tickets in advance are $15, which includes the lesson. $20 at the door, cash or Venmo. To purchase advance tickets, contact 727-564-6847 or 727-239-7007.

Halloween Boo-nanza

5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Create some chilling crafts and spooky surprises. For ages 5-12.

Words & Wine Book Club

6-8 p.m. Oct 19. Whistle Stop Grill & Bar, 915 Main St., Safety Harbor. Come and enjoy a discussion of this month’s book, “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi over a glass of wine. This book club meets the third Monday of each month.

HallowTween Party

6-7 p.m. Oct. 20. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Join the library for a variety of Halloween-themed games and treats. Plan to get messy. This event is intended for children in grades 4-7. Registration is required, seats are limited. https://tinyurl.com/3xfch4s6

Boozy Banned Book Club

7-8 p.m. Oct. 21. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. The Book of the Month might not currently be banned in Florida, but it’s on a list of banned books. The club’s purpose is to discuss books that might be considered controversial and have an open dialogue about the book and what might have led to those decisions. Boozy Banned Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month. This month’s read is “Forever” by Judy Blume.

Who Haunts Pinellas County

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. Gulfport Library. Local ghost hunter Brandy Stark discusses Pinellas County lore and legends and presents evidence from paranormal investigations conducted with Spirits of St. Petersburg. The program is part of the library’s monthly COF Presents series and is sponsored by the Circle of Friends.

Using Historical Literature to Explore Your Ancestor’s Lives

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. This presentation looks at how to use historical literature to flesh out the stories of our ancestors and provides examples to show what can be learned.

Spirits of the Sea & Shore: Ghost Stories & Maritime Legends

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Storyteller Samantha Martí-Parisi explores the folklore, legends, and ghost stories that have haunted coastlines near and far. Register for a free seat at https://tinyurl.com/c9f38dnr

Herbal Remedies for Orthopedic Wellness

6-8 p.m. Oct. 22. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Join Tricia for an enlightening session on Herbal Medicine designed to bolster your muscular and skeletal systems. As part of the class, you’ll have the opportunity to choose from a selection of herbs tailored to your needs, and you’ll create your own custom herbal blend to take home. Additional products can be crafted at a discounted rate of just $10 each. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

Annual Frenchy’s Stone Crab Festival

Oct. 23-24. Clearwater Beach, 41 Baymont St., Clearwater Beach. Frenchy’s Stone Crab Festival returns for its 42nd year, celebrating the opening of stone crab season with fresh Florida stone crab claws, live music, cold drinks and laid-back fun. The celebration includes the Clearwater Beach Block Party and the Dunedin Backlot Bash.

Hope for Huntington’s Memorial Golf Tournament

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 23. East Bay Golf Club, 702 Country Club Drive, Largo. The Sixth Annual Brittany Bosson Hope for Huntington’s Memorial Golf Tournament returns to raise awareness and funds to support Huntington’s Disease Society of America. This golf event represents a local opportunity for members of the Florida HD community to come together with friends, family members, neighbors and the community at large. $150-$500. https://tinyurl.com/2c8awzeb

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 23. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” Not rated.

Pumpkin Carving Workshop

5-7 p.m. Oct. 23. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Each family will receive one pumpkin to carve. Our friendly (and slightly spooky) staff will be lurking nearby to offer tips, tricks, and inspiration for your pumpkin masterpiece. Whether you’re going for cute or creepy, this is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season with family and friends. All minors must be accompanied by a participating adult. All ages welcome — costumes encouraged. Supplies are provided but limited, so don’t ghost us — register early. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.

Belleair Halloween Bash

6-8 p.m. Oct. 23, Dimmitt Community Center, 918 Osceola Road, Belleair. This spooktacular family-friendly event features a costume contest, spooky trail, treat stop, food, bounce houses, and more.

Barre with Freebird Fitness

8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 24. Family Park at St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Bring your yoga mat, sweat towel and water and join Freebird Fitness every last Saturday of the month for a free 45-minute mat barre class. This barre class will be fun, invigorating, and structured for all fitness levels.

Free Food Giveaway

10 a.m. Oct. 24. Mount Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Mount Moriah AME Church hosts a free food giveaway the last Saturday of every month.