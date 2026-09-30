Van Wezel to celebrate the music of Fleetwood Mac & ABBA

SARASOTA — Two popular tribute shows will return to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall this October for a weekend of back-to-back performances celebrating the unforgettable music of Fleetwood Mac and ABBA.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will bring its acclaimed tribute to one of rock and roll’s most beloved bands on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. Then, on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA invites “Dancing Queens” and kings to Sarasota for an evening filled with the iconic songs of ABBA.

Channeling the spirit and sound of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers fans the opportunity to rediscover the songs and performances that have cemented Fleetwood Mac’s place in music history. The tribute captures the energy and artistry of the band’s most memorable era, bringing beloved hits to the stage for an unforgettable evening.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA dazzles audiences with the music, energy and unmistakable style of one of pop music’s most iconic groups. The performance features some of ABBA’s most beloved hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S.,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” and “Dancing Queen.”

Tickets for both performances are available at VanWezel.org, by calling 941-263-6799, or by visiting the Veteran Air Box Office at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is at 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. To learn more about the Van Wezel, visit VanWezel.org.