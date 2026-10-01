Letter: Amendment 3 will hurt Florida libraries

Like many Pinellas County residents, I moved to Florida for the lifestyle it offered: Yes, snow-free winters, but also beautiful natural resources, wonderful city and county parks, and what I consider to be the main attraction to a city or a town: A vibrant library system.

As a member of the board of the Friends of St. Pete Beach Public Library, whose mission it is to “promote and support the St. Pete Beach Library,” I am particularly worried about Amendment 3 and its potential effect on library funding.

It’s clear that Amendment 3 will hurt Florida’s ability to fund its libraries. Florida’s public libraries depend on stable local tax revenue to provide books and materials, public computers, Wi-Fi, children’s programs, senior services, job seeker support, meeting rooms, outreach, and trusted help for people of all ages.

Think of it this way: City budgets are like recipes. If we reduce the ingredients to a meal recipe, we end up with a smaller plate of food. Or we eliminate something on the plate. Ask yourself what gets eliminated from the library plate? Reduced services? A smaller collection of books? A library that closes at mid-day? Losing staff? Closing branches? When library funding is reduced, we will certainly lose services.

We urge you to fully read Amendment 3, just like when you were back in school. Get the facts. Talk to your friends and family. And vote “NO” on Amendment 3.

Lee O’Neil

Tierra Verde

Friends of St. Pete Beach Public Library Board Member